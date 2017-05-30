Decision Making in Water Resources Policy and Management
1st Edition
An Australian Perspective
Description
Decision-Making in Water Resource Policy and Management: An Australian Perspective presents the latest information in developing new decision-making processes. Topics covered include key aspects of water resources planning, recent water resource policy changes in irrigation, urban, and environmental considerations, the evolution of a water market, a number of case studies that provide real examples of improved decision-making, transfer of the Australian experience overseas, and challenges for the future.
Many countries are experiencing major water scarcity problems which will likely intensify with the continued impacts of climate change. In response to this challenge, there is increased worldwide focus on the development of more sustainable and integrated water resource policies. The Australian experience over the past three decades has led to major improvements in the decision-making processes in water resources policy and management, particularly in response to drought and climate change, providing a great model on which other nations can use and adapt. This information is essential to early to mid-career practitioners engaged in policy, planning and operational roles in all fields of water resource policy and management, and catchment management.
Key Features
- Summarizes key results from three decades of changes in Australian water resource policy
- Illustrates how Australian knowledge is being used in other countries and how this might be expanded
- Provides international practitioners with real examples of where and how the Australian knowledge is assisting in other situations
Readership
Early to mid-career practitioners engaged in policy, planning and operational roles in all fields of water resource policy and management and in catchment management
Table of Contents
PART 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 1 Water Resource Policy, Planning and Management in Australia—An Overview
J. Doolan, B.T. Hart
PART 2 RECENT WATER RESOURCES POLICY AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES IN AUSTRALIA
CHAPTER 2 Managing the River Murray: One Hundred Years of Politics
C. Guest
CHAPTER 3 Evolution of Water Entitlements and Markets in Victoria, Australia
C. Fitzpatrick
CHAPTER 4 Agriculture in Northern Victoria (Australia) Over the Past 20–30 Years: Factors Influencing Decision Making by Individual Farmers
R. Rendell
CHAPTER 5 Urban—Major Reforms in Urban Water Policy and Management in Major Australian Cities
J. Chong, S. White
CHAPTER 6 Environmental Water Reform
S.E. Bunn
PART 3 INPUTS INTO THE WATER RESOURCES DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
CHAPTER 7 Environmental Flows and Eco-Hydrological Assessments in Rivers
M.J. Stewardson, J.A. Webb, A. Horne
CHAPTER 8 The Role of Economic Analysis in Water Resource Management—The Murray-Darling Experience
D. James
CHAPTER 9 Social-Ecological Analyses for Better Water Resources Decisions
S.A. Bekessy, M.J. Selinske
CHAPTER 10 Assessing and Managing the Social Effects of Water Reform in Agricultural Areas
J. Schirmer
CHAPTER 11 Finding Diamonds in the Dust: Community Engagement in Murray-Darling Basin Planning
P.-L. Tan, K. Auty
CHAPTER 12 Integrated Approaches Within Water Resource Planning and Management in Australia—Theory and Application
C.A. Pollino, S.H. Hamilton, B. Fu, A.J. Jakeman
PART 4 AUSTRALIAN CASE STUDIES
CHAPTER 13 Case Study 1—The Murray-Darling Basin Plan
B.T. Hart, D. Davidson
CHAPTER 14 The Victorian Waterway Management Strategy
S.E. Loo, A. Clarke
CHAPTER 15 Managing Water Quality for the Great Barrier Reef
R. Eberhard, J. Brodie, J. Waterhouse
PART 5 TRANSFER OF THE KNOWLEDGE—INTERNATIONAL CASE STUDIES
CHAPTER 16 Knowledge Transfer in International Water Resource Management—Six Challenges
I. Campbell, C. Barlow
CHAPTER 17 Building Expertise in River Basin Modeling—Transfer of Knowledge from Australia to India
C.A. Pollino, P.J. Wallbrink, A.K. Parashar, G.M. Podger, R. McLoughlin
CHAPTER 18 Design of a National River Health Assessment Program for China
C. Gippel, Y. Zhang, X.D. Qu, N. Bond, W.J. Kong, C. Leigh, J. Catford, R. Speed, W. Meng
PART 6 CHALLENGES FOR THE FUTURE
CHAPTER 19 Future Challenges
B.T. Hart, J. Doolan, S.E. Bunn, A. Horne, C.A. Pollino, R. Rendell, A. Webb
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 30th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128105238
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128105245
About the Editor
Barry Hart
Professor Barry Hart is Director of the environmental consulting company Water Science Pty Ltd. He is also Emeritus Professor at Monash University, where previously he was Director of the Water Studies Centre. Prof Hart has established an international reputation in the fields of ecological risk assessment, environmental flow decision-making, water quality and catchment management and environmental chemistry. He is well known for his sustained efforts in developing knowledge-based decision making processes in natural resource management in Australia and south-east Asia. Prof Hart is currently a board member of the Murray-Darling Basin Authority and a non-executive Director of Alluvium Consulting Australia Pty Ltd. He is also Deputy Chair of the Scientific Inquiry into Hydraulic Fracturing of Onshore Unconventional Reservoirs in the Northern Territory, which commenced in December 2016.He has received several awards, including the Limnology Medal (1982) from the Australian Society for Limnology, the Environmental Chemistry Medal (1996) and Applied Chemistry Medal (1998) from the Royal Australian Chemical Institute, a Centenary Medal for services to water quality management and environmental protection (2003) and was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2012.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor Monash University; Member, Murray-Darling Basin Authority; Director, Water Science Pty Ltd, Australia
Jane Doolan
Professor Jane Doolan is a Professorial Fellow in Natural Resource Governance at the University of Canberra. She has extensive senior leadership experience working in sustainable water resource and environmental management, having provided policy advice to governments on issues such as urban and rural water supply and security, national water reform, and water sector governance. She has driven important initiatives in river health, environmental water allocation and catchment management, and the management of water during drought and climate change. Her career encompasses intergovernmental policy development and negotiations, particularly in relation to the management of the Murray–Darling Basin. Previously held positions include Commissioner with the National Water Commission and Deputy Secretary for Water in the Victorian Department of Environment and Primary Industries. She is currently the Chair of the Murray-Darling Freshwater Research Centre and a Director of Western Water Authority.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professorial Fellow in Natural Resource Governance, University of Canberra, Australia