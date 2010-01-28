Delivering Performance in Food Supply Chains
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Delivering performance in food supply chains: An introduction. Part 1 Managing relationships in the food supply chain: Performance measurement in the management of food supply chain relationships; Living with power imbalance in the food supply chain; Supplier safety assessment in the food supply chain and the role of standards; Understanding innovation in food supply chains. Part 2 Aligning supply and demand in food supply chains: Sales and operations planning for the food supply chain: Case study; Food supply chain planning, auditing and performance analysis; Aligning marketing and sourcing strategies for competitive advantage in the food industry. Part 3 Managing processes efficiently and effectively in the food supply chain: Value chain analysis of the UK food sector; Improving responsiveness in food supply chains; Reducing product losses across the food supply chain; Methods for assessing time and cost in a food supply chain; Improving food distribution performance through integration and collaboration in the supply chain. Part 4 Maintaining quality and safety in food supply chains: Enhancing consumer confidence in food supply chains; Quality and safety standards in food supply chains; Developments in quality management systems for food production chains. Part 5 Using technology effectively in food supply chains: Role of diagnostic packaging in food supply chain management; Advances in the cold chain to improve food safety, food quality and the food supply chain; Simulation modelling for food supply chain redesign; The adoption of e-business solutions in food supply chains; Radio frequency identification (RFID) as a catalyst for improvements in food supply chain operations. Part 6 Delivering food sustainably and responsibly: Reducing the external costs of food distribution in the United Kingdom; Fair trade and beyond: Voluntary standards and sustainable food supply chains; Trends in food supply chain management.
Description
Food and drink supply chains are complex, continually changing systems, involving many participants. They present stakeholders across the food and drinks industries with considerable challenges. Delivering performance in food supply chains offers expert perspectives to help practitioners and academics to improve their supply chain operations.
The Editors have identified six key challenges in managing food and drinks supply chains. Each section of the book focuses on one of these important issues. The first chapters consider the fundamental role of relationship management in supply chains. The next section discusses another significant issue: aligning supply and demand. Part three considers five different approaches to effective and efficient process management, while quality and safety management, an issue food companies need to take very seriously, is subject of the next section. Parts five and six review issues which are currently driving change in food supply chains: the effective use of new technologies and the desire to deliver food sustainably and responsibly.
With expert contributions from leaders in their fields, Delivering performance in food supply chains will help practitioners and academics to understand different approaches in supply chain management, explore alternative methods and develop more effective systems.
Key Features
- Considers the fundamental role of relationship management in supply chains including an overview of performance measurement in the management of food supply chains
- Discusses the alignment of supply and demand in food supply chains and reviews sales and operations planning and marketing strategies for competitive advantage in the food industry
- Provides an overview of the effective use of new technologies and those that will be used in the future to deliver food sustainably and reliably
Readership
Supply chain professionals; Managers of food suppliers; Practitioners and researchers in the food supply field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 28th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845697778
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845694715
Reviews
The most valuable and comprehensive resource I've been exposed to for defining and managing food supply chains and taking them to a whole new level, Luis Cuellar, Supply Chain Director, Unilever North America
I am amazed by the breadth and depth of this resource. It is an outstanding end-to-end analysis with thought leadership in every aspect that will certainly help any Supply Chain professional who aspires to define and manage the future of value chains, Luis Cuellar, Supply Chain Director, Unilever North America
Security of food supply and its safety are now major national policy concerns. This book examines the specifics of supply chain management in the food sector. It is an important contribution to understanding and improving food supply chains, Professor Alan Braithwaite, Executive Chairman of LCP Consulting and Visiting Professor, Cranfield University, UK
About the Editors
Carlos Mena Editor
Carlos Mena is a Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Cranfield University School of Management, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cranfield University
Graham Stevens Editor
Graham Stevens is Managing Partner of GCS Consulting and a Visiting Fellow in Logistics in the same school.
Affiliations and Expertise
GCS Consulting, UK