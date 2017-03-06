Defect Structure and Properties of Nanomaterials
2nd Edition
Second and Extended Edition
Description
Defect Structure and Properties of Nanomaterials: Second and Extended Edition covers a wide range of nanomaterials including metals, alloys, ceramics, diamond, carbon nanotubes, and their composites. This new edition is fully revised and updated, covering important advances that have taken place in recent years.
Nanostructured materials exhibit unique mechanical and physical properties compared with their coarse-grained counterparts, therefore these materials are currently a major focus in materials science. The production methods of nanomaterials affect the lattice defect structure (vacancies, dislocations, disclinations, stacking faults, twins, and grain boundaries) that has a major influence on their mechanical and physical properties.
In this book, the production routes of nanomaterials are described in detail, and the relationships between the processing conditions and the resultant defect structure, as well as the defect-related properties (e.g. mechanical behavior, electrical resistance, diffusion, corrosion resistance, thermal stability, hydrogen storage capability, etc.) are reviewed.
In particular, new processing methods of nanomaterials are described in the chapter dealing with the manufacturing procedures of nanostructured materials. New chapters on (i) the experimental methods for the study of lattice defects, (ii) the defect structure in nanodisperse particles, and (iii) the influence of lattice defects on electrical, corrosion, and diffusion properties are included, to further enhance what has become a leading reference for engineering, physics, and materials science audiences.
Key Features
- Provides a detailed overview of processing methods, defect structure, and defect-related mechanical and physical properties of nanomaterials
- Covers a wide range of nanomaterials including metals, alloys, ceramics, diamond, carbon nanotubes, and their composites
- Includes new chapters covering recent advances in both processing techniques and methods for the study of lattice defects
- Provides valuable information that will help materials scientists and engineers highlight lattice defects and the related mechanical and physical properties
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers working in the areas of nanomaterials design, processing and engineering
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Processing Methods of Nanomaterials
- 1.1. Processing of Bulk Nanomaterials by Severe Plastic Deformation
- 1.2. Production of Nanopowders and Nanoparticles
- 1.3. Consolidation Techniques of Nanopowders
- 1.4. Production of Thin Films by Electrodeposition
- 1.5. Nanocrystallization of Bulk Amorphous Alloys
Chapter 2. Characterization Methods of Lattice Defects
- 2.1. Comparison of Experimental Methods Used in the Characterization of Lattice Defects
- 2.2. X-Ray Line Profile Analysis
- 2.3. Electron Backscatter Diffraction
- 2.4. Transmission Electron Microscopy
- 2.5. Electrical Resistivity Measurement
- 2.6. Positron Annihilation Spectroscopy
Chapter 3. Defect Structure in Bulk Nanomaterials Processed by Severe Plastic Deformation
- 3.1. Evolution of Dislocation Structure and Grain Size During Severe Plastic Deformation Processing
- 3.2. Comparison of Defect Structures Formed by Different Routes of Bulk Severe Plastic Deformation
- 3.3. Maximum Dislocation Density and Minimum Grain Size Achievable by Severe Plastic Deformation of Bulk Metallic Materials
- 3.4. Excess Vacancy Concentration Due to Severe Plastic Deformation
- 3.5. Defects and Phase Transformation in Nanomaterials Processed by Severe Plastic Deformation
Chapter 4. Defect Structure in Low Stacking Fault Energy Nanomaterials
- 4.1. Effect of Low Stacking Fault Energy on Cross-Slip and Climb of Dislocations
- 4.2. Defect Structure Developed in Severe Plastic Deformation-Processed Low Stacking Fault Energy Pure Ag
- 4.3. Effect of Low Stacking Fault Energy on Defect Structure in Ultrafine-Grained Alloys
- 4.4. Grain-Refinement Mechanisms in Low Stacking Fault Energy Alloys
Chapter 5. Lattice Defects in Nanoparticles and Nanomaterials Sintered From Nanopowders
- 5.1. Development of Defect Structure in Powders During Milling
- 5.2. Defects in Nanoparticles Produced by Bottom-Up Approaches
- 5.3. Effect of Consolidation Conditions on Microstructure of Sintered Metals
- 5.4. Defect Structure in Metals Sintered From Blends of Powders With Different Particle Sizes
