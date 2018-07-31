Degenerative Spinal Deformity: Creating Lordosis in the Lumbar Spine, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 29-3

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, edited by Drs. Sigurd Berven and Praveen V. Mummaneni, will cover Degenerative Spinal Deformity: Creating Lordosis in the Lumbar Spine. Topics will include, but are not limited to, Spinopelvic Parameters; Location of lordosis (priority for L4-S1) and Age Adjustments; Approach Selection; Nuances of Pedicle Subtraction Osteotomy; Preventing Pseudarthrosis and PJK; The Challenge of Creating Lordosis in High Grade Dysplastic Spondylolisthesis; Sacropelvic Fixation; Evolution of the MISDEF Algorithm; Transpsoas Approach Nuances; Lateral Prepsoas Approach Nuances; Anterior Column Release; Navigation assisted MIS deformity correction; MIS TLIF; MIS PSO; and The challenge of L4-S1- fractional curves.