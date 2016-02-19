Delay Differential Equations, Volume 191
1st Edition
With Applications in Population Dynamics
Table of Contents
Preface
Part One: DELAY DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS Chapter 1. Introduction Chapter 2. Basic Theory of Delay Differential Equations Chapter 3. Characteristic Equations
Part Two: APPLICATIONS IN POPULATION DYNAMICS Chapter 4. Global Stability for Single Species Models Chapter 5. Periodic Solutions, Chaos, Structured Single Species Models Chapter 6. Global Stability for Multi-Species Models Chapter 7. Periodic Solutions i Multi-Species Models Chapter 8. Permanence Chapter 9. Neutral Delay Models
References
Appendix
Index
Description
Delay Differential Equations emphasizes the global analysis of full nonlinear equations or systems. The book treats both autonomous and nonautonomous systems with various delays. Key topics addressed are the possible delay influence on the dynamics of the system, such as stability switching as time delay increases, the long time coexistence of populations, and the oscillatory aspects of the dynamics. The book also includes coverage of the interplay of spatial diffusion and time delays in some diffusive delay population models. The treatment presented in this monograph will be of great value in the study of various classes of DDEs and their multidisciplinary applications.
Readership
Reserachers and students in applied mathematics, population dynamics (biology/ecology) and various engineering subdisciplines in dynamical systems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 5th January 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080960029
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Yang Kuang Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona