Deltaic and Shallow Marine Deposits, Volume 1
1st Edition
Series Editors: L.M.J.U. Straaten
eBook ISBN: 9780080869117
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 463
Details
- No. of pages:
- 463
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080869117
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
L.M.J.U. Straaten Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Geology Department, State University, Groningen The Netherlands
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.