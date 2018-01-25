Bring the complex structures of the head and neck to life! Dental Anatomy Coloring Book, 3rd Edition is an easy-to-use introduction to foundational embryology and anatomy along with the basic body systems affecting dentistry. Chapters include images that you will color and connect with corresponding labels, and each image includes questions for self-testing and comprehension. Coverage includesthe body systems, orofacial anatomy, dentition, skeletal system, muscles, veins, glands, nerves, lymph nodes, and fasciae and spaces. Plus, for study on-the-go, you can access textbook study materials. Developed by a nationally renowned authority in dental education, this coloring book is the perfect way to help you identify anatomical landmarks and understand the complex interrelationships involved in dental anatomy and physiology.