Degenerative Spinal Deformity: Creating Lordosis in the Lumbar Spine, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323641074, 9780323641081

Degenerative Spinal Deformity: Creating Lordosis in the Lumbar Spine, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 29-3

1st Edition

Authors: Sigurd Berven Praveen V Mummaneni
eBook ISBN: 9780323641081
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323641074
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st July 2018
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, edited by Drs. Sigurd Berven and Praveen V. Mummaneni, will cover Degenerative Spinal Deformity: Creating Lordosis in the Lumbar Spine. Topics will include, but are not limited to, Spinopelvic Parameters; Location of lordosis (priority for L4-S1) and Age Adjustments; Approach Selection; Nuances of Pedicle Subtraction Osteotomy; Preventing Pseudarthrosis and PJK; The Challenge of Creating Lordosis in High Grade Dysplastic Spondylolisthesis; Sacropelvic Fixation; Evolution of the MISDEF Algorithm; Transpsoas Approach Nuances; Lateral Prepsoas Approach Nuances; Anterior Column Release; Navigation assisted MIS deformity correction; MIS TLIF; MIS PSO; and The challenge of L4-S1- fractional curves. 

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323641081
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323641074

About the Authors

Sigurd Berven Author

Praveen V Mummaneni Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.