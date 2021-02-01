COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Delivering Low-Carbon Biofuels with Bioproduct Recovery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128218419

Delivering Low-Carbon Biofuels with Bioproduct Recovery

1st Edition

An Integrated Approach to Commercializing Bioelectrochemical Systems

Editors: Lakhveer Singh Durga Madhab Mahapatra
Paperback ISBN: 9780128218419
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 304
Description

Delivering Low-Carbon Biofuels with Bioproduct Recovery: An Integrated Approach to Commercializing Bioelectrochemical Systems explores current pathways to produce both the bioenergy from bioelectroactive fuel cells (BEFC) as well as their valuable byproducts using bioelectrochemical systems (BES) approaches. This is often considered a key objective in delivering efficient biofuels at peak efficiency. It focuses on key methods, current designs, and established variants of biofuels processing approaches, replete with case studies. Chapters review crucial aspects of bioreactor design methodologies, operating principles, bioreactor susceptibility and systems constraints. It supports vulnerability and hotspot detection through simulation and modelling approaches. Concluding chapters establish drivers for realizable scale-up and commercialization of bioelectrochemical systems. 

Key Features

  • Discusses all major commercially viable biofuels alongside their high-value byproducts
  • Focuses on frontiers of low carbon biofuel technologies with commercialization and scale-up potential
  • Chapters are supported by schematics outlining integration with bioelectrochemical systems (BES) approaches

Readership

Graduate and PhD level students and early career researchers in the field of Electrochemistry, Biology, Environmental engineering, Industrial chemistry, Energy, bioenergy. Multidisciplinary research teams in those areas. Professionals and technical personnel of authorities responsible of funds for innovation

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Electrobiocommodities and Low carbon fuels
2. Bio-electricity generation from BEFC
3.Applications of BEFC for H2 production
4. Biogas production from waste derived substrates
5. Potential of High Energy compounds: Hythane production
6. High value Volatile fatty Acids as formate and acetate from Bioelectrochemical system
7. Production of chemicals (Peroxide, Quaternary Ammonia Hydroxide, NaOH etc.)
8. Production of high value fuels: Polyalcohol’s and polyesters
9. Potential of BEFC in high value bio products: Waste derived Succinate
10. Integrated approaches simultaneous bioenergy and biochemical

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128218419

About the Editors

Lakhveer Singh

Dr. Lakhveer Singh is presently working at the Department of Environmental Science SRM University-AP, Amaravati, India. Prior to this he worked as Associate Professor at University Malaysia Pahang, Malaysia. he was a post-doctoral researcher at Biological and Ecological Engineering Oregon State University from July 2017 to Oct. 2018. He has teaching, research and industries experience with Universities and Industry in India and Malaysia. His main areas of interest are Bioenergy production, Bioreactors development, Wastewater treatment, MFC and Green Technology. In addition to research activities, he teaches undergraduate courses and guides doctoral students at University Malaysia Pahang. He is currently guest editor of Biomass Conversion and Biorefinery. He is a member of the International Water Association (IWA).

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Environmental Science, SRM University-AP, Amaravati, India

Durga Madhab Mahapatra

Dr. Durga Mahapatra is a member of the research faculty at the Department of Biological and Ecological Engineering, Oregon State University, Corvallis, USA. His research focuses on the development of Sustainable bioprocess and bioproduct recovery. His research interest includes Microbial ecology, Environmental bioprocess engineering, Wastewater/Landfill leachate treatment, Nano-scale characterisation, Reactor analysis and design, Algal biofuel and bio-energy, Techno-economics and life cycle assessment. He graduated from IISc, Bangalore during 2015. He has extensive experience in research and industry-oriented consultancy projects.

Affiliations and Expertise

Member of the Research Faculty, Department of Biological and Ecological Engineering, Oregon State University, Corvallis, USA

Ratings and Reviews

