Defects in Semiconductors, Volume 91
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Role of Defects in the Dopant Diffusion in Si
- Electron and Proton Irradiation of Silicon
- Ion Implantation Defects and Shallow Junctions in SI and GE
- Defective Solid-phase Epitaxial Growth of Si
- Nanoindentation of Silicon and Germanium
- Analytical Techniques for Electrically Active Defect Detection
- Surface and Defect States in Semiconductors Investigated by Surface Photovoltage
- Point Defects in ZnO
- Point Defects in GaN
- Point Defects in Silicon Carbide
Naoya Iwamoto and Bengt G. Svensson
Peter Pichler
Arne Nylandsted Larsen and Abdelmadjid Mesli
Enrico Napolitani and Giuliana Impellizzeri
Nicholas G. Rudawski, Aaron G. Lind and Thomas P. Martin
Mangalampalli S. R. N. Kiran, Bianca Haberl, Jodie E. Bradby and James S. Williams
Eddy Simoen, Johan Lauwaert and Henk Vrielinck
Daniela Cavalcoli, Beatrice Fraboni and Anna Cavallini
Matthew D. McCluskey
Michael A. Reshchikov
Description
This volume, number 91 in the Semiconductor and Semimetals series, focuses on defects in semiconductors. Defects in semiconductors help to explain several phenomena, from diffusion to getter, and to draw theories on materials' behavior in response to electrical or mechanical fields.
The volume includes chapters focusing specifically on electron and proton irradiation of silicon, point defects in zinc oxide and gallium nitride, ion implantation defects and shallow junctions in silicon and germanium, and much more. It will help support students and scientists in their experimental and theoretical paths.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lucia Romano Serial Volume Editor
Lucia Romano got her PhD in Physics in 2006 and since 2009 she is assistant professor and researcher at the Department of Physics, University of Catania. She is leader of work package for the European project EU FP7-REGPOT WATER (Winning Applications of nanoTEchnology for Resolutive hydropurification).
She had a post-doc at the University of Florida, Department of Material Science and Engineering (www.mse.ufl.edu) and she is now visitor scientist at PSI and ETH Zurich in the TOMCAT group (www.psi.ch/sls/tomcat).
She was in the local organizers committee and editorial board of IBMM conference 2006 (Taormina, Italy), program chair of the international IEEE NMDC conference 2014 (Aci Castello, Italy). She was web designer and editor of the group web site http://www.matis.imm.cnr.it. She was responsible for many reach-out and divulgation activities, such as “Nanergame”, awarded at EMRS 2014 in the reach-out competition.
She taught Physics, Nanotechnology and Materials Science Lab., she did professional training for SEM, electrical characterization, ion beam analyses and ion implantation, she was tutor of about 20 students (master and PhD). Presenting authors and invited speakers in more than 20 international conferences about Ion Beam and Materials Science; co-author of more than 50 publications in international journals; Referee of papers in Nuclear Instruments and Methods B, Materials Science and Engineering B, Applied Physics Letters, Journal of Applied Physics, Physics Review B, Nanotechnology, Applied Physics A, Electrochemical and Solid-State Letters, Materials Science Letters, Japanese Applied Physics Express.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Catania, Italy
Vittorio Privitera Serial Volume Editor
Vittorio Privitera is Senior Scientist at the Italian National Council of Research (Istituto per la Microelettronica e i Microsistemi, Unità di Catania-Università, CNR) and Head of the Group “Nanostructures for electronics, energy and environment”. His current research program is focused on the application of nanostructures, mainly based on metal oxides and carbon materials, to water purification.
He was a post-doc Marie Curie fellow in 1992-93 at IMEC, Belgium. He was a member of the project management committee of several European Projects (ENDEASD, FRENDTECH, IMPULSE) in the field of nanomaterials and nanoelectronics. He was the Coordinator of the European project “Fundamentals and applications of laser processing for highly innovative MOS technology” (FLASH) and of several national projects. He currently coordinates the European Coordination Action “Winning Applications of nano Technology for Resolutive hydropurification” (WATER), granted by the European Commission with 4 M€.
He is author of 200 publications in international scientific journals, delivered several invited talks at international conferences, won 4 awards at national and international conferences and holds one patent.
He chaired two international conferences (E-MRS Symposium 2001, IEEE-RTP 2007, IEEE-NMDC 2014) and is a member of the International Scientific Committee of several conferences. He is referee of the Journal of Applied Physics, Applied Physics Letters, Journal of the Electrochemical Society, Applied Physics A, IEEE Transactions on Electron Devices.
He was supervisor of several theses in the field of materials science at the University of Catania and member of the Doctoral Examination Committee at the University of Oslo (Norway) and at the Delft University of Technology (The Netherlands).
Affiliations and Expertise
Unità di Catania-Università, Italy
Chennupati Jagadish Serial Volume Editor
Chennupati Jagadish is an Australian Laureate Fellow and Distinguished Professor at Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University, Canberra. He published more than 800 papers (530 journal papers) and edited many books, chaired many conferences and served many professional societies e.g. President of IEEE Nanotechnology Council; Vice-President, IEEE Photonics Society, Vice-President and Secretary Physical Sciences, Australian Academy of Science. He won many awards, e.g. Peter Baume Award, Boas Medal, IEEE Third Millennium Medal, Distinguished Lecturer Awards from IEEE Photonics Society, IEEE Electron Devices Society and IEEE Nanotechnology Council, Electronics and Photonics Division Award from Electrochemical Society, Distinguished Service Awards from IEEE Nanotechnology Council and IEEE Photonics Society. His research interests are in compound semiconductor optoelectronics and nanotechnology. He has trained more than 45 PhD students and about 50 post-doctoral and research fellows. He holds honorary appointments at UESTC, Chengdu, Tokyo University, Nanjing University and Anna University. He has collaborated and co-authored papers with scientists from 25 countries. He serves as an Editor of 3 book series and 7 journals and a member of editorial boards of 17 journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electronic Materials Engineering, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia