Denim
1st Edition
Manufacture, Finishing and Applications
Table of Contents
- Related titles
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
- Preface
- 1. Denim and jeans: an overview
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Denim fabric manufacture
- 1.3. Manufacture and finishing of jeans
- 1.4. Novel applications and environmental aspects
- 1.5. Future trends
- 1.6. Conclusion
- Part One. Denim fabric manufacture
- 2. Cotton fibre for denim manufacture
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Cotton cultivation
- 2.3. Fibre properties
- 2.4. Cotton fibre processing
- 2.5. Spinning of denim yarns
- 2.6. Developments in cotton for denim
- 2.7. Future trends
- 2.8. Conclusion
- 3. Indigo dye and reduction techniques
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Indigo popularity for denim
- 3.3. Dyes other than indigo
- 3.4. History of indigo
- 3.5. Indigo production
- 3.6. Indigo properties
- 3.7. Reduction of indigo
- 3.8. Traditional and modern dyeing methods
- 3.9. Future trends
- 3.10. Conclusion
- 4. Indigo dyeing technology for denim yarns
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Evolution of indigo dyeing
- 4.3. Indigo dyeing techniques
- 4.4. Indigo dyeing machinery
- 4.5. Factors affecting indigo dyeing
- 4.6. Testing and quality control
- 4.7. Future trends
- 4.8. Conclusion
- 5. Dyeing of denim yarns with non-indigo dyes
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. General considerations
- 5.3. Options for non-indigo dyeing
- 5.4. Non-indigo dyes for fabric overdyeing
- 5.5. Modern colouration possibilities
- 5.6. Future trends
- 5.7. Conclusion
- 6. Weaving technologies for manufacturing denim
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Historical aspects
- 6.3. Fibres for denim manufacture
- 6.4. Yarns for denim manufacture
- 6.5. Preparation of denim yarns
- 6.6. Technologies for denim weaving
- 6.7. Denim weaving machines
- 6.8. Weaving with intelligent machines
- 6.9. Manufacture of high quality denim
- 6.10. Future trends
- 6.11. Conclusion
- Part Two. Manufacture and finishing of jeans
- 7. Role of denim and jeans in the fashion industry
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Denim fabric and apparel business
- 7.3. Soft value of denim jeans
- 7.4. History of denim and jeans
- 7.5. Social influence of jeanswear
- 7.6. Cultural influence of denim work wear
- 7.7. Denim as luxury attire
- 7.8. Future trends
- 7.9. Conclusion
- 8. Joining techniques for denim jeans
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Seams in the construction of jeans
- 8.3. Stitch types in jeans manufacture
- 8.4. Sewing threads for jeans
- 8.5. Sewing needles for jeans
- 8.6. Machines for making jeans
- 8.7. Fabric feed systems
- 8.8. Stitching of denim jeans
- 8.9. Sewing faults and troubleshooting
- 8.10. Attaching fastenings on jeans
- 8.11. Future trends
- 8.12. Conclusion
- 9. Dyeing technologies for denim garments
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Garment dyeing processes
- 9.3. Garment dyeing machinery
- 9.4. Advances in garment dyeing
- 9.5. Testing and quality assurance
- 9.6. Future trends
- 9.7. Conclusion
- 10. Digital printing techniques for denim jeans
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Textile characteristics
- 10.3. Inkjet printing machines
- 10.4. Colour technology and management
- 10.5. Techniques for developing digital denim
- 10.6. Future trends
- 10.7. Conclusion
- 11. Washing techniques for denim jeans
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Classification of washing techniques
- 11.3. Denim and jeans washing machines
- 11.4. Factors affecting washing effect
- 11.5. Troubleshooting in denim washing
- 11.6. Future trends
- 11.7. Conclusion
- 12. Biotechnological washing of denim jeans
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Types of industrial enzymes
- 12.3. Enzymes for jeans washing
- 12.4. Biotechniques and process recipes
- 12.5. Factors affecting washing effectiveness
- 12.6. Backstaining phenomenon
- 12.7. Troubleshooting guidelines
- 12.8. Sustainable developments in washing
- 12.9. Future trends
- 12.10. Conclusion
- 13. Reduced water washing of denim garments
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Techniques for reducing water in denim washing
- 13.3. Industrial application scenarios
- 13.4. Factors affecting process effectiveness
- 13.5. Testing the effectiveness of washing
- 13.6. Future trends
- 13.7. Conclusion
- 14. Finishing of jeans and quality control
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Dry and wet finishing processes
- 14.3. Printing techniques
- 14.4. Finishing of denim fabrics
- 14.5. Functional finishing of denim jeans
- 14.6. Final operations and inspection
- 14.7. Quality control in jeans production
- 14.8. Future trends
- 14.9. Conclusion
- 15. Comfort aspects of denim garments
