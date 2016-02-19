Delay and Functional Differential Equations and Their Applications
1st Edition
Description
Delay and Functional Differential Equations and Their Applications provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of functional differential equations and its applications. This book covers a variety of topics, including qualitative and geometric theory, control theory, Volterra equations, numerical methods, the theory of epidemics, problems in physiology, and other areas of applications.
Organized into two parts encompassing 25 chapters, this book begins with an overview of problems involving functional differential equations with terminal conditions in function spaces. This text then examines the numerical methods for functional differential equations. Other chapters consider the theory of radiative transfer, which give rise to several interesting functional partial differential equations. This book discusses as well the theory of embedding fields, which studies systems of nonlinear functional differential equations that can be derived from psychological postulates and interpreted as neural networks. The final chapter deals with the usefulness of the flip-flop circuit.
This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.
Table of Contents
Participants
Preface
Invited Papers
Control of Functional Differential Equations with Function Space Boundary Conditions
Numerical Methods for Functional Differential Equations
Some Harmless Delays
Pattern Learning by Functional-Differential Neural Networks with Arbitrary Path Weights
Differential Equations in Physiology and How to Find Them
Basic Frequency Periodic Motions in Noncompact Dynamical Processes
Asymptotic Behavior of Solutions of the Functional Differential Equation y'(x) = ay(λx) +by(x)
Oscillations of Higher-Order Retarded Differential Equations Generated by the Retarded Argument
Remarks on a Volterra Equation
Asymptotic Stability and Perturbations for Linear Volterra Integrodifferential Systems
The Infinite Time Quadratic Cost Problem for Certain Classes of Infinite Dimensional Control Systems
A Deterministic Model of the Spread of an Infection Between Two Populations
Contributed Papers
Inhomogeneous Functional and Operational Differential Equations
On Asymptotic Solutions of Nonlinear Differential Equations with Time Lag
Existence and Uniqueness Theorems for Differential Equations with Deviating Arguments of Mixed Type
Admissibility Theory and the Global Behavior of Solutions of Functional Equations
Periodic Solutions of Lienard Equations with Delay: Some Theoretical and Numerical Results
Oscillatory Solutions of x"(t) + a(t)f{x[q(t)]} = 0
An Optimization Problem for an nth Order Scalar Neutral Functional Differential Equation with Functional Side Conrlitions
A Comparison Theorem and Applications
Oscillations of Nonlinear Functional Differential Equations Generated by Retarded Actions
On the Solutions of a Nonlinear Volterra Equation
Functional Differential Equations in Continuum Mechanics
Optimal Control of Linear Systems with Time-Varying Lags
The Flip-Flop Circuit as a Neutral Equation
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272337