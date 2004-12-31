Delivering E-Learning for Information Services in Higher Education
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to e-learning; Virtual learning environments; Managing the virtual learning environment; Training and user support; Accessibility and legal issues; Other online learning tools; Quality assurance and monitoring; Conclusion.
Description
This book provides a comprehensive overview of e-learning (online learning) systems in the context of system delivery for Higher Education Information Services. The book considers practical issues in choosing a virtual learning environment and discusses a range of issues in implementing, managing and maintaining the service for users. In particular, the issue of accessibility and usability is discussed in the context of recent legislation (e.g. Disability Discrimination Act / SENDA.).
Key Features
- Jargon-free and aimed at information professionals with sole/mixed responsibilities
- Identifies leading systems, discussing strengths and weaknesses
- Draws examples from current practice in Higher Education
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 31st December 2004
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630731
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843340959
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843340881
Reviews
…well researched, presenting critical reviews and evaluations of current software and sites, a review of the professional literature in the field, and the results of Clyde's research on the subject., Education Libraries
…a comprehensive guide for the novice and the technically challenged., Education Libraries
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Paul Catherall Author
Paul Catherall is based at the North East Wales Institute of Higher Education, where he has played a key role in implementing online learning. He is an MCLIP (Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals).
Affiliations and Expertise
North East Wales Institute of Higher Education, UK