Dental Anatomy Coloring Book
3rd Edition
Description
Bring the complex structures of the head and neck to life! Dental Anatomy Coloring Book, 3rd Edition is an easy-to-use introduction to foundational embryology and anatomy along with the basic body systems affecting dentistry. Chapters include images that you will color and connect with corresponding labels, and each image includes questions for self-testing and comprehension. Coverage includesthe body systems, orofacial anatomy, dentition, skeletal system, muscles, veins, glands, nerves, lymph nodes, and fasciae and spaces. Plus, for study on-the-go, you can access textbook study materials. Developed by a nationally renowned authority in dental education, this coloring book is the perfect way to help you identify anatomical landmarks and understand the complex interrelationships involved in dental anatomy and physiology.
Key Features
- Robust art program features detailed anatomic illustrations with corresponding labels for easy identification.
- Easy-to-follow organization maps to core text beginning with an overview of body systems and then breaks down dental anatomy in the following chapters.
- Review questions included with each illustration feature 5-10 fill-in-the-blank questions based on the content in two related titles: Illustrated Dental Embryology, Histology, and Anatomy and Illustrated Anatomy of the Head and Neck.
- Answers are provided upside-down at the bottom of each page for self-testing.
- Perforated pages allow for easy removal so that students can study pages while on the go or submit them to instructors.
- Access to online student resources for the two companion textbooks referenced.
Table of Contents
1. Overview of the Body Systems
2. Orofacial Anatomy
3. Dentition
4. Skeletal System
5. Muscular System
6. Vascular System
7. Glandular Tissue
8. Nervous System
9. Lymphatic System
10. Fasciae and Spaces
Mock Exam
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 25th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323473453
About the Editor
Margaret Fehrenbach
Affiliations and Expertise
Dental Hygiene Educational Consultant, Oral Biology Technical Writer, Renton WA Adjunct Faculty, Seattle Central College, Seattle, WA