Part 1 Fundamentals of decontamination in hospitals and healthcare

The importance of decontamination in hospitals and healthcare

The history of decontamination in hospitals

The Role of Standards in decontamination

Infection control in Europe

Future trends in decontamination in hospitals and healthcare

Part 2 Decontamination practices in hospitals and healthcare

Decontamination in primary care: Dental and hospital perspectives

The role of the nurse in decontamination

Minimising microbial contamination in dental unit water systems and microbial control in dental hospitals

Control of waterborne microorganisms and reducing the threat from Legionella and Pseudomonas

The role of continuous microbial debulking in the hospital environment and its effect on reducing hospital-acquired infections (HAI); Provision and control of water for healthcare purposes

Use of gaseous decontamination technologies for wards and isolation rooms in hospitals and healthcare settings

Biocides and decontamination agents including sporicides for decontamination in hospitals

Decontamination of prions; Cleaning and decontamination of the healthcare environment

The role of protective clothing in healthcare and its decontamination

A guide to no-touch automated room disinfection (NTD) systems

New technologies to control the presence of microorganisms in hospitals

Testing strategies and international standards for disinfectants

Part 3 Decontamination of surgical instruments and endoscopes

An overview of current decontamination practices of surgical instruments and medical devices

An overview of the Choice Framework for local Policy and Procedures (CFPP) for decontamination of surgical instruments

An overview of new technologies for the decontamination of surgical instruments and the quantification of protein residues: low-pressure radiofrequency (RF) gas-plasma decontamination and epifluorescence scanning (EFSCAN) detection

Efficacy of current and novel cleaning technologies (ID Box) for assessing protein contamination on surgical instruments

Decontamination of flexible endoscopes

Sterilisation of flexible endoscopes.