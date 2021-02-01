Delivering Low-Carbon Biofuels with Bioproduct Recovery
1st Edition
An Integrated Approach to Commercializing Bioelectrochemical Systems
Description
Delivering Low-Carbon Biofuels with Bioproduct Recovery: An Integrated Approach to Commercializing Bioelectrochemical Systems explores current pathways to produce both the bioenergy from bioelectroactive fuel cells (BEFC) as well as their valuable byproducts using bioelectrochemical systems (BES) approaches. This is often considered a key objective in delivering efficient biofuels at peak efficiency. It focuses on key methods, current designs, and established variants of biofuels processing approaches, replete with case studies. Chapters review crucial aspects of bioreactor design methodologies, operating principles, bioreactor susceptibility and systems constraints. It supports vulnerability and hotspot detection through simulation and modelling approaches. Concluding chapters establish drivers for realizable scale-up and commercialization of bioelectrochemical systems.
Key Features
- Discusses all major commercially viable biofuels alongside their high-value byproducts
- Focuses on frontiers of low carbon biofuel technologies with commercialization and scale-up potential
- Chapters are supported by schematics outlining integration with bioelectrochemical systems (BES) approaches
Readership
Graduate and PhD level students and early career researchers in the field of Electrochemistry, Biology, Environmental engineering, Industrial chemistry, Energy, bioenergy. Multidisciplinary research teams in those areas. Professionals and technical personnel of authorities responsible of funds for innovation
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Electrobiocommodities and Low carbon fuels
2. Bio-electricity generation from BEFC
3.Applications of BEFC for H2 production
4. Biogas production from waste derived substrates
5. Potential of High Energy compounds: Hythane production
6. High value Volatile fatty Acids as formate and acetate from Bioelectrochemical system
7. Production of chemicals (Peroxide, Quaternary Ammonia Hydroxide, NaOH etc.)
8. Production of high value fuels: Polyalcohol’s and polyesters
9. Potential of BEFC in high value bio products: Waste derived Succinate
10. Integrated approaches simultaneous bioenergy and biochemical
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128218419
About the Editors
Lakhveer Singh
Dr. Lakhveer Singh is presently working at the Department of Environmental Science SRM University-AP, Amaravati, India. Prior to this he worked as Associate Professor at University Malaysia Pahang, Malaysia. he was a post-doctoral researcher at Biological and Ecological Engineering Oregon State University from July 2017 to Oct. 2018. He has teaching, research and industries experience with Universities and Industry in India and Malaysia. His main areas of interest are Bioenergy production, Bioreactors development, Wastewater treatment, MFC and Green Technology. In addition to research activities, he teaches undergraduate courses and guides doctoral students at University Malaysia Pahang. He is currently guest editor of Biomass Conversion and Biorefinery. He is a member of the International Water Association (IWA).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental Science, SRM University-AP, Amaravati, India
Durga Madhab Mahapatra
Dr. Durga Mahapatra is a member of the research faculty at the Department of Biological and Ecological Engineering, Oregon State University, Corvallis, USA. His research focuses on the development of Sustainable bioprocess and bioproduct recovery. His research interest includes Microbial ecology, Environmental bioprocess engineering, Wastewater/Landfill leachate treatment, Nano-scale characterisation, Reactor analysis and design, Algal biofuel and bio-energy, Techno-economics and life cycle assessment. He graduated from IISc, Bangalore during 2015. He has extensive experience in research and industry-oriented consultancy projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Member of the Research Faculty, Department of Biological and Ecological Engineering, Oregon State University, Corvallis, USA
