Delay and Functional Differential Equations and Their Applications provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of functional differential equations and its applications. This book covers a variety of topics, including qualitative and geometric theory, control theory, Volterra equations, numerical methods, the theory of epidemics, problems in physiology, and other areas of applications.

Organized into two parts encompassing 25 chapters, this book begins with an overview of problems involving functional differential equations with terminal conditions in function spaces. This text then examines the numerical methods for functional differential equations. Other chapters consider the theory of radiative transfer, which give rise to several interesting functional partial differential equations. This book discusses as well the theory of embedding fields, which studies systems of nonlinear functional differential equations that can be derived from psychological postulates and interpreted as neural networks. The final chapter deals with the usefulness of the flip-flop circuit.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.