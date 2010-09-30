Demystifying Embedded Systems Middleware
1st Edition
Description
This practical technical guide to embedded middleware implementation offers a coherent framework that guides readers through all the key concepts necessary to gain an understanding of this broad topic. Big picture theoretical discussion is integrated with down-to-earth advice on successful real-world use via step-by-step examples of each type of middleware implementation. Technically detailed case studies bring it all together, by providing insight into typical engineering situations readers are likely to encounter. Expert author Tammy Noergaard keeps explanations as simple and readable as possible, eschewing jargon and carefully defining acronyms.
The start of each chapter includes a "setting the stage" section, so readers can take a step back and understand the context and applications of the information being provided. Core middleware, such as networking protocols, file systems, virtual machines, and databases; more complex middleware that builds upon generic pieces, such as MOM, ORB, and RPC; and integrated middleware software packages, such as embedded JVMs, .NET, and CORBA packages are all demystified.
Key Features
- Embedded middleware theory and practice that will get your knowledge and skills up to speed
- Covers standards, networking, file systems, virtual machines, and more
- Get hands-on programming experience by starting with the downloadable open source code examples from book website
Readership
Embedded Engineers, Programmers, and Designers, SW & HW engineers, IT Architects, Systems Designers, Product Managers, Electrical and Computer Engineering students, hobbyists
Table of Contents
1. Demystifying Middleware in Embedded Systems
2. The Foundation
3. Middleware and Standards in Embedded Systems
4. The Fundamentals in Understanding Networking Middleware
5. File Systems
6. Virtual Machines in Middleware
7. An Introduction to the Fundamentals of Database Systems
8. Putting It All Together : Complex Messaging, Communication and Security
9. The Holistic View to Demystifying Middleware
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2010
- Published:
- 30th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080951850
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558516
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750684552
About the Author
Tammy Noergaard
Tammy Noergaard is Chief Specialist in Embedded Systems at Terma, Denmark. Tammy has a wealth of professional experience including Technical Lead/Manager (Denmark) at Vestas Wind Systems A/S, independent consultancy in systems engineering and as a Field Engineering Specialist for two Silicon Valley-based corporations. She has also worked as a software engineer with Sony Electronics and Hyundai.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Specialist, Embedded Systems, Terma, Denmark