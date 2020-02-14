Delivery of Drugs
1st Edition
Volume 2: Expectations and Realities of Multifunctional Drug Delivery Systems
Description
Delivery of Drugs examines the fabrication, optimization, scale-up, biological aspects, regulatory and clinical success of drug delivery systems. Reduced toxicity, industrial scale up, and in vivo success stories feature in the book. Written by a diverse range of international researchers, the chapters examine specific aspects of characterization and manufacturing for pharmaceutical applications as well as regulatory and policy aspects. Giving an overview of clinical statuses of drug delivery systems at advanced stages of development, this book covers academic DDS research which is already completed in above aspects (in vitro, in vivo, clinical, regulatory) and can be used by industrial scientists to review for next steps.
Delivery of Drugs connects formulation scientists, regulatory experts, engineers, clinical experts and regulatory stake holders. The wide scope of the book ensures it is a valuable reference resource for researchers in both academia and the pharmaceutical industry who want to learn more about the status of drug delivery systems.
Key Features
- Encompasses all aspects of drug delivery system
- Presents real world case studies to illustrate each step of the process
- Contains in-depth investigation of specific aspects of drug delivery systems
Readership
Pharmaceutical Scientists in academia and industry; pharmacologists; regulatory experts; bioengineers
Table of Contents
- Polymer-lipid hybrid formulations: A synergistic approach to oral delivery of challenging therapeutics
2. Dendrimers for pharmaceutical applications – potential and challenges
3. Electrospinning in drug delivery
4. Psoriasis
5. Mitochondria targeted drug delivery in neurodegenerative diseases
6. Preparation of Nano-structured Microparticles Intended for Inhalation
7. Physical Approaches for Drug Delivery - An Overview
8. Complex Injectables: Development, Delivery and Advancement
9. Clinical evaluation of pressurized intraperitoneal aerosol chemotherapy (PIPAC) in colorectal cancer treatment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 14th February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128177761
About the Editor
Ranjita Shegokar
Dr. Ranjita Shegokar holds a PhD degree in Pharmaceutical Technology from the SNDT University, India, and has been postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Pharmaceutics, Biopharmaceutics and NutriCosmetics at Free University of Berlin, Germany. Since last 7 years she is working in the pharmaceutical industry in various technical/R&D roles. Currently, she serves as Head of Formulation Development Department at Symrise AG, Germany. She has authored more than 45 research articles, 20 book chapters, and 150 research abstracts. She has filed two patent applications on nanoparticles for targeting malaria and HIV/AIDS reservoirs and have 12 other patent application in area of active delivery. She is a recipient of several national and international awards for her research. Her areas of interest are oral solid dosage forms, dermal formulations, nanocrystals, lipid nanoparticles (SLNs/NLCs), nanoemulsions, and galenic formulations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Formulation Development Department, Symrise AG, Germany