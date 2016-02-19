Denmark: A Social Laboratory explores the history of the agricultural sector in Denmark. This is the first part in a series of books on “Rural Development and Changing Countries of the World.” The book is organized into two parts. Part I provides an overview of the agricultural industry in Denmark and explores the history of the farmers’ response to internal problems, the development of farmers’ cooperation, the establishment of folk high schools for young adults, and vocational training for farmers. Part II explores the evolution of rural village in Denmark, analyzes the development of social legislation, and describes the structure of the changing village. This book will be of interest to persons dealing with studies on rural development and the history of agricultural development in Denmark.

Table of Contents



Book I

Editorial by James Forrest Porter

Prefaces

Editorial

Introduction

Part I Rural Denmark as a Social Laboratory

A Comment on the Works of Art

Section I The Background

Independent Farmers Who Co-operate

National Features

Geographic Setting

The Importance of Agriculture

A Summary of Danish History until the Great Agricultural Reforms

Section II Response to Internal Problems

Tenancy

Securing Credit

Democracy (The Constitutional Amendment 1953)

The Small-holder

Increasing Agricultural Production

Land Distribution

Rise of the Small-holder

Future of the Small-holder

Section III Farmers' Co-operation

Response to Overseas Competition

Co-operative Dairy Societies

Cooperative Bacon Factories

Co-operative Milk Recording Societies

Co-operative Purchasing Societies

Co-operative Consumers' Societies and the Co-operative Wholesale

Co-operative Export Societies

Co-operative Bank

Development in Co-operation during and after the Second World War

Characteristic Features of Danish Farmers' Co-operation

Limitations and Achievements of the Farmers' Co-operation

Reasons for Danish Rural Co-operation

Section IV The Folk High Schools for Young Adults

Response to the Need for an Education for Life

N. F. S. Grundtvig

Folkehøjskolen

The Folk High School Takes Root in the Nation

Free Schools and Continuation Boarding Schools

Folk High Schools with a Special Trend

General Trends

The International Trend in Danish Education

The Situation in the School Year 1964-65

The Folk High Schools and the State

Section V Vocational Training

The Agricultural Schools

Vocational Youth Work

Agricultural Advisers

Domestic Schools

Statistics re Adult Education in Denmark

Part II A Danish Village in Past and Present

Section I In the Distant Past

The Plough Fellowship

Rural Life under Tenancy

The Changing Village I

Section II On the Threshold of the Industrial Age, and Onwards

An Old Farm

The Farm Laborer's House

Housing Conditions in the Motor Age

Demonstration Farms

Work

Festive Seasons

Leisure

Social Life

Politics

A Political Cell

Class Distinction

The Two Sexes

Religion

The Way Ahead

Back to the Village

Section III Social Legislation

The Influence of the Towns

A Glimpse of Copenhagen

The Development of Social Legislation

Another Glimpse of Copenhagen

Copenhagen Reaching the Village

Section IV Structural Features in the Changing Village

Local Administration

The Co-operative Store

The Co-operative Dairy

A Wholly Rural Neighborhood in 1964. A Peep at Conditions in a Jutland Village

The Church in the Rural Villages

The School

The Rural Schoolmaster

Urban Schools

Grundtvigians

Face to Face with a Principal in His Folk High School

A Day at the Folk High School

Fruits of the Folk High School in the Villages

An Englishman's, a Russian's and Indians' Impressions of Rural Life in Jutland

Appendix to Parts I and II

I. The Agricultural Council

II. Co-operation in Danish Towns

III . The Development of the Co-operatives in Scandinavia a Comparison

IV. The Scandinavian School System

V. Statistics about Social Legislation in Scandinavia

VI. Scandinavian Support to the Developing Countries

