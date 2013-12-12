Decontamination in Hospitals and Healthcare
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Fundamentals of decontamination in hospitals and healthcare
The importance of decontamination in hospitals and healthcare
The history of decontamination in hospitals
The Role of Standards in decontamination
Infection control in Europe
Future trends in decontamination in hospitals and healthcare
Part 2 Decontamination practices in hospitals and healthcare
Decontamination in primary care: Dental and hospital perspectives
The role of the nurse in decontamination
Minimising microbial contamination in dental unit water systems and microbial control in dental hospitals
Control of waterborne microorganisms and reducing the threat from Legionella and Pseudomonas
The role of continuous microbial debulking in the hospital environment and its effect on reducing hospital-acquired infections (HAI); Provision and control of water for healthcare purposes
Use of gaseous decontamination technologies for wards and isolation rooms in hospitals and healthcare settings
Biocides and decontamination agents including sporicides for decontamination in hospitals
Decontamination of prions; Cleaning and decontamination of the healthcare environment
The role of protective clothing in healthcare and its decontamination
A guide to no-touch automated room disinfection (NTD) systems
New technologies to control the presence of microorganisms in hospitals
Testing strategies and international standards for disinfectants
Part 3 Decontamination of surgical instruments and endoscopes
An overview of current decontamination practices of surgical instruments and medical devices
An overview of the Choice Framework for local Policy and Procedures (CFPP) for decontamination of surgical instruments
An overview of new technologies for the decontamination of surgical instruments and the quantification of protein residues: low-pressure radiofrequency (RF) gas-plasma decontamination and epifluorescence scanning (EFSCAN) detection
Efficacy of current and novel cleaning technologies (ID Box) for assessing protein contamination on surgical instruments
Decontamination of flexible endoscopes
Sterilisation of flexible endoscopes.
Description
Decontamination in Hospitals and Healthcare brings an understanding of decontamination practices and the development of technologies for cleaning and control of infection to a wide audience interested in public health, including healthcare specialists, scientists, students or patients.
Part one highlights the importance and history of decontamination in hospitals and healthcare before exploring the role of standards in decontamination, infection control in Europe, and future trends in the area. Part two focuses on decontamination practices in hospitals and healthcare. It considers the role of the nurse in decontamination, the issues of microbial biofilm in waterlines, control of waterborne microorganisms, and the use of gaseous decontamination technologies. Further chapters explore decontamination of prions, the use of protective clothing, no-touch automated room disinfection systems, and controlling the presence of microorganisms in hospitals. Part three discusses practices for decontamination and sterilization of surgical instruments and endoscopes. These chapters examine a range of guidance documents, including the choice framework for local policy and procedures for decontamination of surgical instruments, as well as novel technologies for cleaning and detection of contamination.
Decontamination in Hospitals and Healthcare provides a reference source on decontamination for public health professionals and students concerned with healthcare. It is particularly useful for scientists in microbiology and disinfection/decontamination laboratories, healthcare workers who use disinfectants, students in microbiology, clinicians, members of the Institute of Decontamination Sciences/Central Sterilising Club, and those employed in the Central Sterile Services departments of healthcare facilities.
Key Features
- Discusses decontamination processes in Europe
- Provides an in-depth understanding into decontamination in healthcare settings, specifically hospitals and dental practices
- Examines the decontamination of surgical equipment and endoscopes
Readership
Infection control/infectious disease/microbiology doctors; Infection control nurses; Clinical scientists/hospital laboratory microbiologists; Infection prevention control teams or committees; Hospital administrators
Reviews
"...a useful resource for all those actively involved and interested in the advances and innovations in decontamination technologies…I highly recommend this book in support of infection control and prevention for all operating theatres and sterile service departments."--Journal of Perioperative Practice
"While there are other books that do include this topic, it certainly deserves the special attention given here...I do think hospitals (and many libraries) should have a copy so that their relevant staff can access it." --Epidemiology & Infection, August 14 2014
About the Editors
Jimmy Walker Editor
Dr Jimmy Walker worked as a Scientific Leader in water microbiology and decontamination at Public Health England (PHE), Porton UK. He has 30 years’ experience in public health microbiology with an extensive publication record, and regularly attended national and international scientific conferences. His particular interests were the presence of opportunistic pathogens in hospital water systems and advised hospitals on incidents and outbreaks associated with waterborne pathogens such as Legionella spp., Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Mycobacteria spp. He worked closely with the Department of Health (DH England) and Health and Safety Executive in writing and developing national and international guidance on the microbiology of water and decontamination in healthcare.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Scientific Leader in Water Microbiology and Decontamination, Public Health England (PHE), Porton, UK