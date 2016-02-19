Decision Table Languages and Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124920507, 9781483218793

Decision Table Languages and Systems

1st Edition

Authors: John R. Metzner Bruce H. Barnes
Editors: Robert L. Ashenhurst
eBook ISBN: 9781483218793
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 180
Description

ACM Monograph Series: Decision Table Languages and Systems focuses on linguistic examination of decision tables and survey of the features of existing decision table languages and systems.

The book first offers information on semiotics, programming language features, and generalization. Discussions focus on semantic broadening, outer language enrichments, generalization of syntax, limitations, implementation improvements, syntactic and semantic features, decision table syntax, semantics of decision table languages, and decision table programming languages.

The text then elaborates on design implications, decision structure tables, spectrum of decision table use, and history of decision table programming. Topics include feature evaluation method, breadth of decision table applicability, and suggested design procedure. The book also takes a look at sequential test procedures and language references.

The publication is a vital reference for researchers interested in decision table languages and systems.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

Motivation and Outline

Decision Structure Tables

Spectrum of Decision Table Use

History of Decision Table Programming

Chapter 2 Semiotics

Setting

Decision Table Syntax

Semantics of Decision Table Languages

Decision Table Programming Languages

Chapter 3 Programming Language Features

Introduction

Outer Language Features

Syntactic Features

Semantic Features

Implementation Features

Special Features

Chapter 4 Generalization

Limitations

Outer Language Enrichments

Generalization of Syntax

Semantic Broadening

Implementation Improvements

Special Feature Enhancements

Overview

Chapter 5 Design Implications

Feature Evaluation Method

Breadth of Decision Table Applicability

Suggested Design Procedure

Discussion of Tables

Summary

Appendix

Number of Possible STPs

Language References

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

John R. Metzner

Bruce H. Barnes

About the Editor

Robert L. Ashenhurst

