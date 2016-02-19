Decision Support in Public Administration, Volume 26
Preface. Decision Support in Public Administration (P. Bots, H. Sol, R. Traunmüller). Theory and Concepts. Information Transfer for Decision Support in Distributed Administrative Systems (A.T. Berztiss). How to Manage Complexity in Inter-Organizational Information Systems (IOIS) - Some Preliminary Conclusions (B.E.W. Andersson, P. Nilsson). Problem-Setting Support (D. Vriens). The Role of Decision Support in Individual Performance Review (F. Ackermann, S. Cropper, C. Eden). Decision Support Systems within the NHS: An Investigation into the Application of Case Mix Management Systems in the UK National Health Service (P.J. Baugh, D.M. Walters). Applications of Decision Support: The State of Minnesota Experience (G.W. Dickson). Systems Design and Implementation. Decision Support for Financial Management in Local Government (M.R. Klein). BAUX - A KB DSS for Municipalities Supporting Legal Decisions on Building Permits (A. Schramm). Work-Time Measurement System (WTMS): The Front-End Tool for Redesigning the Work Process (B.Q. Nguyen). Toward the Implementation and Use of Electronic Files in Public Administration (M. Vintar). Decision Support System in an Administrative Context: The Case of the Reinsertion of Long-Term Unemployed in France (J.-C. Pomerol, M. Futtersack, J.-M. Labat). A GDSS Methodology for Personnel Planning in Rheumatology (M.T. Smits, T.J.B.M. Postma, C.A.Th. Takkenberg, S. Terpstra). The MacPolicy Project: Developing a Group Decision Support System Based on the Delphi Method (D. Kenis, L. Verhaegen). Participatory Information Systems: Supporting the Decision Process in Public Sector Information Systems (Å. Grönlund, B. Guohua).
The vast flow of information to be considered by policy and decision makers in national and local governments is continuing to expand during the 1990s, whilst budgets for staff to process the information are being tightened.
This publication provides a forum for the examination of the problem. It aims to focus the efforts of researchers and practitioners more effectively in applying information technology to increase the performance of decision makers in public administration despite the limited resources.
Topics explored include the following: design considerations and approaches for, and practical experiences with, communication and information processing infrastructure and applications at the workplace level; the design and implementation of support systems for individual or group decision making in governmental and municipal settings; modelling and model management techniques, based on case reports of successful and unsuccessful modelling efforts; concepts, approaches and models for re-designing tasks and processes in public administration; issues and challenges in integrating the information systems of several governmental bodies.
The book is divided into two parts for the discussion of these themes - the first section deals primarily with theoretical and conceptual issues; the second part contains papers with a stronger emphasis on systems, their functionality and experiences in their development and application.
The authors' affiliations (17 organizations from 8 different countries) indicates the international nature of the contributions. The ideas put forward in their papers show that research into supporting decision making in public administration is well on its way but that the research area is vast, with yet many hills to scale.
School of Engineering, Policy and Management, Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands
Johannes Kepler Universität, Linz, Austria