- 5.5. Evolution of Microstructure During Consolidation of Diamond and Ceramic Nanopowders
Chapter 6. Lattice Defects in Nanocrystalline Films and Multilayers
- 6.1. Defects in Nanocrystalline Films
- 6.2. Lattice Defects in Multilayers
- 6.3. Evolution of Defect Structure During Plastic Deformation of Thin Films
- 6.4. Influence of Irradiation on Defect Structure in Multilayers
Chapter 7. Correlation Between Defect Structure and Mechanical Properties of Nanocrystalline Materials
- 7.1. Effect of Grain Size on Deformation Mechanisms in fcc and hcp Nanomaterials
- 7.2. Breakdown of Hall–Petch Behavior in Nanomaterials
- 7.3. Correlation Between Dislocation Structure and Yield Strength of Ultrafine-Grained fcc Metals and Alloys Processed by Severe Plastic Deformation
- 7.4. Defect Structure and Ductility of Nanomaterials
- 7.5. Influence of Sintering Conditions on Strength and Ductility of Consolidated Nanomaterials
- 7.6. Mechanical Behavior of Materials Sintered From Blends of Powders With Different Particle Sizes
- 7.7. Defect Structure and Mechanical Performance of Nanomaterials at High Strain Rates
Chapter 8. Defect Structure and Properties of Metal Matrix–Carbon Nanotube Composites
- 8.1. Processing of Metal Matrix–Carbon Nanotube Composites
- 8.2. Morphology of Carbon Nanotubes and Porosity in Nanotube Composites
- 8.3. Defect Structure in Metal–Nanotube Composites
- 8.4. Correlation Between Defect Structure and Mechanical Properties of Nanotube-Reinforced Composites
- 8.5. Electrical Conductivity of Metal–Carbon Nanotube Composites
Chapter 9. Effect of Lattice Imperfections on Electrical Resistivity of Nanomaterials
- 9.1. Contribution of Lattice Defects to Electrical Resistivity
- 9.2. Change of Resistivity in Nanomaterials Processed by Severe Plastic Deformation
- 9.3. Processing of Nanomaterials With High Hardness and Good Conductivity
- 9.4. Electrical Resistivity of Nanostructured Films
Chapter 10. Lattice Defects and Diffusion in Nanomaterials
- 10.1. Effect of Lattice Defects on Diffusion
- 10.2. Diffusion in Ultrafine-Grained and Nanocrystalline Materials Processed by Severe Plastic Deformation
- 10.3. Diffusion in Nanomaterials Processed by Bottom-Up Methods
Chapter 11. Relationship Between Microstructure and Hydrogen Storage Properties of Nanomaterials
- 11.1. Fundamentals of Hydrogen Storage in Solid State Materials
- 11.2. Microstructure and Hydrogen Storage in Nanomaterials Processed by Severe Plastic Deformation
- 11.3. Change of Defect Structure During Dehydrogenation–Hydrogenation Cycles
- 11.4. Effect of Defects on Hydrogen Storage Properties of Carbon Nanotubes
Chapter 12. Thermal Stability of Defect Structures in Nanomaterials
- 12.1. High-Temperature Thermal Stability of Nanostructures in Metallic Materials
- 12.2. Contributions of the Different Lattice Defects to the Energy Released in Calorimetry
- 12.3. Comparison of the Thermal Stability of Ultrafine-Grained Cu Processed by Severe Plastic Deformation and Powder Metallurgy
- 12.4. Effect of Carbon Nanotubes on the Stability of Metal Matrix Nanostructures
- 12.5. Inhomogeneous Thermal Stability of Ultrafine-Grained Silver Processed by High-Pressure Torsion
- 12.6. Stability of Nanostructured Cu During Storage at Room Temperature
- 12.7. Self-annealing in Nanostructured Silver: The Significance of a Very Low Stacking Fault Energy
- 12.8. Self-annealing in Severe Plastic Deformation–Processed Alloys With Low Melting Point
- 12.9. Evolution of Size and Shape of Gold Nanoparticles During Their Storage at Room Temperature
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 6th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081019184
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081019177
About the Author
J Gubicza
Jenő Gubicza is a Professor at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest, Hungary. He received his PhD and Dr.habil degrees in 1997 and 2005, respectively. Prof. Gubicza’s main research field is the study of microstructure of nanomaterials. He has published two books entitled „Defect structure in nanomaterials” and „X-ray line profile analysis in materials science” in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Prof. Gubicza was awarded the scientific title of Doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, the Schmid Rezso Prize of Roland Eotvos Physical Society and the Bolyai-plaquette of Hungarian Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 200 papers that have been cited more than 2700 times.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Eotvos Lorand University, Budapest, Hungary