Dehydroepiandrosterone, Volume 108
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Dehydroepiandrosterone Research: Past, Current and Future
Russell Prough
2. Astrocyte Neuroprotection and Dehydroepiandrosterone
Bruno Dutra Arbo
3. Mutation of HSD3B2 Gene and Fate of Dehydroepiandrosterone
Alicia Belgorosky
4. Autophagy and Autophagic Cell Death: Uncovering New Mechanisms Whereby Dehydroepiandrosterone Promotes Beneficial Effects on Human Health
Maria Rosa Ciriolo
5. Dehydroepiandrosterone and Cardiovascular Disease
Andrea Genazzini
6. Dehydroepiandrosterone and Experimental Osteoarthritis
Kai Huang
7. The Role of Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) in Skeletal Muscle
Motoyuki Iemitsu
8. Mechanism of Action of Dehydroepiandrosterone
Carolyn M. Klinge
9. Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) and its Sulfate (DHEA-S) in Mammalian Reproduction: Known Roles and Novel Paradigms
Bindu Natachandra Chimote
10. Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)-SO4 Depot and Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer
Trevor Martin Penning
11. DHEA Modulates Immune Function: A Review of Evidence
Sean Prall
12. Dehydroepiandrosterone and Vitamin E Status
Kimitaka Takitani
13. Effect of Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) on Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity
Yasuo Terauchi
14. Dehydroepiandrosterone and Dehydroepiandrosterone-Sulfate and Emotional Processing
Sonia Do Vale
15. Dhea in Prenatal and Post-Natal Life: Implications for Brain and Behaviour
David Walker
16. Dehydroepiandrosterone and Addiction
Gal Yadid
17. Dehydroepiandrosterone and Bone
Shuanhu (Joe) Zhou
Description
Dehydroepiandrosterone, Volume 108, the latest release in the Vitamins and Hormones series first published in 1943, covers the field of hormone action, vitamin action, X-ray crystal structure, physiology and enzyme mechanisms, with this release focusing on topics such as Dehydroepiandrosterone Research: Past, Current and Future, Astrocyte Neuroprotection and Dehydroepiandrosterone, Mutation of HSD3B2 Gene and Fate of Dehydroepiandrosterone, Autophagy and Autophagic Cell Death: Uncovering New Mechanisms Whereby Dehydroepiandrosterone Promotes Beneficial Effects on Human Health, Dehydroepiandrosterone and Cardiovascular Disease, Dehydroepiandrosterone and Experimental Osteoarthritis, The Role of Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) in Skeletal Muscle, Mechanism of Action of Dehydroepiandrosterone, and more.
Key Features
- Focuses on the newest aspects of hormone action in connection with diseases
- Lays the groundwork for the focus of new chemotherapeutic targets
- Represents reviews on emerging areas in hormone action, cellular regulators and signaling pathways
Readership
The scope will range from intense basic science to the molecular and physiological aspects of a particular disease state. The audience includes all basic scientists and clinicians interested in the focus of a given volume
Details
- No. of pages:
- 459
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 19th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128143629
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128143612
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Gerald Litwack Editor
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA