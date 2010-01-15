Deep Vein Thrombosis - ECAB - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131224199

Deep Vein Thrombosis - ECAB

1st Edition

Editors: O P Yadava
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131224199
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th January 2010
Page Count: 280
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Venous thromboembolism is a common and potentially lethal disease. Patients who have pulmonary embolism are at especially high risk for death. Sudden death is often the first clinical manifestation. Only a reduction in the incidence of venous thromboembolism can reduce sudden death owing to pulmonary embolism and venous stasis syndrome owing to deep vein thrombosis. Improvement in the incidence of venous thromboembolism will require (i) better recognition of persons at risk, (ii) improved estimates of the magnitude of risk, (iii)avoidance of risk exposure when possible, (iv)more widespread use of safe and effective prophylaxis when risk is unavoidable, and (v) targeting of prophylaxis to those persons who will benefit most. Early and timely diagnosis and management of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism considerably reduces the subsequent morbidity and mortality.

Table of Contents

Deep Vein Thrombosis—An Overview

Normal Hemostasis and Overview of Deep Vein Thrombosis

Predisposing Factors for Deep Vein Thrombosis

Radioimaging in Deep Venous Thrombosis

Radionuclide Venography

Deep Vein Thrombosis Following Major Abdominal Surgery: Prevention and Management

Thrombosis and Cancer

Deep Vein Thrombosis in Orthopedics

Deep Vein Thrombosis in Obstetrics and Gynecology

Pulmonary Embolism

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131224199

About the Editor

O P Yadava

Affiliations and Expertise

CEO & Chief Cardiac Surgeon National Heart Institute New Delhi

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.