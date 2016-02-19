Denmark: A Social Laboratory
1st Edition
Independent Farmers and Co-Operatives, Folk High-Schools, the Changing Village, the Development of Social Welfare in Town and Country
Denmark: A Social Laboratory explores the history of the agricultural sector in Denmark. This is the first part in a series of books on “Rural Development and Changing Countries of the World.”
The book is organized into two parts. Part I provides an overview of the agricultural industry in Denmark and explores the history of the farmers’ response to internal problems, the development of farmers’ cooperation, the establishment of folk high schools for young adults, and vocational training for farmers. Part II explores the evolution of rural village in Denmark, analyzes the development of social legislation, and describes the structure of the changing village. This book will be of interest to persons dealing with studies on rural development and the history of agricultural development in Denmark.
Book I
Editorial by James Forrest Porter
Prefaces
Editorial
Introduction
Part I Rural Denmark as a Social Laboratory
A Comment on the Works of Art
Section I The Background
Independent Farmers Who Co-operate
National Features
Geographic Setting
The Importance of Agriculture
A Summary of Danish History until the Great Agricultural Reforms
Section II Response to Internal Problems
Tenancy
Securing Credit
Democracy (The Constitutional Amendment 1953)
The Small-holder
Increasing Agricultural Production
Land Distribution
Rise of the Small-holder
Future of the Small-holder
Section III Farmers' Co-operation
Response to Overseas Competition
Co-operative Dairy Societies
Cooperative Bacon Factories
Co-operative Milk Recording Societies
Co-operative Purchasing Societies
Co-operative Consumers' Societies and the Co-operative Wholesale
Co-operative Export Societies
Co-operative Bank
Development in Co-operation during and after the Second World War
Characteristic Features of Danish Farmers' Co-operation
Limitations and Achievements of the Farmers' Co-operation
Reasons for Danish Rural Co-operation
Section IV The Folk High Schools for Young Adults
Response to the Need for an Education for Life
N. F. S. Grundtvig
Folkehøjskolen
The Folk High School Takes Root in the Nation
Free Schools and Continuation Boarding Schools
Folk High Schools with a Special Trend
General Trends
The International Trend in Danish Education
The Situation in the School Year 1964-65
The Folk High Schools and the State
Section V Vocational Training
The Agricultural Schools
Vocational Youth Work
Agricultural Advisers
Domestic Schools
Statistics re Adult Education in Denmark
Part II A Danish Village in Past and Present
Section I In the Distant Past
The Plough Fellowship
Rural Life under Tenancy
The Changing Village I
Section II On the Threshold of the Industrial Age, and Onwards
An Old Farm
The Farm Laborer's House
Housing Conditions in the Motor Age
Demonstration Farms
Work
Festive Seasons
Leisure
Social Life
Politics
A Political Cell
Class Distinction
The Two Sexes
Religion
The Way Ahead
Back to the Village
Section III Social Legislation
The Influence of the Towns
A Glimpse of Copenhagen
The Development of Social Legislation
Another Glimpse of Copenhagen
Copenhagen Reaching the Village
Section IV Structural Features in the Changing Village
Local Administration
The Co-operative Store
The Co-operative Dairy
A Wholly Rural Neighborhood in 1964. A Peep at Conditions in a Jutland Village
The Church in the Rural Villages
The School
The Rural Schoolmaster
Urban Schools
Grundtvigians
Face to Face with a Principal in His Folk High School
A Day at the Folk High School
Fruits of the Folk High School in the Villages
An Englishman's, a Russian's and Indians' Impressions of Rural Life in Jutland
Appendix to Parts I and II
I. The Agricultural Council
II. Co-operation in Danish Towns
III . The Development of the Co-operatives in Scandinavia a Comparison
IV. The Scandinavian School System
V. Statistics about Social Legislation in Scandinavia
VI. Scandinavian Support to the Developing Countries
