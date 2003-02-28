Decision Methods for Forest Resource Management
1st Edition
Description
Decision Methods for Forest Resource Management focuses on decision making for forests that are managed for both ecological and economic objectives. The essential modern decision methods used in the scientific management of forests are described using basic algebra, computer spreadsheets, and numerous examples and applications. Balanced treatment is given throughout the book to the ecological and economic impacts of alternative management decisions in both even-aged and uneven-aged forests.
Key Features
- In-depth coverage of both ecological and economic issues
- Hands-on examples with Excel spreadsheets; electronic versions available on the authors' website
- Many related exercises with solutions
- Instructor's Manual available upon request
Readership
Forestry professionals and graduate students in forestry and natural resource management, as well as forestry business practitioners, university and government foresters, and libraries at institutions with strong programs in forestry and related programs.
Table of Contents
Preface; Introduction; Principles of Linear Programming: Formulations; Principles of Linear Programming: Solutions: Even-Aged Management: A First Model; Area - and Volume-Control Management with Linear Programming: A Dynamic Model of the Even-Aged Forest; Economic Objectives and Environmental Policies for Even-Aged Forests; Managing the Uneven-Aged Forest with Linear Programming; Economic and Environmental Management of Uneven-Aged Forests; Multiple Objectives Management with Goal Programming; Forest Resource Programming Models with Integer Variables; Project Management with CPM/PERT; Multistage Decision Making with Dynamic Programming; Simulation of Uneven-Aged Stand Management; Simulation of Even-Aged Forest Management; Projecting Forest Landscape and Income Under Risk with Markov Chains; Optimizing Forest Income and Biodiversity with Markov Decision Processes; Analysis of Forest Resource Investments; Econometric Analysis and Forecasting of Forest Product markets; Appendix A: Compounding and Discounting; Appendix B: Elements of Matrix Algebra
Details
- No. of pages:
- 439
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 28th February 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491042
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121413606
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300198
About the Author
Joseph Buongiorno
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
J. Gilless
Reviews
"...provides an excellent foundation in mathematical programming techniques for various aspects of forest resource management. The authors couple clear explanations of the techniques with step-by-step applications to realistic problems. Most importantly, the authors provide the basic programming procedures necessary to derive optimal solutions using standard spreadsheets in an easy to understand format." --Ian A. Munn, Department of Forestry, Mississippi State University
"Buongiorno and Gilless have done an excellent job...Both are experienced educators and researchers who have boiled the essence of solving forest resource management problems down to concrete, easy-to-understand examples...the authors concisely explain the nature of different problems and present practical means, via spreadsheets, to address them. Teachers and students will find much to like in this textbook." --Larry Leefers, Department of Forestry, Michigan State University
"...logically organized and comprehensive, and should work well in the target classes. [T]his text has a wealth of references covering many different applications from many geographic areas. Furthermore, the authors have been careful to cite works that would be understandable by the intended audience..." --Jim Pickens, Michigan Technological University
"This book is very well written...will serve well as a text for a senior undergraduate course on decision methods in natural resource management and as a reference for practitioners." —Glen W. Armstrong, University of Alberta FOREST SCIENCE, vol. 49 iss.5 (Oct 2003)
Additional comments from Glen W. Armstrong after teaching a course with Decision Methods:
"I just finished teaching a class using Decision Methods for Forest Resource Management. I must congratulate [Dr. Buongiorno] and Dr. Gilless for creating such an excellent textbook. I was able to run the course largely by having the students read the book and work through the end of chapter questions as assignments. The students actually seemed to enjoy reading and working their way through the book. The way [the authos] used Excel as a modeling platform made the material accessible to the students."