Dementia Rehabilitation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128186855

Dementia Rehabilitation

1st Edition

Evidence-based Interventions and Clinical Recommendations

Editors: Lee-Fay Low Kate Laver
Paperback ISBN: 9780128186855
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 460
Description

Up to now, the majority of people with dementia received care, but not rehabilitation. With research indicating that cognitive function can be recaptured or improved, increasingly caregivers are demanding rehabilitation for their loved ones and yet therapists are ill-equipped and trained to provide it. This book presents evidence-based cognitive rehabilitation techniques and programs for clinicians. It covers implementation of the technique, the evidence for efficacy, measuring improvement, and identifies which techniques are best used to improve what types of function. Coverage additionally includes use of technology, involvement of care partners, and consideration of different approaches by different stage of dementia.

Key Features

  • Summarizes evidence-based cognitive rehabilitation techniques
  • Identifies best methods for functional area by level of dementia
  • Provides assessment tools and outcome measures
  • Includes techniques to improve cognition, physical functions, and communication
  • Focuses on improving daily living activities
  • Involves care partners, community, technology, and the environment

Readership

Researchers and clinicians in neuroscience and neurology interested in dementia

Table of Contents

  1. What people with Dementia want out of rehabilitation
    2. Goal setting and expectation management
    3. Cognition
    4. Physical function including strength, coordination, balance and gait
    5. Communication
    6. Self-care, domestic life (may be split)
    7. Employment
    8. Driving
    9. Leisure activity
    10. Mental health, social roles and self-identity
    11. Intersection with other illnesses – e.g. post surgery, diabetes, delirium
    12. Working with care partners and families
    13. Inclusive communities
    14. Environmental design to support function
    15. Models for dementia rehabilitation - community, residential aged care, hospital
    16. Implementation and behavior change

Details

No. of pages: 460
460
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128186855

About the Editor

Lee-Fay Low

Dr. Laver is an occupational therapist at Flinders University Medical Center and winner of the 2015 Flinders University Vice Chancellor’s Early Career Researcher Award, and 2011 National Stroke Foundation New Investigator Award. She has 59 peer-reviewed journal articles in the area of dementia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor in Ageing and Health, NHMRC Boosting Dementia Leadership Fellow, Head of Discipline of Behavioural and Social Sciences in Health, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Sydney, Lidcombe, NSW, Australia

Kate Laver

Kate Laver, PhD, worked at Flinders Medical Centre in Adelaide, Australia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Flinders Medical Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

