Delivery of Drugs examines the fabrication, optimization, scale-up, biological aspects, regulatory and clinical success of drug delivery systems. Reduced toxicity, industrial scale up, and in vivo success stories feature in the book. Written by a diverse range of international researchers, the chapters examine specific aspects of characterization and manufacturing for pharmaceutical applications as well as regulatory and policy aspects. Giving an overview of clinical statuses of drug delivery systems at advanced stages of development, this book covers academic DDS research which is already completed in above aspects (in vitro, in vivo, clinical, regulatory) and can be used by industrial scientists to review for next steps.

Delivery of Drugs connects formulation scientists, regulatory experts, engineers, clinical experts and regulatory stake holders. The wide scope of the book ensures it is a valuable reference resource for researchers in both academia and the pharmaceutical industry who want to learn more about the status of drug delivery systems.