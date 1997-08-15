Defensive Tactics for the Security Professional is a unique and comprehensive reference for security professionals will teach self-defense tactics and the legality of using them in various circumstances.

Defensive Tactics is a unique and comprehensive reference for security professionals. It covers the psychological, the physical, and the practical aspects involved in training defensive tactics. It stresses the types of situations a security professional could encounter and recommends how to handle them. It draws on the author's almost 40 years of experience.

Philip Holder covers it all: from awareness training, liability issues, the psychology of defensive tactics and threat reduction;to applications of hand-to-hand combat, weapons defense, and defending against multiple attackers.

Philip Holder is one of the world's top defensive tactics authorities, an executive protection expert, and an internationally renowned martial arts Kung Fu Grandmaster. His teaching encompasses the physical and psychological aspects of personal development. His personal "hands-on experience" gives a true sense of realism to his classes and seminars. He has appeared in many of the world's top martial arts and defensive tactics magazines, on television, on talk-radio, and on videotape.