Demystifying Numerical Models - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081009758, 9780081017562

Demystifying Numerical Models

1st Edition

Step-by Step Modeling of Engineering Systems

Authors: John Mo Sherman Cheung Raj Das
eBook ISBN: 9780081017562
Paperback ISBN: 9780081009758
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th September 2018
Page Count: 274
Description

Demystifying Numerical Models: Step-by Step Modeling of Engineering Systems is the perfect guide on the analytic concepts of engineering components and systems. In simplified terms, the book focuses on engineering characteristics and behaviors using numerical methods. Readers will learn how the computational aspects of engineering analysis can be applied to develop various engineering systems to a level that is fit for implementation.

Key Features

  • Provides numerical examples and graphical representations of complex mathematical models
  • Includes downloadable spreadsheets of the numerical tools discussed that allow the reader to gain a hands-on understanding of how they work
  • Explains the engineering foundations behind the increasingly widespread and complex numerical models

Readership

Mechanical engineers, industrial engineers, manufacturing engineers, control engineers, design engineers. Upper level UG and PG students of all these topics

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction to Numerical Representation of Engineering Systems

1.1 Nature of Engineering Systems

1.2 Examples of engineering systems

1.2.1 Trains

1.2.2 Wind turbines

1.3 References

Chapter 2 Basic Numerical Techniques

2.1 Terms and definitions

2.1.1 Series

2.1.2 Matrix

2.1.3 Vector

2.2 Simultaneous equations

2.3 Numerical interpolation

2.3.1 Newton interpolation method

2.4 References

Chapter 3 Liquid power systems

3.1 Liquid flow systems

3.2 Water flow

3.2.1 Valve control

3.2.2 Pumps

3.3 References

Chapter 4 Heat transfer systems

4.1 Systems design

4.2 Heat transfer process

4.2.1 Boiler modelling

4.3 References

Chapter 5 Gas power systems

5.1 Gas flow

5.2 Gas systems modelling

5.2.1 Valves

5.2.2 Fans

5.2.3 Actuators

5.3 References

Chapter 6 Electrical power systems

6.1 Electrical systems

6.2 Electrical systems modelling

6.2.1 Generators

6.2.2 Motors

6.2.3 Circuits

6.3 References

Chapter 7 Industrial systems

7.1 Industrial systems

7.2 Transport systems modelling

7.2.1 Transport on a plane

7.2.2 Transport in rectilinear layout

7.2.3 Transport in a building

7.2.4 Multiple feeding locations

7.3 Logistics systems modelling

7.3.1 Single vehicle problem

7.3.2 Multiple vehicles problem

7.4 RFID detection modelling

7.5 Inventory modelling

7.6 References

Chapter 8 Systems engineering

8.1 Systems engineering principles

8.2 System operation strategy

8.3 Reliability-based operation

8.4 Market variation modelling

8.5 Failure Mode and Effect Analysis prioritization

8.6 References

Chapter 9 Beam Deflection

9.1 Introduction to beam deflection problems

9.2 System formulation

9.3 Finite difference discretisation

9.3.1 Middle points

9.3.2 Boundary conditions

9.4 Spreadsheet based solution

9.4.1 Beam clamped with punctual loading

9.4.2 Beam simply supported under a punctual load

9.4.3 Beam simply supported under an uniform load

9.4.4 Beam simply supported under a linear load

9.4.5 Beam clamped with punctual loading with a linear Young modulus

9.5 Convergence

9.5.1 Beam clamped with punctual loading

9.5.2 Beam simply supported under a punctual load

9.5.3 Beam simply supported under an uniform load

9.5.4 Beam simply supported under a linear load

Chapter 10 Vibration

10.1 Introduction to vibration problems

10.2 System formulation

10.3 Finite difference discretisation

10.3.1 Middle points

10.3.2 Initial conditions

10.4 Spreadsheet based solution

10.4.1 Free vibration without damping

10.4.2 Forced vibration without damping

10.4.3 Free vibration without damping

10.4.4 Forced vibration with damping

10.5 Convergence

10.5.1 Free vibration without damping

10.5.2 Forced vibration without damping

10.5.3 Free vibration without damping

10.5.4 Forced vibration with damping

Chapter 11 Composite

11.1 Introduction to vibration problems

11.2 System formulation

11.2.1 Laminate theory

11.2.2 Beam deflection

11.2.3 Plate deflection

11.3 Finite difference discretisation

11.3.1 Beam deflection

11.3.2 Plate deflection

11.4 Spreadsheet based solution

11.4.1 Beam deflection

11.4.2 Plate deflection

11.5 Convergence

11.5.1 Beam deflection

11.5.2 Plate deflection

About the Author

John Mo

Dr. John P.T. Mo is Professor of Manufacturing Engineering and former Discipline Head of Manufacturing and Materials at RMIT University. Prior to joining RMIT, he was Senior Principal Research Scientist in Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and led several teams including Manufacturing Systems and Infrastructure Network Systems in the Division of Manufacturing and Infrastructure Technology. His expertise includes system integration and analysis, data communication, sensing and signal diagnostics. In his 11 years in CSIRO, he led a team of professional research staff worked on risks analysis algorithms, electricity market simulation, wireless communication, fault detection and production scheduling. He was the project leader for many large scale government projects including productivity improvement in furnishing industry and consumer goods supply chain integration.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Manufacturing Engineering, RMIT University, Australia

Sherman Cheung

Dr. Sherman C.P. Cheung is Associate Professor and Program Manager of Mechanical Engineering at RMIT University. Dr. Cheung is an expert in numerical modelling using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) technique. His expertise includes fire dynamics modelling, multiphase flow modelling, numerical heat and mass transfer and computational optimization algorithms. In the past 15 years of his career, he has actively engaged in various consultancy projects with industrial partners using numerical techniques to perform safety analysis, design optimization, risk analysis and system performance assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, RMIT University, Australia

Raj Das

Dr Raj Das is Associate Professor in the Aerospace and Aviation department and a principal investigator of the ‘Sir Lawrence Wackett Aerospace Research Centre’ of RMIT University, Australia. Dr Das has a PhD from Monash University, Australia in Structural Optimisation and Failure Analysis. Dr Das has previously worked in the University of Auckland, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), and the University of Manchester. Dr Das has research expertise in advanced materials, such as metamaterials, axenic materials, architected materials, composite materials, topology and shape optimisation for materials and structural designs, computational modelling, failure analysis and optimisation. Dr Das has published more than 200 papers in international journals and conferences. He has been the chair of four major scientific conferences recently held Australia and New Zealand. He has served on the scientific committees of more than 80 international conferences. Dr Das is on the editorial board and review panel of several journals and funding agencies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Aerospace and Aviation Department and Principal Investigator, Sir Lawrence Wackett Aerospace Research Centre, RMIT University, Australia

