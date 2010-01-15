Deep Vein Thrombosis - ECAB
1st Edition
Description
Venous thromboembolism is a common and potentially lethal disease. Patients who have pulmonary embolism are at especially high risk for death. Sudden death is often the first clinical manifestation. Only a reduction in the incidence of venous thromboembolism can reduce sudden death owing to pulmonary embolism and venous stasis syndrome owing to deep vein thrombosis. Improvement in the incidence of venous thromboembolism will require (i) better recognition of persons at risk, (ii) improved estimates of the magnitude of risk, (iii)avoidance of risk exposure when possible, (iv)more widespread use of safe and effective prophylaxis when risk is unavoidable, and (v) targeting of prophylaxis to those persons who will benefit most. Early and timely diagnosis and management of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism considerably reduces the subsequent morbidity and mortality.
Table of Contents
Deep Vein Thrombosis—An Overview
Normal Hemostasis and Overview of Deep Vein Thrombosis
Predisposing Factors for Deep Vein Thrombosis
Radioimaging in Deep Venous Thrombosis
Radionuclide Venography
Deep Vein Thrombosis Following Major Abdominal Surgery: Prevention and Management
Thrombosis and Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis in Orthopedics
Deep Vein Thrombosis in Obstetrics and Gynecology
Pulmonary Embolism
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2009
- Published:
- 15th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131224199
About the Editor
O P Yadava
Affiliations and Expertise
CEO & Chief Cardiac Surgeon National Heart Institute New Delhi