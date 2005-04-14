Demystifying Chipmaking - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750677608, 9780080477091

Demystifying Chipmaking

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Yanda Michael Heynes Anne Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780080477091
Paperback ISBN: 9780750677608
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 14th April 2005
Page Count: 280
Description

This book takes the reader through the actual manufacturing process of making a typical chip, from start to finish, including a detailed discussion of each step, in plain language. The evolution of today's technology is added to the story, as seen through the eyes of the engineers who solved some of the problems. The authors are well suited to that discussion since they are three of those same engineers. They have a broad exposure to the industry and its technology that extends all the way back to Shockley Laboratories, the first semiconductor manufacturer in Silicon Valley.

The CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) process flow is the focus of the discussion and is covered in ten chapters. The vast majority of chips made today are fabricated using this general method. In order to ensure that all readers are comfortable with the vocabulary, the first chapter carefully and clearly introduces the science concepts found in later chapters. A chapter is devoted to pointing out the differences in other manufacturing methods, such as the gallium arsenide technology that produces chips for cell phones. In addition, a chapter describing the nature of the semiconductor industry from a business perspective is included.

"The entire process of making a chip is surprisingly easy to understand. The part of the story that defies belief is the tiny dimensions: the conducting wires and other structures on a chip are more than a hundred times thinner than a hair - and getting thinner with every new chip design."

Key Features

  • Authors are actual engineers who have a broad range of exposure and experience with chip technology
  • Contains a unique chapter describing the nature of the semiconductor industry from a business perspective

Readership

Electronics engineers, engineering managers, and students

Table of Contents

Foreward Acknowledgements About the Authors What’s on the CD-ROM?

  1. IC Fabrication Overview a. Introduction b. Support Technologies c. Integrated Circuit Fabrication d. Test and Assembly e. Summary
  2. Support Technologies a. Introduction b. Contamination Control c. Crystal Growth and Wafer Preparation d. Circuit Design e. Photomask and Reticle Preparation
  3. Forming Wells a. Introduction b. Initial Oxidation c. Photolithography d. Ion Implantation
  4. Isolate Active Areas (Shallow Trench Isolation) a. Introduction to Shallow Trench Isolation b. Pad Oxide Growth c. Silicon Nitride Deposition d. Photolithography for Photo/Etch e. Hard Mask Formation Using Plasma Etch f. Form Trenches in Silicon with Plasma Etch g. Fill Trenches with Silicon Dioxide h. Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP) to Remove Excess Dioxide i. Wet Etch Removal of Silicon Nitride and Pad Oxide
  5. Building the Transistors a. Introduction b. Thin Film Formation c. Poly Gate Formation d. Source/Drain Formation e. Salicide Formation
  6. First Level Metallization a. Introduction b. Nitride and Oxide Depositions c. CMP Planarization d. Photo/Etch for Contact Holes e. Tungsten Plug Process f. Low-k Dielectric Process g. Copper First Level Interconnection Process
  7. Multilevel Metal Interconnects and Dual Damascene a. Introduction b. Deposit Barrier Layer and Intermetal Dielectric c. Dual Damascene Process d. Form Bonding Pads e. Final Passivation Process
  8. Test and Assembly a. Introduction b. Wafer and Chip Testing c. Assembly and Packaging Appendix A: Science Overview Introduction
  9. Atoms and Molecules
  10. Gases
  11. Chemistry
  12. Solids
  13. Electricity, Electric and Magnetic Fields Appendix B: Plasma Etch Supplement to Chapter 4
  14. Plasma Etcher Theory
  15. Plasma Etch Process Requirements Bibliography Index

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080477091
Paperback ISBN:
9780750677608

About the Author

Richard Yanda

Affiliations and Expertise

Semiconductor Services, Redwood City, CA, USA

Michael Heynes

Affiliations and Expertise

Semiconductor Services, Redwood City, CA, USA

Anne Miller

Affiliations and Expertise

Semiconductor Services, Redwood City, CA, USA

Reviews

“...a useful guide for engineers just entering the packaging sector of the semiconductor industry or for newly vetted engineering school grads.” – Ron Iscoff, Editor, Chip Scale Review "Demystifying Chipmaking...will provide an interesting overview of the IC fabrication process while familiarizing you with the terminology." - Rick Nelson, Chief Editor, Test & Measurement World

Ratings and Reviews

