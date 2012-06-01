Defect Structure in Nanomaterials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857092069, 9780857096142

Defect Structure in Nanomaterials

1st Edition

Authors: J Gubicza
eBook ISBN: 9780857096142
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857092069
Paperback ISBN: 9780081016602
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 2012
Page Count: 388
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
185.00
157.25
245.00
208.25
263.59
224.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
157.25
245.00
208.25
147.50
125.38
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nanomaterials exhibit unique mechanical and physical properties compared to their coarse-grained counterparts, and are consequently a major focus of current scientific research. Defect structure in nanomaterials provides a detailed overview of the processing methods, defect structure and defect-related mechanical and physical properties of a wide range of nanomaterials. The book begins with a review of the production methods of nanomaterials, including severe plastic deformation, powder metallurgy and electrodeposition. The lattice defect structures formed during the synthesis of nanomaterials are characterised in detail. Special attention is paid to the lattice defects in low stacking fault energy nanomaterials and metal – carbon nanotube composites. Topics covered in the second part of the book include a discussion of the thermal stability of defect structure in nanomaterials and a study of the influence of lattice defects on mechanical and hydrogen storage properties.

Key Features

  • Gives in-depth, physically based explanations for the relationships between the defect structure and mechanical properties of nanomaterials
  • Covers a wide range of nanomaterials including metals; alloys; ceramics; diamond; carbon nanotubes and their composites
  • Provides a detailed characterization of the lattice defect structure in nanomaterials

Readership

Materials scientists and in the field of nanomaterials.

Table of Contents

List of figures

List of tables

Preface

About the author

Chapter 1: Processing methods for nanomaterials

Abstract:

1.1 Processing of bulk nanomaterials by severe plastic deformation

1.2 Processing of nanomaterials by powder metallurgy

1.3 Production of nanomaterials by electrodeposition

1.4 Nanocrystallisation of bulk amorphous alloys

Chapter 2: Defect structure in bulk nanomaterials processed by severe plastic deformation

Abstract:

2.1 Evolution of dislocation structure and grain size during SPD-processing

2.2 Comparison of defect structures formed by different routes of bulk SPD

2.3 Maximum dislocation density and minimum grain size achievable by SPD of bulk metallic materials

2.4 Excess vacancy concentration due to SPD

Chapter 3: Defect structure in low stacking fault energy nanomaterialsm

Abstract:

3.1 Effect of low stacking fault energy on cross-slip and climb of dislocations

3.2 Defect structure developed in SPD-processed low stacking fault energy pure Ag

3.3 Effect of low stacking fault energy on defect structure in ultrafine-grained alloys

3.4 Grain-refinement mechanisms in low stacking fault energy alloys

Chapter 4: Defects in nanomaterials processed by powder metallurgy

Abstract:

4.1 Development of defect structure during milling

4.2 Defect structure in nanopowders produced by bottom-up approaches

4.3 Effect of consolidation conditions on microstructure of sintered metals

4.4 Defect structure in metals sintered from blends of powders with different particle sizes

4.5 Evolution of microstructure during consolidation of diamond and ceramic nanopowders

Chapter 5: Correlation between defect structure and mechanical properties of nanocrystalline materials

Abstract:

5.1 Effect of grain size on deformation mechanisms in fcc and hcp nanomaterials

5.2 Breakdown of Hall-Petch behaviour in nanomaterials

5.3 Correlation between dislocation structure and yield strength of ultrafine-grained fcc metals and alloys processed by severe plastic deformation

5.4 Defect structure and ductility of nanomaterials

5.5 Influence of sintering conditions on strength and ductility of consolidated nanomaterials

Mechanical behaviour of materials sintered from blends of powders with different grain sizes

Chapter 6: Defect structure and mechanical properties of metal matrix-carbon nanotube composites

Abstract:

6.1 Processing of metal matrix- carbon nanotube composites

6.2 Morphology of CNTs and porosity in nanotube composites

6.3 Defect structure of metal-CNT composites

6.4 Correlation between defect structure and mechanical properties

Chapter 7: Thermal stability of defect structures in nanomaterials

Abstract:

7.1 High-temperature thermal stability of nanomaterials

7.2 Stability of nanostructured Cu during storage at room temperature

7.3 Self-annealing in nanostructured silver: the significance of a very low stacking fault energy

Chapter 8: Relationship between microstructure and hydrogen storage properties of nanomaterials

Abstract:

8.1 Fundamentals of hydrogen storage in solid state materials

8.2 Microstructure and hydrogen storage in nanomaterials processed by severe plastic deformation

8.3 Change of defect structure during dehydrogenation-hydrogenation cycles

8.4 Effect of defects on hydrogen storage properties of carbon nanotubes

Appendix: characterisation of defect structure by x-ray diffraction line profile analysis

Index

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857096142
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857092069
Paperback ISBN:
9780081016602

About the Author

J Gubicza

Jenő Gubicza is a Professor at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest, Hungary. He received his PhD and Dr.habil degrees in 1997 and 2005, respectively. Prof. Gubicza’s main research field is the study of microstructure of nanomaterials. He has published two books entitled „Defect structure in nanomaterials” and „X-ray line profile analysis in materials science” in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Prof. Gubicza was awarded the scientific title of Doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, the Schmid Rezso Prize of Roland Eotvos Physical Society and the Bolyai-plaquette of Hungarian Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 200 papers that have been cited more than 2700 times.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Eotvos Lorand University, Budapest, Hungary

Reviews

"Serves as a useful reference for academics, materials and physics researchers, materials, mechanical and physics engineers, professional in related industries with nanomaterials and nanotechnology." --International Journal of Materials Engineering Innovation

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.