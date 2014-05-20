DeLee & Drez's Orthopaedic Sports Medicine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455743766, 9781455742219

DeLee & Drez's Orthopaedic Sports Medicine

4th Edition

2-Volume Set

Authors: Mark Miller Stephen Thompson
eBook ISBN: 9781455742219
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455743766
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th May 2014
Page Count: 1864
Description

The revised, streamlined, and reorganized DeLee DrezÂ’s Orthopaedic Sports Medicine continues to be your must-have orthopaedics reference, covering the surgical, medical, and rehabilitation/injury prevention topics related to athletic injuries and chronic conditions. Offered as a 2-volume set, it provides the most clinically focused, comprehensive guidance available in any single source, with contributions from the most respected authorities in the field.

"A truly comprehensive and excellent Sports Medicine text that I believe will be useful to all practicing sport physicians.... provides the rigor and detail that is extremely useful when managing complex and demanding patients. The new electronic format only increases its utility." Reviewed by Prof Mark E Batt, Consultant Sports Exercise Medicine, Nottingham University Hospitals March 2015

Key Features

  • Be prepared to handle the full range of clinical challenges with coverage of both pediatric and aging athletes; important non-orthopaedic conditions involved in the management of the athlete; rapidly evolving techniques; and sports-related fractures.
  • Understand rehabilitation and other therapeutic modalities in the context of return to play.
  • Take advantage of in-depth coverage of arthroscopic techniques, including ACL reconstruction, allograft cartilage transplantation, rotator cuff repair, and complications in athletes, as well as injury prevention, nutrition, pharmacology, and psychology in sports.

Table of Contents

Section 1. Basic Principles

1. Physiology and Pathophysiology of Musculoskeletal Tissues

2. Basic Concepts in Biomechanics

3. The Basic Science of Graft Tissue in Sports Medicine

4. The Basic Science of Implants in Sports Medicine

5. Molecular and Cell Biology in Sports Medicine

6. Medications and Athletes

7. Exercise Physiology

8. Motion Analysis

9. Research Design and Statistics in Sports Medicine

10. Imaging Overview

11. Basic Arthroscopic Principles

12. An Overview of Sport Specific Injuries

13. Commonly Encountered Fractures in Sports Medicine

Section 2: Medical

14. Team Medical Coverage

15. Cardiovascular medicine in the Athlete

16. Pulmonary Medicine in the Athlete: Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm

17. Pulmonary Medicine in the Athlete: DVT and Pulmonary Embolism

18. Gastrointestinal medicine in the Athlete

19. Hematologic medicine in the Athlete

20. Infectious Disease in the Athlete

21. The Diabetic Athlete

22. Renal medicine and Genitourinary trauma in the Athlete

23. Complex regional pain syndromes including reflex sympathetic dystrophy and causalgia

24. Epilepsy

25. Environmental Illnesses

26. Dermatological Conditions

27. Facial, Eye, Nasal and Dental Injuries

28. Psychologic Adjustment to Athletic Injury

29. Sleep and Chronobiology in Sports

30. Nutrition

31. Doping and Ergogenic Aids

32. Female Athlete

33. The Special Needs Athlete

34. Anesthesia and Perioperative medicine

Section 3: Rehabilitation and Injury Prevention

35. Principles of Athletic Training

36. Principles of Rehabilitation

37. Overview of Rehab protocols

38. Therapeutic Modalities

39. Proprioception

40. Basics of Taping and Orthotics

41. Injury Prevention

Section 4: Shoulder:

42. Shoulder Anatomy and Biomechanics

43. Shoulder Diagnosis and Decision Making

44. Shoulder Imaging

45. Shoulder Arthroscopy

46. Anterior Shoulder Instability

47. Posterior Shoulder Instability

48. Multi-Directional Instability

49. SLAP Tears

50. Throwing Injuries

51. Biceps Tendon Pathology

52. Rotator Cuff Injury

53. Subscapularis Injury

54. Other Muscle Injuries

55. Shoulder Loss of Motion

56. Glenohumeral Arthritides in the Athlete

57. Scapulothoracic Disorders

58. Nerve Entrapment

59. Vascular Problems & Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

60. Clavicle/AC/SC

Section 5: Elbow, Wrist and Hand:

