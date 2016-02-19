Encyclopedia of Public International Law, 2: Decisions of International Courts and Tribunals and International Arbitrations focuses on articles on cases of major importance in international law that have come before international courts and arbitral tribunals.

The publication first elaborates on the Abu Dhabi Oil Arbitration, Acquisition of Polish Nationality, Admission of a State to Membership in United Nations, Aramco Arbitration, Argentina-Chile Frontier Case, and Arbitration Award under the Treaty of Finance and Compensation of 1961. The text then takes a look at the Barcelona Traction Case, Buraimi Oasis Dispute, Certain Expenses of the United Nations, Clipperton Island Arbitration, Costa Rica Packet Arbitration, and Customs Regime between Germany and Austria. The manuscript examines the Tinoco Concessions Arbitration, Timor Island Arbitration, Sovereignty over Certain Frontier Land Case (Belgium/Netherlands), Sapphire Arbitration, Railway Traffic between Lithuania and Poland, Preferential Claims against Venezuela Arbitration, and Pious Fund Arbitration.

The publication is a dependable source of data for researchers interested in the decisions of international courts and tribunals and international arbitrations.