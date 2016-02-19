Delay Differential Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124276109, 9780080960029

Delay Differential Equations, Volume 191

1st Edition

With Applications in Population Dynamics

Editors: Yang Kuang
eBook ISBN: 9780080960029
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th January 1993
Page Count: 398
Table of Contents

Preface

Part One: DELAY DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS Chapter 1. Introduction Chapter 2. Basic Theory of Delay Differential Equations Chapter 3. Characteristic Equations

Part Two: APPLICATIONS IN POPULATION DYNAMICS Chapter 4. Global Stability for Single Species Models Chapter 5. Periodic Solutions, Chaos, Structured Single Species Models Chapter 6. Global Stability for Multi-Species Models Chapter 7. Periodic Solutions i Multi-Species Models Chapter 8. Permanence Chapter 9. Neutral Delay Models

References

Appendix

Index

Description

Delay Differential Equations emphasizes the global analysis of full nonlinear equations or systems. The book treats both autonomous and nonautonomous systems with various delays. Key topics addressed are the possible delay influence on the dynamics of the system, such as stability switching as time delay increases, the long time coexistence of populations, and the oscillatory aspects of the dynamics. The book also includes coverage of the interplay of spatial diffusion and time delays in some diffusive delay population models. The treatment presented in this monograph will be of great value in the study of various classes of DDEs and their multidisciplinary applications.

Readership

Reserachers and students in applied mathematics, population dynamics (biology/ecology) and various engineering subdisciplines in dynamical systems.

Details

No. of pages:
398
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080960029

About the Editors

Yang Kuang Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona

