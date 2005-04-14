Demystifying Chipmaking
1st Edition
Description
This book takes the reader through the actual manufacturing process of making a typical chip, from start to finish, including a detailed discussion of each step, in plain language. The evolution of today's technology is added to the story, as seen through the eyes of the engineers who solved some of the problems. The authors are well suited to that discussion since they are three of those same engineers. They have a broad exposure to the industry and its technology that extends all the way back to Shockley Laboratories, the first semiconductor manufacturer in Silicon Valley.
The CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) process flow is the focus of the discussion and is covered in ten chapters. The vast majority of chips made today are fabricated using this general method. In order to ensure that all readers are comfortable with the vocabulary, the first chapter carefully and clearly introduces the science concepts found in later chapters. A chapter is devoted to pointing out the differences in other manufacturing methods, such as the gallium arsenide technology that produces chips for cell phones. In addition, a chapter describing the nature of the semiconductor industry from a business perspective is included.
"The entire process of making a chip is surprisingly easy to understand. The part of the story that defies belief is the tiny dimensions: the conducting wires and other structures on a chip are more than a hundred times thinner than a hair - and getting thinner with every new chip design."
Key Features
- Authors are actual engineers who have a broad range of exposure and experience with chip technology
- Contains a unique chapter describing the nature of the semiconductor industry from a business perspective
Readership
Electronics engineers, engineering managers, and students
Table of Contents
Foreward Acknowledgements About the Authors What’s on the CD-ROM?
- IC Fabrication Overview a. Introduction b. Support Technologies c. Integrated Circuit Fabrication d. Test and Assembly e. Summary
- Support Technologies a. Introduction b. Contamination Control c. Crystal Growth and Wafer Preparation d. Circuit Design e. Photomask and Reticle Preparation
- Forming Wells a. Introduction b. Initial Oxidation c. Photolithography d. Ion Implantation
- Isolate Active Areas (Shallow Trench Isolation) a. Introduction to Shallow Trench Isolation b. Pad Oxide Growth c. Silicon Nitride Deposition d. Photolithography for Photo/Etch e. Hard Mask Formation Using Plasma Etch f. Form Trenches in Silicon with Plasma Etch g. Fill Trenches with Silicon Dioxide h. Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP) to Remove Excess Dioxide i. Wet Etch Removal of Silicon Nitride and Pad Oxide
- Building the Transistors a. Introduction b. Thin Film Formation c. Poly Gate Formation d. Source/Drain Formation e. Salicide Formation
- First Level Metallization a. Introduction b. Nitride and Oxide Depositions c. CMP Planarization d. Photo/Etch for Contact Holes e. Tungsten Plug Process f. Low-k Dielectric Process g. Copper First Level Interconnection Process
- Multilevel Metal Interconnects and Dual Damascene a. Introduction b. Deposit Barrier Layer and Intermetal Dielectric c. Dual Damascene Process d. Form Bonding Pads e. Final Passivation Process
- Test and Assembly a. Introduction b. Wafer and Chip Testing c. Assembly and Packaging Appendix A: Science Overview Introduction
- Atoms and Molecules
- Gases
- Chemistry
- Solids
- Electricity, Electric and Magnetic Fields Appendix B: Plasma Etch Supplement to Chapter 4
- Plasma Etcher Theory
- Plasma Etch Process Requirements Bibliography Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2005
- Published:
- 14th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080477091
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750677608
About the Author
Richard Yanda
Affiliations and Expertise
Semiconductor Services, Redwood City, CA, USA
Michael Heynes
Affiliations and Expertise
Semiconductor Services, Redwood City, CA, USA
Anne Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
Semiconductor Services, Redwood City, CA, USA
Reviews
“...a useful guide for engineers just entering the packaging sector of the semiconductor industry or for newly vetted engineering school grads.” – Ron Iscoff, Editor, Chip Scale Review "Demystifying Chipmaking...will provide an interesting overview of the IC fabrication process while familiarizing you with the terminology." - Rick Nelson, Chief Editor, Test & Measurement World