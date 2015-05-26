Defects in Semiconductors, Volume 91

Lucia Romano got her PhD in Physics in 2006 and since 2009 she is assistant professor and researcher at the Department of Physics, University of Catania. She is leader of work package for the European project EU FP7-REGPOT WATER (Winning Applications of nanoTEchnology for Resolutive hydropurification).

She had a post-doc at the University of Florida, Department of Material Science and Engineering (www.mse.ufl.edu) and she is now visitor scientist at PSI and ETH Zurich in the TOMCAT group (www.psi.ch/sls/tomcat).

She was in the local organizers committee and editorial board of IBMM conference 2006 (Taormina, Italy), program chair of the international IEEE NMDC conference 2014 (Aci Castello, Italy). She was web designer and editor of the group web site http://www.matis.imm.cnr.it. She was responsible for many reach-out and divulgation activities, such as “Nanergame”, awarded at EMRS 2014 in the reach-out competition.

She taught Physics, Nanotechnology and Materials Science Lab., she did professional training for SEM, electrical characterization, ion beam analyses and ion implantation, she was tutor of about 20 students (master and PhD). Presenting authors and invited speakers in more than 20 international conferences about Ion Beam and Materials Science; co-author of more than 50 publications in international journals; Referee of papers in Nuclear Instruments and Methods B, Materials Science and Engineering B, Applied Physics Letters, Journal of Applied Physics, Physics Review B, Nanotechnology, Applied Physics A, Electrochemical and Solid-State Letters, Materials Science Letters, Japanese Applied Physics Express.