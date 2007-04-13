Deep Frying
2nd Edition
Chemistry, Nutrition, and Practical Applications
Description
Since the first edition of Deep Frying was published in 1996, there have been many changes to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines and nutritional labeling laws, and improvements in frying technology and practices have made a significant impact on the industry. This book covers everything you need to know to create fat and oil ingredients that are nutritious, uniquely palatable and satisfying.
Key Features
- Focuses heavily on the physical characteristics of oils during frying, including odor and flavor components and oxidized sterols
- Includes practical information on the dynamics of frying from many perspectives including foodservice and industrial
- Addresses regulatory issues, environmental concerns, and nutritional aspects
Readership
Lipid chemists, food scientists, chemical engineers
Table of Contents
Foreword — Tribute to Edward G. Perkins
Introduction
Part 1 ● Overview
Chapter 1: Production and Composition of Frying Fats
David R. Erickson
Chapter 2: Storage and Handling of Finished Frying Oils
David R. Erickson
Chapter 3: Initial Quality of Frying Oil
Frank T. Orthoefer and Gary R. List
Part 2 ● Physical Characteristics
Chapter 4: Volatile Odor and Flavor Components Formed in Deep Frying
Edward G. Perkins
Chapter 5: Isomeric and Cyclic Fatty Acids as a Result of Frying
Jean-Louis Sébédio and Pierre Juaneda
Chapter 6: Formation and Analysis of Oxidized Monomeric, Dimeric, and Higher Oligomeric Triglycerides
M. Carmen Dobarganes and Gloria Márquez-Ruiz
Chapter 7: Formation, Analysis, and Health Effects of Oxidized Sterols in Frying Fat
Paresh C. Dutta, Roman Przybylski, Michael N.A. Eskin, and Lars-Åke Appelqvist
Part 3 ● Nutrition
Chapter 8: Role of Fat in the Diet
Bruce E. McDonald and Michael N.A. Eskin
Chapter 9: Nutritional and Physiological Effects of Used Frying Oils and Fats
Gloria Márquez-Ruiz and M. Carmen Dobarganes
Chapter 10: Physiological Effects of trans and Cyclic Fatty Acids
Jean-Louis Sébédio, Jean-Michel Chardigny, and Corinne Malpuech-Brugère
Chapter 11: The Chemistry and Nutrition of Nonnutritive Fats
William E. Artz, Louise L. Lai, and Steven L. Hansen
Part 4 ● Application
Chapter 12: Dynamics of Frying
Frank T. Orthoefer and Gary R. List
Chapter 13: Foodservice Frying
Don Banks
Chapter 14: Industrial Frying
Don Banks
Chapter 15: Practical Foodservice Frying: Troubleshooting
Michael D. Erickson
Part 5 ● Evaluation
Chapter 16: General Considerations for Designing Laboratory Scale Fry-Tests
Don Banks
Chapter 17: Designing Field Frying Tests
Michael D. Erickson
Chapter 18: Evaluation of Used Frying Oil
Frank T. Orthoefer and Gary R. List
Chapter 19: Evaluation of Passive and Active Filter Media
Robert A. Yates
Chapter 20: Sensory Evaluation of Frying Fat and Deep-Fried Products
Sharon L. Melton
Part 6 ● Regulation
Chapter 21: Regulation of Frying Fat and Oil
David Firestone
Chapter 22: Environmental Concerns
Michael J. Boyer
Chapter 23: Options for Reducing/Eliminating trans Fatty Acids in Deep Fat Frying and Labeling Implications
Robert E. Wainwright, Denise Fallaw, Lynne Morehart, Jim Womack, and Consuelo Renteria
Chapter 24: Current and Future Frying Issues
Robert E. Wainwright and Dan Lampert
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press and AOCS Press 2007
- Published:
- 13th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press and AOCS Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043530
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781893997929
About the Editor
Michael Erickson
Michael D. Erickson spent time as a Technical Service Manager for Cargill Dressing, Sauces and Oils in Fullerton, California. He started his career in 1981 with Interstate Foods Corp., Chicago, IL, which, at the time, was the sole supplier of frying fat to the McDonald’s system. He worked closely with the largest international quick-service restaurant chains and food processors as primary technical lead for matters related to frying including product development, equipment evaluation and education.
In 1990 he started work for Humko Oils division of Kraft Food Ingredients in Memphis, TN, where, in addition to continued work in the frying industry, he led various projects including alternatives to hydrogenation and identification and development of biotechnology oil through the partnership with Pioneer Hi-Bred International, Inc. He also worked extensively in edible oil processing on projects involving new refining technologies and identification of productivity opportunities in each unit process (refining, bleaching, hydrogenation, deodorization, winterization).
His work at Cargill included continued active participation in the frying and frying related industry in addition to pioneering product and service support for unique customer solutions involving any food ingredient. He is a member of the American Oil Chemists’ Society having served as the technical chairperson for the 1993 Annual Meeting (Anaheim, CA), and member of the AOCS Governing Board. He developed and chaired two AOCS Laboratory Short Courses on Frying Fats and co-chair for frying fat sessions with Dr. Perkins.