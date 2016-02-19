Delay and Functional Differential Equations and Their Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126272505, 9781483272337

Delay and Functional Differential Equations and Their Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Klaus Schmitt
eBook ISBN: 9781483272337
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 412
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Delay and Functional Differential Equations and Their Applications provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of functional differential equations and its applications. This book covers a variety of topics, including qualitative and geometric theory, control theory, Volterra equations, numerical methods, the theory of epidemics, problems in physiology, and other areas of applications.

Organized into two parts encompassing 25 chapters, this book begins with an overview of problems involving functional differential equations with terminal conditions in function spaces. This text then examines the numerical methods for functional differential equations. Other chapters consider the theory of radiative transfer, which give rise to several interesting functional partial differential equations. This book discusses as well the theory of embedding fields, which studies systems of nonlinear functional differential equations that can be derived from psychological postulates and interpreted as neural networks. The final chapter deals with the usefulness of the flip-flop circuit.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.

Table of Contents


Participants

Preface

Invited Papers

Control of Functional Differential Equations with Function Space Boundary Conditions

Numerical Methods for Functional Differential Equations

Some Harmless Delays

Pattern Learning by Functional-Differential Neural Networks with Arbitrary Path Weights

Differential Equations in Physiology and How to Find Them

Basic Frequency Periodic Motions in Noncompact Dynamical Processes

Asymptotic Behavior of Solutions of the Functional Differential Equation y'(x) = ay(λx) +by(x)

Oscillations of Higher-Order Retarded Differential Equations Generated by the Retarded Argument

Remarks on a Volterra Equation

Asymptotic Stability and Perturbations for Linear Volterra Integrodifferential Systems

The Infinite Time Quadratic Cost Problem for Certain Classes of Infinite Dimensional Control Systems

A Deterministic Model of the Spread of an Infection Between Two Populations

Contributed Papers

Inhomogeneous Functional and Operational Differential Equations

On Asymptotic Solutions of Nonlinear Differential Equations with Time Lag

Existence and Uniqueness Theorems for Differential Equations with Deviating Arguments of Mixed Type

Admissibility Theory and the Global Behavior of Solutions of Functional Equations

Periodic Solutions of Lienard Equations with Delay: Some Theoretical and Numerical Results

Oscillatory Solutions of x"(t) + a(t)f{x[q(t)]} = 0

An Optimization Problem for an nth Order Scalar Neutral Functional Differential Equation with Functional Side Conrlitions

A Comparison Theorem and Applications

Oscillations of Nonlinear Functional Differential Equations Generated by Retarded Actions

On the Solutions of a Nonlinear Volterra Equation

Functional Differential Equations in Continuum Mechanics

Optimal Control of Linear Systems with Time-Varying Lags

The Flip-Flop Circuit as a Neutral Equation

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483272337

About the Editor

Klaus Schmitt

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.