ACM Monograph Series: Decision Table Languages and Systems focuses on linguistic examination of decision tables and survey of the features of existing decision table languages and systems.

The book first offers information on semiotics, programming language features, and generalization. Discussions focus on semantic broadening, outer language enrichments, generalization of syntax, limitations, implementation improvements, syntactic and semantic features, decision table syntax, semantics of decision table languages, and decision table programming languages.

The text then elaborates on design implications, decision structure tables, spectrum of decision table use, and history of decision table programming. Topics include feature evaluation method, breadth of decision table applicability, and suggested design procedure. The book also takes a look at sequential test procedures and language references.

The publication is a vital reference for researchers interested in decision table languages and systems.