61. Elbow Anatomy and Biomechanics

62. Elbow Diagnosis and Decision Making

63. Elbow Imaging

64. Elbow Arthroscopy

65. Tendinopathies & Bursitis (and epicondylitis)

66. Soft tissue injuries of the forearm

67. Entrapment Neuropathies of the arm-elbow-forearm

68. Throwing Injuries

69. Loss of Motion

70. Wrist & Hand Anatomy and Biomechanics

71. Wrist & Hand Diagnosis and Decision Making

72. Wrist & Hand Imaging

73. Wrist Arthroscopy

74. Carpal Injuries

75. Wrist Tendonopathies

76. TFCC Injuries

77. Hand Injuries

78. Entrapment Neuropathies of the wrist & hand

Section 6: Pelvis, Hip and Thigh

79. Hip Anatomy and Biomechanics

80. Hip Diagnosis and Decision Making

81. Hip Imaging

82. Hip Arthroscopy

83. Athletic Pubagia

84. Femoral Acetabular Impingement

85. Hip & Pelvis Overuse Syndromes

86. Snapping Hip

87. Hip & Thigh Muscle strains and contusions

88. Hamstring Injuries (including proximal avulsions)

89. Nerve Entrapment Lesions of the Hip and Thigh

90. Hip Arthritis (Including Osteotomy and THA)

Section 7: Knee

91. Knee Anatomy and Biomechanics

92. Knee Diagnosis and Decision Making

93. Knee Imaging

94. Knee Arthroscopy

95. Arthroscopic Synovectomy of the Knee

96. Knee Meniscus Injury

97. Knee Articular Cartilage Injury

98. ACL (Including Revision)

99. PCL

100. MCL/PMC

101. LCL/PLC

102. MLI

103. Knee Arthritis

104. Patellofemoral Instability

105. Patellofemoral Pain

106. Extensor Mechanism Injuries

107. Knee Loss of Motion

108. Vascular Problems of the Knee

Section 8: Leg, Ankle and Foot

109. Anatomy and Biomechanics

110. Leg/Ankle/Foot Diagnosis and Decision Making

111. Imaging

112. Exertional Compartment Syndrome

113. Nerve Entrapment

114. Ankle Arthroscopy

115. Sports Shoes and Orthosis

116. Ankle Sprains

117. Tendon Injuries of the Foot and Ankle

118. Articular cartilage injuries

119. Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Pain -- Hindfoot Conditions

120. Forefoot conditions

Section 9: Spine and Head

121. Anatomy and Biomechanics

122. Emergency and Field-Side Management

123. Spine and Head Diagnosis and Decision Making

124. Imaging

125. Concussion and Brain Injury

126. Cervical Spine Injuries

127. Stingers

128. Thoracic Spine Injuries

Section 10: Pediatric Sports Medicine

129. Overview

130. Imaging Considerations in the Skeletally Immature Athlete

131. Shoulder Injuries (Include Stress fractures)

132. Elbow Injuries (include OCD)

133. Wrist & Hand Injuries

134. Hip Injuries

135. Knee Injuries (Include OCD, ACL, Osteochondroses, etc)

136. Leg/Ankle/Foot Injuries (include Physeal, Osteochondroses, etc)

137. Head injuries in skeletally immature athletes

138. Spine injuries in skeletally immature athletes

Appendix: Sports Medicine Terminology

1864
English
© Saunders 2015
Saunders
9781455742219
9781455743766

About the Author

Mark Miller

Affiliations and Expertise

S. Ward Casscells Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

Stephen Thompson

Affiliations and Expertise

Cooperating Associate Professor of Sports Medicine, University of Maine, Medical Director, EMMC Sports Health, Deputy Editor, The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Eastern Maine Medical Center Bangor, Maine; Cofounder and Codirector, Miller Review Course Part II, Denver , Colorado

