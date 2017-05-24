Delivery in the Periviable Period, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 44-2
1st Edition
Description
There is general consensus regarding threshold levels that describe the gray zone on the limits of viability, and gestational age alone should not be used solely in making a decision. This issue will bring light to the latest thoughts and clinical recommendations for delivery during the periviable period. Top thought leaders and clinicians have submitted articles in the following areas: Consequences of Birth at Periviable Gestions on Organ Systems; Medical and Surgical Interventions Before Birth; NICU Care: Nutrition/NEC; Pulmonary Care and Circulatory Support; NICU Stay and Microbiome; and Ethical Considerations and Counseling, to name a few. Readers will come away with the most current content written on this topic and details that can be incorporated into clinical care.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 24th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323530262
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323530255
About the Authors
Brian Mercer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Case Western Reseve University, Cleveland, OH
Keith Barrington Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada