Dementia Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Evidence-based Interventions and Clinical Recommendations
Description
Up to now, the majority of people with dementia received care, but not rehabilitation. With research indicating that cognitive function can be recaptured or improved, increasingly caregivers are demanding rehabilitation for their loved ones and yet therapists are ill-equipped and trained to provide it. This book presents evidence-based cognitive rehabilitation techniques and programs for clinicians. It covers implementation of the technique, the evidence for efficacy, measuring improvement, and identifies which techniques are best used to improve what types of function. Coverage additionally includes use of technology, involvement of care partners, and consideration of different approaches by different stage of dementia.
Key Features
- Summarizes evidence-based cognitive rehabilitation techniques
- Identifies best methods for functional area by level of dementia
- Provides assessment tools and outcome measures
- Includes techniques to improve cognition, physical functions, and communication
- Focuses on improving daily living activities
- Involves care partners, community, technology, and the environment
Readership
Researchers and clinicians in neuroscience and neurology interested in dementia
Table of Contents
- What people with Dementia want out of rehabilitation
2. Goal setting and expectation management
3. Cognition
4. Physical function including strength, coordination, balance and gait
5. Communication
6. Self-care, domestic life (may be split)
7. Employment
8. Driving
9. Leisure activity
10. Mental health, social roles and self-identity
11. Intersection with other illnesses – e.g. post surgery, diabetes, delirium
12. Working with care partners and families
13. Inclusive communities
14. Environmental design to support function
15. Models for dementia rehabilitation - community, residential aged care, hospital
16. Implementation and behavior change
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186855
About the Editor
Lee-Fay Low
Dr. Laver is an occupational therapist at Flinders University Medical Center and winner of the 2015 Flinders University Vice Chancellor’s Early Career Researcher Award, and 2011 National Stroke Foundation New Investigator Award. She has 59 peer-reviewed journal articles in the area of dementia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor in Ageing and Health, NHMRC Boosting Dementia Leadership Fellow, Head of Discipline of Behavioural and Social Sciences in Health, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Sydney, Lidcombe, NSW, Australia
Kate Laver
Kate Laver, PhD, worked at Flinders Medical Centre in Adelaide, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Flinders Medical Centre, Adelaide, Australia