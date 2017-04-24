Dementia, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 35-2

This issue of Neurologic Clinics, edited by Dr. John Ringman, will cover a wider variety of topics and the latest updated on Demantia. Topics covered in this issue include, but are not limited to Updates on the basic science of AD; The role of neuropsychology in the assessment of the cognitively impaired elderly; Assessment of the Spanish-speaking cognitively impaired elderly; Early-Onset Alzheimer’s disease; Vascular dementia and vascular contributions to Alzheimer’s disease; Frontotemporal Degenerations; and Current and Experimental Treatments, among others.