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Comfort aspects of denim
- 15.3. Thermo-physiological comfort
- 15.4. Development of functional denim
- 15.5. Testing of comfort parameters
- 15.6. Future trends
- 15.7. Conclusion
- Part Three. Novel applications and environmental aspects
- 16. Novel varieties of denim fabrics
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Pseudo denim and generic denim
- 16.3. Reverse denim
- 16.4. Stretch denims
- 16.5. Denim of other fibres and blends
- 16.6. Biodegradable denims and their properties
- 16.7. Other types of denim
- 16.8. Future trends
- 16.9. Conclusion
- 17. Non-apparel applications of denim
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Classification of non-apparel denim products
- 17.3. Analysis of the current situation
- 17.4. Other interesting developments
- 17.5. Future trends
- 17.6. Conclusion
- 18. Recovery and recycling of denim waste
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Problem with denim waste
- 18.3. Recovery techniques for denim waste
- 18.4. Recycling of denim waste
- 18.5. Development of recycled products
- 18.6. Environmental benefits of denim recycling
- 18.7. Future trends
- 18.8. Conclusion
- 19. Effluent treatment in denim and jeans manufacture
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. Characteristics of wastewater
- 19.3. Techniques for treating wastewater
- 19.4. Wastewater recovery and reuse
- 19.5. Case studies
- 19.6. Future trends
- 19.7. Conclusion
- 20. Environmental impacts of denim manufacture
- 20.1. Introduction
- 20.2. Cotton production for denim
- 20.3. Dyes for denim dyeing
- 20.4. Dyeing auxiliaries
- 20.5. Combined dyeing processes
- 20.6. Minimal application technologies
- 20.7. Auxiliaries and finishing chemicals
- 20.8. Garment washing and finishing
- 20.9. Distribution and retail
- 20.10. Future trends
- 20.11. Conclusion
- Index
Description
Denim: Manufacture, Finishing and Applications provides exhaustive coverage of denim manufacture, jeans washing, novel applications and environmental impacts. It also contains information on the history and social influence of denim, and includes the details relevant to the fashion and apparel industry. The topics covered are comprehensive with contributions from experts the world over, and the book is offered as an authentic reference book for any relevant information on denim.
Key Features
- Provides a thorough review of denim manufacturing and jeans washing technologies
- Includes details relevant to the fashion and apparel industry while maintaining a high level of technological content on spinning, dyeing, weaving, garments, washing, finishing and other applications
- Includes several contributions from industry experts
Readership
A complete resource for technical managers in the textile, denim, garment, fashion, dyestuffs, textile chemicals, biotechnology, industrial laundry and textile machinery industries, as well as academic researchers and designers working on different aspects of textile and fashion technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 23rd April 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098498
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857098436
Reviews
"...an unprecedented collection of valuable information on Denim Chronicle starting from selection of raw material to spinning, winding, warping, dyeing, sizing, weaving, washing, garmenting to jeans and so on. No such detailed study on denim has been complied so far." --Indian Journal of Fibre & Textile Research, Denim
"...a unique source of information about this very important field of textile production...recommended for professionals as well as undergraduate students...should form part of any library that focuses on textiles or textile production." --Coloration Technology
"...a valuable resource for R&D managers in the denim, chemical, biotechnology, machinery, laundry, garment and fashion industries, as well as academic researchers…" --Asian Textile Journal
"This go to denim guide and authentic reference book covers denim aspects from jean washing to environmental impacts. The history and social influence of denim are included…" --Apparel Magazine
"…provides a thorough review of denim technologies while maintaining a high level of technological content on spinning, dyeing, weaving, garments, washing, finishing and other applications." --Asian Dyer
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Roshan Paul Editor
Dr Roshan Paul is the Head of Research & Innovation of the Department of Function and Care at the Hohenstein Institute in Germany. He is an alumnus of the Institute of Chemical Technology in India and is a Chartered Colourist of the Society of Dyers and Colourists in the UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hohenstein Institut für Textilinnovation gGmbH, Germany