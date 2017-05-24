Delivery in the Periviable Period, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323530255, 9780323530262

Delivery in the Periviable Period, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 44-2

1st Edition

Authors: Brian Mercer Keith Barrington
eBook ISBN: 9780323530262
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323530255
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th May 2017
Description

There is general consensus regarding threshold levels that describe the gray zone on the limits of viability, and gestational age alone should not be used solely in making a decision. This issue will bring light to the latest thoughts and clinical recommendations for delivery during the periviable period. Top thought leaders and clinicians have submitted articles in the following areas: Consequences of Birth at Periviable Gestions on Organ Systems; Medical and Surgical Interventions Before Birth; NICU Care: Nutrition/NEC; Pulmonary Care and Circulatory Support; NICU Stay and Microbiome; and Ethical Considerations and Counseling, to name a few. Readers will come away with the most current content written on this topic and details that can be incorporated into clinical care.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323530262
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323530255

About the Authors

Brian Mercer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Case Western Reseve University, Cleveland, OH

Keith Barrington Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

