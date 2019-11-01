Demand for Emerging Transportation Systems
1st Edition
Modeling Adoption, Satisfaction, and Mobility Patterns
Description
Demand for Emerging Transportation Systems: Modeling Adoption, Satisfaction, and Mobility Patterns comprehensively examines the concepts and factors affecting user quality-of-service satisfaction. The book provides an introduction to the latest trends in transportation, followed by a critical review of factors affecting traditional and emerging transportation system adoption rates and user retention. This collection includes a rigorous introduction to the tools necessary for analyzing these factors, as well as Big Data collection methodologies, such as smartphone and social media analysis. Researchers will be guided through the nuances of transport and mobility services adoption, closing with an outlook of, and recommendations for, future research on the topic. This resource will appeal to practitioners and graduate students.
Key Features
- Examines the dynamics affecting adoption rates for public transportation, vehicle-sharing, ridesharing systems and autonomous vehicles
- Covers the rationale behind travelers’ continuous use of mobility services and their satisfaction and development
- Includes case studies, featuring mobility stats and contributions from around the world
Readership
Academic researchers and graduate students in transportation modeling, planning and systems. Transportation practitioners involved in planning, feasibility studies, consultation and policy for transportation systems or infrastructure. Transportation public officials such as city managers, policy directors, etc.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. A critical review of the state of the art
3. Factors affecting the adoption and satisfaction of transport services users
4. Data collection
5. Methodological framework
6. Case Study 1: Modelling the Adoption of a Planned Car sharing System
7. Case Study 2: Factors Affecting the Satisfaction of Travellers about Transportation Systems
8. Case Study 3: Impact of economic conditions on mobility decisions
9. Discussion/Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128150184
About the Author
Constantinos Antoniou
Constantinos Antoniou is a Professor and Chair of Transportation Systems Engineering at the Technical University of Munich. His research focuses on modelling and simulation of transportation systems, Intelligent Transport Systems, calibration and optimization applications, road safety and sustainable transport system. Dr. Antoniou has been involved in a large number of projects, primarily in Europe and the US, and has authored more than 250 scientific publications, including in Elsevier’s Transportation Research Part C: Emerging Technologies (for which he serves as an editorial board member), and Journal of Transport Geography. He is also the author of a book on dynamic traffic assignment models (On-line calibration for Dynamic Traffic Assignment models- Theory, methods and application - VDM Verlag).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair of Transportation Systems Engineering, Technical University of Munich
Dimitrios Efthymiou
Dimitrios Efthymiou is a Data Scientist, and Research Associate in the Department of Civil, Geo and Environmental Engineering at the Technical University of Munich. His research focuses on urban analytics, transportation data analytics, spatial econometric models, discrete choice analysis, real estate price analytics, and sustainable transport systems. He has been involved in a number of research and consulting projects in Europe, and his research has been published in many journals, including Elsevier’s Journal of Transport Geography, and Transportation Research Part A: Policy and Practice.
Affiliations and Expertise
Data Scientist and Research Associate, Department of Civil, Geo and Environmental Engineering, Technical University of Munich
Emmanouil Chaniotakis
Emmanouil (Manos) Chaniotakis is a Research Associate at Technical University of Munich. His research focuses on modelling and simulation of transportation systems, demand modeling, and Big Data Analysis in Transportation. His research has been published in many journals, including Elsevier’s Journal of Transport Geography, and Transportation Research Part A: Policy and Practice and Transportation Research Part B: Methodological.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Technical University of Munich