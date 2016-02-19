Defense Manpower Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080275604, 9781483182346

Defense Manpower Planning

1st Edition

Issues for the 1980s

Editors: William J. Taylor Eric T. Olson Richard A. Schrader
eBook ISBN: 9781483182346
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 298
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Defense Manpower Planning discusses the important set of national security issues related to defense manpower for the 1980s. The topics in the text focus on the problems of manpower acquisition and retention. The historical background and description of the military power during the 1970s and 1980s are given in detail. A military manpower chronology is provided.
The book enumerates some of the manpower issues and debates. Such salient issues as the quantity, quality, socio-economic factors, and the issue of cost, combat effectiveness, and readiness factors are carefully considered. After listing the issues, solutions are then presented. The variants of the all-volunteer force, of conscription, and combining volunteers and conscripts are suggested. A part of the book focuses on active duty forces. The issue of employing women in the military is fully addressed. A description of combat is also tackled. A section of the text explains the relationship between precision guided munitions and the volunteer force.
The book will provide useful information to defense military planners, historians, and students of history.

Table of Contents


Preface

An Overview: Military Manpower into the 1980s

A Military Manpower Chronology

1. Outline of Manpower Issues and Debate

Part I: Active Duty Forces

Introduction to Part I

2. Conscription and the All-Volunteer Army in Historical Perspective

3. Women, Combat, and the Draft: Placing Details in Context

4. People, Not Hardware: The Highest Defense Priority

5. "Dumb" Soldiers and "Smart" Bombs: Precision-Guided Munitions and the All-Volunteer Force

6. AVF vs. Draft: Where Do We Go From Here?

Part II: Reserve Forces

Introduction to Part II

7. Historical Continuity in the U.S. Military Reserve System

8. U.S. Army Selected Reserves: Incentives/Disincentives to Join/Remain

9. Are We Really Serious? A Critical Assessment of Manpower Policies in the Army Reserve Forces

10. Future of the Army Reserves: Plans, Policies and Programs

Part III: Alternatives

Introduction to Part III

11. Selective Service Program Overview and Results of the 1980 Registration

12. The Market Model of Military Labor Procurement: A Survey of Current Issues

13. National Service: An Alternative to the All-Volunteer Military

14. Making the All-Volunteer Force Work

15. National Service Program

16. If the Draft is Restored: Uncertainties, Not Solutions

17. Conclusion

Glossary

Index

About the Authors and Editors


Details

No. of pages:
298
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483182346

About the Editor

William J. Taylor

Eric T. Olson

Richard A. Schrader

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.