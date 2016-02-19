Decision Table Languages and Systems
1st Edition
Description
ACM Monograph Series: Decision Table Languages and Systems focuses on linguistic examination of decision tables and survey of the features of existing decision table languages and systems.
The book first offers information on semiotics, programming language features, and generalization. Discussions focus on semantic broadening, outer language enrichments, generalization of syntax, limitations, implementation improvements, syntactic and semantic features, decision table syntax, semantics of decision table languages, and decision table programming languages.
The text then elaborates on design implications, decision structure tables, spectrum of decision table use, and history of decision table programming. Topics include feature evaluation method, breadth of decision table applicability, and suggested design procedure. The book also takes a look at sequential test procedures and language references.
The publication is a vital reference for researchers interested in decision table languages and systems.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
Motivation and Outline
Decision Structure Tables
Spectrum of Decision Table Use
History of Decision Table Programming
Chapter 2 Semiotics
Setting
Decision Table Syntax
Semantics of Decision Table Languages
Decision Table Programming Languages
Chapter 3 Programming Language Features
Introduction
Outer Language Features
Syntactic Features
Semantic Features
Implementation Features
Special Features
Chapter 4 Generalization
Limitations
Outer Language Enrichments
Generalization of Syntax
Semantic Broadening
Implementation Improvements
Special Feature Enhancements
Overview
Chapter 5 Design Implications
Feature Evaluation Method
Breadth of Decision Table Applicability
Suggested Design Procedure
Discussion of Tables
Summary
Appendix
Number of Possible STPs
Language References
Bibliography
Index
