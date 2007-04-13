Deep Frying - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781893997929, 9780128043530

Deep Frying

2nd Edition

Chemistry, Nutrition, and Practical Applications

Editors: Michael Erickson
eBook ISBN: 9780128043530
Hardcover ISBN: 9781893997929
Imprint: Academic Press and AOCS Press
Published Date: 13th April 2007
Page Count: 464
Description

Since the first edition of Deep Frying was published in 1996, there have been many changes to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines and nutritional labeling laws, and improvements in frying technology and practices have made a significant impact on the industry. This book covers everything you need to know to create fat and oil ingredients that are nutritious, uniquely palatable and satisfying.

Key Features

  • Focuses heavily on the physical characteristics of oils during frying, including odor and flavor components and oxidized sterols
  • Includes practical information on the dynamics of frying from many perspectives including foodservice and industrial
  • Addresses regulatory issues, environmental concerns, and nutritional aspects

Readership

Lipid chemists, food scientists, chemical engineers

Table of Contents

Foreword — Tribute to Edward G. Perkins

Introduction

Part 1 ● Overview
Chapter 1: Production and Composition of Frying Fats
David R. Erickson

Chapter 2: Storage and Handling of Finished Frying Oils
David R. Erickson

Chapter 3: Initial Quality of Frying Oil
Frank T. Orthoefer and Gary R. List

Part 2 ● Physical Characteristics
Chapter 4: Volatile Odor and Flavor Components Formed in Deep Frying
Edward G. Perkins

Chapter 5: Isomeric and Cyclic Fatty Acids as a Result of Frying
Jean-Louis Sébédio and Pierre Juaneda

Chapter 6: Formation and Analysis of Oxidized Monomeric, Dimeric, and Higher Oligomeric Triglycerides
M. Carmen Dobarganes and Gloria Márquez-Ruiz

Chapter 7: Formation, Analysis, and Health Effects of Oxidized Sterols in Frying Fat
Paresh C. Dutta, Roman Przybylski, Michael N.A. Eskin, and Lars-Åke Appelqvist

Part 3 ● Nutrition
Chapter 8: Role of Fat in the Diet
Bruce E. McDonald and Michael N.A. Eskin

Chapter 9: Nutritional and Physiological Effects of Used Frying Oils and Fats
Gloria Márquez-Ruiz and M. Carmen Dobarganes

Chapter 10: Physiological Effects of trans and Cyclic Fatty Acids
Jean-Louis Sébédio, Jean-Michel Chardigny, and Corinne Malpuech-Brugère

Chapter 11: The Chemistry and Nutrition of Nonnutritive Fats
William E. Artz, Louise L. Lai, and Steven L. Hansen

Part 4 ● Application
Chapter 12: Dynamics of Frying
Frank T. Orthoefer and Gary R. List

Chapter 13: Foodservice Frying
Don Banks

Chapter 14: Industrial Frying
Don Banks

Chapter 15: Practical Foodservice Frying: Troubleshooting
Michael D. Erickson

Part 5 ● Evaluation
Chapter 16: General Considerations for Designing Laboratory Scale Fry-Tests
Don Banks

Chapter 17: Designing Field Frying Tests
Michael D. Erickson

Chapter 18: Evaluation of Used Frying Oil
Frank T. Orthoefer and Gary R. List

Chapter 19: Evaluation of Passive and Active Filter Media
Robert A. Yates

Chapter 20: Sensory Evaluation of Frying Fat and Deep-Fried Products
Sharon L. Melton

Part 6 ● Regulation
Chapter 21: Regulation of Frying Fat and Oil
David Firestone

Chapter 22: Environmental Concerns
Michael J. Boyer

Chapter 23: Options for Reducing/Eliminating trans Fatty Acids in Deep Fat Frying and Labeling Implications
Robert E. Wainwright, Denise Fallaw, Lynne Morehart, Jim Womack, and Consuelo Renteria

Chapter 24: Current and Future Frying Issues
Robert E. Wainwright and Dan Lampert

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press and AOCS Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press and AOCS Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128043530
Hardcover ISBN:
9781893997929

About the Editor

Michael Erickson

Michael D. Erickson spent time as a Technical Service Manager for Cargill Dressing, Sauces and Oils in Fullerton, California. He started his career in 1981 with Interstate Foods Corp., Chicago, IL, which, at the time, was the sole supplier of frying fat to the McDonald’s system. He worked closely with the largest international quick-service restaurant chains and food processors as primary technical lead for matters related to frying including product development, equipment evaluation and education.

In 1990 he started work for Humko Oils division of Kraft Food Ingredients in Memphis, TN, where, in addition to continued work in the frying industry, he led various projects including alternatives to hydrogenation and identification and development of biotechnology oil through the partnership with Pioneer Hi-Bred International, Inc. He also worked extensively in edible oil processing on projects involving new refining technologies and identification of productivity opportunities in each unit process (refining, bleaching, hydrogenation, deodorization, winterization).

His work at Cargill included continued active participation in the frying and frying related industry in addition to pioneering product and service support for unique customer solutions involving any food ingredient. He is a member of the American Oil Chemists’ Society having served as the technical chairperson for the 1993 Annual Meeting (Anaheim, CA), and member of the AOCS Governing Board. He developed and chaired two AOCS Laboratory Short Courses on Frying Fats and co-chair for frying fat sessions with Dr. Perkins.

