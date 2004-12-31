Delivering E-Learning for Information Services in Higher Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843340881, 9781780630731

Delivering E-Learning for Information Services in Higher Education

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Catherall
eBook ISBN: 9781780630731
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843340959
Paperback ISBN: 9781843340881
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st December 2004
Page Count: 232
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.00
59.50
52.95
45.01
42.50
36.13
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
70.00
59.50
42.50
36.13
52.95
45.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction to e-learning; Virtual learning environments; Managing the virtual learning environment; Training and user support; Accessibility and legal issues; Other online learning tools; Quality assurance and monitoring; Conclusion.

Description

This book provides a comprehensive overview of e-learning (online learning) systems in the context of system delivery for Higher Education Information Services. The book considers practical issues in choosing a virtual learning environment and discusses a range of issues in implementing, managing and maintaining the service for users. In particular, the issue of accessibility and usability is discussed in the context of recent legislation (e.g. Disability Discrimination Act / SENDA.).

Key Features

  • Jargon-free and aimed at information professionals with sole/mixed responsibilities
  • Identifies leading systems, discussing strengths and weaknesses
  • Draws examples from current practice in Higher Education

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630731
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843340959
Paperback ISBN:
9781843340881

Reviews

…well researched, presenting critical reviews and evaluations of current software and sites, a review of the professional literature in the field, and the results of Clyde's research on the subject., Education Libraries
…a comprehensive guide for the novice and the technically challenged., Education Libraries

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Paul Catherall Author

Paul Catherall is based at the North East Wales Institute of Higher Education, where he has played a key role in implementing online learning. He is an MCLIP (Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals).

Affiliations and Expertise

North East Wales Institute of Higher Education, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.