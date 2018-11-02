Dendrology: Cones, Flowers, Fruits and Seeds
1st Edition
Description
Dendrology: Cones, Flowers, Fruits and Seeds offers a comprehensive overview of the morphology of reproductive organs of woody plants of Europe in one resource. The book contains 2020 woody taxa (845 species, 58 subspecies, 38 varieties, 13 forms, 40 hybrids and 1026 cultivars), belonging to 400 genera and 121 families. It includes 447 taxa of trees and shrubs that are autochthonous in Europe and numerous ornamental species that originate from North America, Asia, South America, Australia and Africa, along with invasive woody species. Accompanied by thousands of original photographs to facilitate the identification of a particular taxon based on its cones, flowers, fruits and seeds, the book is designed to efficiently guide the reader to accurate identification.
Other features include taxa organized in alphabetical order of their botanical names, flowering and fruiting time, mode of fruit or seed dispersal, and distribution range, making Dendrology: Cones, Flowers, Fruits and Seeds a must-have reference for students and researchers in dendrology, botany, forestry, forest management and conservation, arboriculture and horticulture.
Key Features
- Includes 2,020 taxa of trees and shrubs important for the European dendrology
- Provides detailed descriptions of reproductive organs and data on the reproductive biology of the described taxa
- Contains 6,644 original, high-quality photographs of habits, cones, flowers, fruits and seeds
Readership
Students, professors, and researchers with an interest in botany, dendrology, ornamental woody plants, forestry, urban forestry, agronomy, horticulture, plant propagation or grow and landscape architecture
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Gymnosperms
1.1.1 Male reproductive structure
1.1.2 Female reproductive structure
1.2 Angiosperms
1.2.1 Flowers
1.2.1.1 Flower structure
1.2.1.1.1 Receptacle (receptaculum)
1.2.1.1.2 Perianth (perianthium)
1.2.1.1.3 Androecium (androeceum)
1.2.1.1.4 Gynoecium (gynaeceum)
1.2.1.2 Floral symmetry
1.2.1.3 Floral diagram and floral formula
1.2.1.4 Flower sexuality and sexual systems of species
1.2.1.5 Pollination
1.2.1.6 Arrangement of flowers on the stem
1.2.2 Fruits
1.3 Seeds
2 Classification of described woody seed plants
3 Description of cones, flowers, fruits and seeds of woody seed plants
4 Bibliography
5 Index of botanical names
6 Index of common names
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 2nd November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444641755
About the Author
Marilena Idžojtić
Professor Marilena Idžojtić, PhD, teaches courses on Dendrology, Horticultural dendrology, Exotic woody plants, Dendroflora in garden, park and landscape design and Applied dendrology the University of Zagreb. She has authored three textbooks on Dendrology and is a member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of Forestry. From 2008 to 2012, she served as the Head of the Department of Forest Genetics, Dendrology and Botany and is a former chair of the Dendrology section of the Croatian Botanical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dendrology, Faculty of Forestry, University of Zagreb, Zagreb, Croatia