Deep Learning Models for Medical Imaging

Dr. Santosh (IEEE Senior Memmber) is an Assistant Professor and Graduate Program Director of the Department of Computer Science at the University of South Dakota (USD). Also, Dr. Santosh serves School of Computing and IT, Taylor's University as a Visiting Associate Professor. Before joining USD, Dr. Santosh worked as a research fellow at the U.S. National Library of Medicine (NLM), National Institutes of Health (NIH). He worked as a postdoctoral research scientist at the LORIA research centre, Universite de Lorraine in direct collaboration with industrial partner ITESOFT, France. He also worked as a research scientist at the INRIA Nancy Grand Est research centre, France, where, he has received his PhD diploma in Computer Science. Dr. Santosh demonstrated expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, pattern recognition, computer vision, image processing, data mining, and big data with various application domains, such as healthcare informatics and medical imaging, graphics recognition, document information content exploitation, biometrics, forensics, speech analysis, satellite imaging, robotics, and Internet of things. He is the recipient of the 2019 President’s Award for Research Excellence (USD) and HHS Ignite Award from the US Department of Health & Human Services (2014). He published more than 120 peer-reviewed research articles, authored three books, and edited more than 10 journal issues and conference proceedings. Dr. Santosh serves as an associate editor for multiple journals, such as Int. J of Machine Learning & Cybernetics (Springer) and IEEE Access, and chaired six-plus international conference events in the domain