Dementia, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 35-2
1st Edition
Authors: John Ringman
eBook ISBN: 9780323528535
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323528528
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th April 2017
Description
This issue of Neurologic Clinics, edited by Dr. John Ringman, will cover a wider variety of topics and the latest updated on Demantia. Topics covered in this issue include, but are not limited to Updates on the basic science of AD; The role of neuropsychology in the assessment of the cognitively impaired elderly; Assessment of the Spanish-speaking cognitively impaired elderly; Early-Onset Alzheimer’s disease; Vascular dementia and vascular contributions to Alzheimer’s disease; Frontotemporal Degenerations; and Current and Experimental Treatments, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 24th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323528535
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323528528
About the Authors
John Ringman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCLA
