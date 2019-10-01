Dengue Virus Disease
1st Edition
From Origin to Outbreak
Description
Dengue Virus Disease: From Origin to Outbreak provides a detailed accounting of one of the world's fastest growing infections. According to the World Health Organization, Dengue virus incidence has increased 30-fold over the past 50 years, with up to 50 to 100 million infections occurring annually in over 100 endemic countries. This estimate puts nearly half the world’s population at risk. This book reviews the history, clinical and diagnostic aspects of dengue virus, also presenting our current knowledge on the pathophysiology of severe dengue and addressing the importance of dengue virus infections in those traveling to parts of the world where it is endemic.
Key Features
- Covers every important aspect of Dengue virus disease, from biological, to its social and economic impacts
- Highlights the unique aspects of Dengue virus infection and the evolving nature of our understanding of the virus
- Provides a complete description of Dengue virus disease, with details on more recent outbreaks, clinical features, first hand experiences, treatment modalities, and recent novel treatment regimens
- Gives insights into the detailed psychological impact the disease has caused in outbreak regions
Readership
Researchers in virology, microbiology, infectious disease, immunology, and public health
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. History
3. Mosquito Borne Infections
4. Global health care perspective
5. Comparison with other pandemics
6. Viral structure and genetics
7. Clinical manifestations and laboratory diagnosis
8. Treatment and therapeutic agents
9. Economic and political aspects
10. Psychological and social aspects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128182703
About the Editor
Adnan Qureshi
Dr. Qureshi is professor of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Radiology at University of Minnesota. He has written over 530 scientific publications in prestigious journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, Archives of Internal Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, Neurology, American Journal of Medicine, and Circulation. In addition, he has made over 1300 presentations in various national and international meetings. He has served as an invited speaker at numerous national and international forums. He has also been invited as visiting professor to universities in the United States and abroad. He is the editor of several textbooks and serves on editorial boards for several peer-review journals. He is the principal investigator of a large multinational clinical trial funded by National Institutes of Health. He laid the foundation of the Zeenat Qureshi Institutes in several countries. Since its inauguration, the institutes have led the way in cutting edge research in epidemiology, clinical trials, and basic research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Radiology, University of Minnesota and Director, Zeenat Qureshi Stroke Institute, Minneapolis, MN, USA
Omar Saeed
Dr. Saeed is currently a Resident Physician at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tennessee and was a Clinical Research Fellow with the Zeenat Qureshi Stroke Institute of St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Affiliations and Expertise
Resident Physician, University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tennessee, USA