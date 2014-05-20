DeLee & Drez's Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
4th Edition
2-Volume Set
Description
The revised, streamlined, and reorganized DeLee DrezÂ’s Orthopaedic Sports Medicine continues to be your must-have orthopaedics reference, covering the surgical, medical, and rehabilitation/injury prevention topics related to athletic injuries and chronic conditions. Offered as a 2-volume set, it provides the most clinically focused, comprehensive guidance available in any single source, with contributions from the most respected authorities in the field.
"A truly comprehensive and excellent Sports Medicine text that I believe will be useful to all practicing sport physicians.... provides the rigor and detail that is extremely useful when managing complex and demanding patients. The new electronic format only increases its utility." Reviewed by Prof Mark E Batt, Consultant Sports Exercise Medicine, Nottingham University Hospitals March 2015
Key Features
- Be prepared to handle the full range of clinical challenges with coverage of both pediatric and aging athletes; important non-orthopaedic conditions involved in the management of the athlete; rapidly evolving techniques; and sports-related fractures.
- Understand rehabilitation and other therapeutic modalities in the context of return to play.
- Take advantage of in-depth coverage of arthroscopic techniques, including ACL reconstruction, allograft cartilage transplantation, rotator cuff repair, and complications in athletes, as well as injury prevention, nutrition, pharmacology, and psychology in sports.
Table of Contents
Section 1. Basic Principles
1. Physiology and Pathophysiology of Musculoskeletal Tissues
2. Basic Concepts in Biomechanics
3. The Basic Science of Graft Tissue in Sports Medicine
4. The Basic Science of Implants in Sports Medicine
5. Molecular and Cell Biology in Sports Medicine
6. Medications and Athletes
7. Exercise Physiology
8. Motion Analysis
9. Research Design and Statistics in Sports Medicine
10. Imaging Overview
11. Basic Arthroscopic Principles
12. An Overview of Sport Specific Injuries
13. Commonly Encountered Fractures in Sports Medicine
Section 2: Medical
14. Team Medical Coverage
15. Cardiovascular medicine in the Athlete
16. Pulmonary Medicine in the Athlete: Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm
17. Pulmonary Medicine in the Athlete: DVT and Pulmonary Embolism
18. Gastrointestinal medicine in the Athlete
19. Hematologic medicine in the Athlete
20. Infectious Disease in the Athlete
21. The Diabetic Athlete
22. Renal medicine and Genitourinary trauma in the Athlete
23. Complex regional pain syndromes including reflex sympathetic dystrophy and causalgia
24. Epilepsy
25. Environmental Illnesses
26. Dermatological Conditions
27. Facial, Eye, Nasal and Dental Injuries
28. Psychologic Adjustment to Athletic Injury
29. Sleep and Chronobiology in Sports
30. Nutrition
31. Doping and Ergogenic Aids
32. Female Athlete
33. The Special Needs Athlete
34. Anesthesia and Perioperative medicine
Section 3: Rehabilitation and Injury Prevention
35. Principles of Athletic Training
36. Principles of Rehabilitation
37. Overview of Rehab protocols
38. Therapeutic Modalities
39. Proprioception
40. Basics of Taping and Orthotics
41. Injury Prevention
Section 4: Shoulder:
42. Shoulder Anatomy and Biomechanics
43. Shoulder Diagnosis and Decision Making
44. Shoulder Imaging
45. Shoulder Arthroscopy
46. Anterior Shoulder Instability
47. Posterior Shoulder Instability
48. Multi-Directional Instability
49. SLAP Tears
50. Throwing Injuries
51. Biceps Tendon Pathology
52. Rotator Cuff Injury
53. Subscapularis Injury
54. Other Muscle Injuries
55. Shoulder Loss of Motion
56. Glenohumeral Arthritides in the Athlete
57. Scapulothoracic Disorders
58. Nerve Entrapment
59. Vascular Problems & Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
60. Clavicle/AC/SC
Section 5: Elbow, Wrist and Hand:
61. Elbow Anatomy and Biomechanics
62. Elbow Diagnosis and Decision Making
63. Elbow Imaging
64. Elbow Arthroscopy
65. Tendinopathies & Bursitis (and epicondylitis)
66. Soft tissue injuries of the forearm
67. Entrapment Neuropathies of the arm-elbow-forearm
68. Throwing Injuries
69. Loss of Motion
70. Wrist & Hand Anatomy and Biomechanics
71. Wrist & Hand Diagnosis and Decision Making
72. Wrist & Hand Imaging
73. Wrist Arthroscopy
74. Carpal Injuries
75. Wrist Tendonopathies
76. TFCC Injuries
77. Hand Injuries
78. Entrapment Neuropathies of the wrist & hand
Section 6: Pelvis, Hip and Thigh
79. Hip Anatomy and Biomechanics
80. Hip Diagnosis and Decision Making
81. Hip Imaging
82. Hip Arthroscopy
83. Athletic Pubagia
84. Femoral Acetabular Impingement
85. Hip & Pelvis Overuse Syndromes
86. Snapping Hip
87. Hip & Thigh Muscle strains and contusions
88. Hamstring Injuries (including proximal avulsions)
89. Nerve Entrapment Lesions of the Hip and Thigh
90. Hip Arthritis (Including Osteotomy and THA)
Section 7: Knee
91. Knee Anatomy and Biomechanics
92. Knee Diagnosis and Decision Making
93. Knee Imaging
94. Knee Arthroscopy
95. Arthroscopic Synovectomy of the Knee
96. Knee Meniscus Injury
97. Knee Articular Cartilage Injury
98. ACL (Including Revision)
99. PCL
100. MCL/PMC
101. LCL/PLC
102. MLI
103. Knee Arthritis
104. Patellofemoral Instability
105. Patellofemoral Pain
106. Extensor Mechanism Injuries
107. Knee Loss of Motion
108. Vascular Problems of the Knee
Section 8: Leg, Ankle and Foot
109. Anatomy and Biomechanics
110. Leg/Ankle/Foot Diagnosis and Decision Making
111. Imaging
112. Exertional Compartment Syndrome
113. Nerve Entrapment
114. Ankle Arthroscopy
115. Sports Shoes and Orthosis
116. Ankle Sprains
117. Tendon Injuries of the Foot and Ankle
118. Articular cartilage injuries
119. Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Pain -- Hindfoot Conditions
120. Forefoot conditions
Section 9: Spine and Head
121. Anatomy and Biomechanics
122. Emergency and Field-Side Management
123. Spine and Head Diagnosis and Decision Making
124. Imaging
125. Concussion and Brain Injury
126. Cervical Spine Injuries
127. Stingers
128. Thoracic Spine Injuries
Section 10: Pediatric Sports Medicine
129. Overview
130. Imaging Considerations in the Skeletally Immature Athlete
131. Shoulder Injuries (Include Stress fractures)
132. Elbow Injuries (include OCD)
133. Wrist & Hand Injuries
134. Hip Injuries
135. Knee Injuries (Include OCD, ACL, Osteochondroses, etc)
136. Leg/Ankle/Foot Injuries (include Physeal, Osteochondroses, etc)
137. Head injuries in skeletally immature athletes
138. Spine injuries in skeletally immature athletes
Appendix: Sports Medicine Terminology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 20th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455742219
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455743766
About the Author
Mark Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Ward Casscells Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia
Stephen Thompson
Affiliations and Expertise
Cooperating Associate Professor of Sports Medicine, University of Maine, Medical Director, EMMC Sports Health, Deputy Editor, The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Eastern Maine Medical Center Bangor, Maine; Cofounder and Codirector, Miller Review Course Part II, Denver , Colorado