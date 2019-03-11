Deformation-Based Processing of Materials
1st Edition
Behavior, Performance, Modeling, and Control
Description
Deformation Based Processing of Materials: Behavior, Performance, Modeling and Control focuses on deformation based process behaviors and process performance in terms of the quality of the needed shape, geometries, and the requested properties of the deformed products. In addition, modelling and simulation is covered to create an in-depth and epistemological understanding of the process. Other topics discussed include ways to efficiently reduce or avoid defects and effectively improve the quality of deformed parts. The book is ideal as a technical document, but also serves as scientific literature for engineers, scientists, academics, research students and management professionals involved in deformation based materials processing.
Key Features
- Covers process behaviors, such as non-uniform deformation, unstable deformation, material flow phenomena, and process performance
- Includes modelling and simulation of the entire deformation process
- Looks at control of the preferred deformation, undesirable material flow, avoidance and reduction of defects, and improving the dimensional accuracy, surface quality and microstructure construction of the produced products
Readership
Engineers and management professionals in mechanics, manufacturing and materials science; Academics, researchers and graduate students who are doing research related to manufacturing, materials processing, mechanics of materials
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Deformation-Based Manufacturing
2. Deformation Inhomogeneity
3. Damage Evolution and Ductile Fracture
4. Deformation-Induced Compressive Instability
5. Deformation-Induced Springback Defects
6. Inhomogeneous Deformation-Induced Surface Roughening Defects
7. Inhomogeneous deformation-Induced Flow Defects
8. Microstructure Abnormality-Related Defects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 11th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128143827
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128143810
About the Author
Heng Li
Dr. H. Li is a full professor in materials processing and advanced manufacturing at the Northwestern Polytechnical University, Xi’an, China. In the past two decades, his researches are more focused on plasticity related solid mechanics, multi-scale and multi-physics modelling and simulation of deformation-based manufacturing and precision forming of hard-to-deform materials with complex and complicated structures. He has an extensive research experience in these materials processing and manufacturing areas and secured 10 major research funds from governmental funding agencies and industries for conducting research and technology development. In 2015, he was awarded the prestigious National Science Fund for Excellent Young Scholars and enrolled in the National Youth Top-notch Talent Program in China and published over 120 peer reviewed research articles with a significant impact in materials processing and manufacturing arena.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern Polytechnical University, Xi’an, China
Mingwang Fu
Dr M.W. Fu is a leading expert in the area of materials processing and manufacturing engineering and has been conducting researches on deformation-based materials processing, especially for forming based micro-manufacturing. He has established a world-class research group at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University with the main focuses on advanced materials processing, numerical modeling and simulation, size effect based micro-mechanics, and damage and fracture in deformation-based manufacturing and product service. He has secured 10 major research projects from governmental funding agencies after 2007. His researches have benefited the development of metal forming technologies, especially in microforming process. In addition, he has more than 185 SCI journal publications and 5 monographs published by top-notched publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong