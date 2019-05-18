Defrosting for Air Source Heat Pump
1st Edition
Research, Analysis and Methods
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Previous Related Work - A Review
3. Uneven Defrosting on the Outdoor Coil in an ASHP
4. Modelling Study on Uneven Defrosting
5. Investigation of Effect on Uneven Defrosting Performance
6. Frosting Evenness Coefficient
7. The Influence of Refrigerant Distribution on Defrosting
8. Energy Transfer During Defrosting
9. Defrosting Control Strategy
10. Technoeconomic Performance
11. Conclusions and Future Work
Description
Defrosting for Air Source Heat Pumps: Research, Analysis and Methods presents a detailed analysis of the methods, processes and problems relating to defrosting, a necessary requirement to maintain the performance of ASHP units. Readers will gain a deeper understanding of control strategies and system design optimization methods that improve the performance and reliability of units. The book discusses the most recent experimental and numerical studies of reverse cycle defrosting and the most widely used defrosting method for ASHP. Techno-economic considerations are also presented, as is the outlook for the future.
This book is a valuable resource for research students and academics of thermal energy and mechanical engineering, especially those focusing on defrosting for ASHP, heating, ventilation and energy efficiency, as well as engineers and professionals engaged in the development and management of heat pump machinery.
Key Features
- Includes MATLAB codes that allow the reader to implement the knowledge they have acquired in their own simulations and projects
- Discusses experimental and numerical studies to provide a well-rounded analysis of technologies, methods and available systems
- Presents techno-economic considerations and a look to the future
Readership
Research students, engineers, academics and researchers of mechanical and thermal energy engineering, especially focusing on defrosting for ASHP, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, energy recovery, energy efficient buildings. The engineers will likely be engaged in heat pump machinery and energy efficiency
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 18th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025185
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025178
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Mengjie Song Author
Dr. Song received his bachelor degree from Hunan University, masters degree from Harbin Institute of Technology, and Ph.D. from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, respectively. Before he started his doctoral study, he worked as a HVAC&R designing engineer at the Central-South Architectural Design Institute Co., LTD, China. After graduating from Hong Kong, he had two short experience at the Guangdong University of Technology, China and the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. He now works as a JSPS Research Fellow at the Department of Human and Engineered Environmental Studies, Graduate School of Frontier Sciences, The University of Tokyo, Japan. His research interests include frosting and defrosting for ASHP units, indoor thermal comfort, thermal characteristic stability of PCMs, and data centre cooling technology. On the topic of frosting and defrosting, he had nearly 10 years’ research experience, and proposed series of definitions for basic physical phenomenon. He has published more than 20 SCI papers as first author and applied more than 10 patents in the heat transfer field.
Affiliations and Expertise
JSPS Research Fellow, Department of Human and Engineered Environmental Studies, Graduate School of Frontier Sciences, The University of Tokyo, Japan
Shiming Deng Author
Professor Deng Shiming obtained his PhD from London South Bank University, UK, in 1991. He has been a faculty member in the Department of Building Services Engineering at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University since October 1992. He is now a full professor, a fellow of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE), and a member of American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). Prof Deng’s research interests include building energy efficiency, indoor thermal comfort, and modelling and control of direct expansion based air conditioning and heat pump systems. He is currently on the Editorial Board of International Journal of Applied Energy, and was a guest Editor of Energy and Buildings for a special issue of the thermal comfort in sleeping environments. Professor Deng has published two book chapters and over 250 papers including 170 journal papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Building Services Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong SAR, China