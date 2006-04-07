Decision Making in Pain Management - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323019743, 9780323070157

Decision Making in Pain Management

2nd Edition

Authors: Somayaji Ramamurthy Euleche Alanmanou James Rogers
eBook ISBN: 9780323070157
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323019743
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 7th April 2006
Page Count: 384
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Clear algorithms and concise accompanying explanations facilitate the evaluation and management of nearly 140 common pain manage¬ment problems. The New Edition of this best-selling resource features a completely new section on Cancer Pain plus brand-new chapters on patient evaluation, chronic pain, upper and lower extremity pain, nerve blocks, and more. It also incorporates comprehensive updates throughout to reflect the latest evaluation techniques, treatment approaches, and pain syndromes.

Key Features

  • Offers an entirely new section on Cancer Pain, plus brand-new chapters on patient evaluation, chronic pain, upper and lower extremity pain, nerve blocks, and more.
  • Reflects all of the latest evaluation techniques, treatment approaches, and pain syndromes.

Table of Contents

EVALUATION

1. Initial Management of Acute Pain

2. Evaluation of the Chronic Pain Patient

3. Evaluation of Pain in Children

4. Evaluation of the Geriatric Pain Patient

5. Assessment of Substance Abuse Potential

6. Psychological Evaluation

7. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

8. Sleep Disturbances and Chronic Pain

9. Pain Measurement

10. Radiography / PET Scan

11. Discography

12. EMG/NCV (upper / lower)

13. Thermography

14. Exam Under Sedation

15. Testing & Treatment with IV Local Anesthetics & Other

16. Differential Epidural / Spinal Blockade

17. Diagnostic Nerve Blocks

ACUTE PAIN

18. Epidural Endoscopy

19. Patient Controlled Analgesia

20. Acute Herpes Zoster

21. Acute Upper Extremity Pain

22. Acute Lower Extremity Pain

23. Acute Thoracic Pain

24. Acute Abdominal Pain

25. Acute Pancreatitis

26. Obstetric Pain

CHRONIC PAIN SYNDROMES

27. Myofascial Pain Syndromes

28. Post-Herpetic Neuralgia

29. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

30. Metastatic Cancer Pain

31. Diabetic Neuropathy

32. Chronic Pancreatic Pain

33. Neuropathic Pain

34. Central Pain Syndrome

35. Phantom Pain

36. Pain in the Spinal Cord-Injured Patient

37. The Fibromyalgia Syndrome

38. Rheumatoid Arthritis

39. Osteoarthritis

40. Discogenic Back Pain

41. Nonsomatic Pain

42. AIDS

43. Groin Pain

44. Pelvic Pain

CANCER PAIN

45. Patient Education

46. Cancer Pain Management

47. Medical Management of Cancer Pain: Oral Analgesics?

48. Neurolytic Blocks

49. Non-Pharmacological Interventions

50. Implantable Devices

51. Hospice Care / Palliative Care

HEAD AND NECK PAIN

52. Head and Neck Pain

53. Approach to the Patient with Headache

54. Vascular Headache

55. Trigeminal Neuralgia

56. Temporomandibular Disorders

57. Orofacial Pain

58. Torticollis

59. Whiplash

60. Cervical Zygapophysial Pain

61. Cervical Radiculopathies

UPPER EXTREMITY PAIN

62. Myofascial Upper Extremity Pain

63. Shoulder Pain

64. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

65. Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome of the Hand

66. Shoulder - Hand Syndrome

67. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

68. Neuropathic Syndromes

69. Entrapment Syndromes

70. Tendinitis

71. Upper Extremity Bursitis

THORACIC PAIN

72. Chronic Thoracic Pain

73. Post-Mastectomy Pain

74. Post-Thoracotomy Pain Syndrome

75. Compression Fracture Pain of the Back

76. Rib Dysfunction

BACK PAIN

77. Acute Low Back Pain

78. Chronic Low Back Pain

79. Myofascial Back Pain

80. Lumbosacral Radiculopathy

81. Spinal Stenosis

82. Ankylosing Spondylitis

83. Failed Laminectomy Syndrome

84. Facet Joint Syndrome

85. Sacroiliac Joint Pain

LOWER EXTREMITY PAIN

86. Bursitis

87. Entrapment Syndromes

88. Piriformis Syndrome

89. Hip Pain

90. Knee Pain

91. Foot Pain

92. Evaluation of Intermittent Claudication

PEDIATRIC PAIN

93. Management of Painful Procedures in Pediatric Patients

94. Chronic Benign Pain in Children

95. Cancer Related Pain in Children

PHARMACOLOGY

96. Local Anesthetic Choice

97. Local Anesthetic Toxicity

98. NSAIDS

99. Steroids

100. Antidepressants

101. Anticonvulsants

102. Narcotics

103. Botulinum Toxin Pharmacology

104. Neurolytic Agents

105. Topical Agents

THERAPEUTIC MODALITIES

106. Narcotic Detoxification

107. Physical Therapy

108. Occupational Therapy

109. Vocational Rehabilitation

110. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

111. Psychological Interventions

112. Hypnosis

113. Biofeedback

114. Acupuncture

115. Continuous Neural Blockade

116. Intravenous Regional Blockade

117. Steroid Joint Injections

118. Intradiscal Therapies

119. Epidural Steroid Injections

120. Intrathecal Analgesics (Narcotics & Other Compounds)

121. Neurolytic Blocks

122. Complications of Neurolytic Blocks

123. Implantable Infusion Pumps

124. Spinal Cord Stimulation

125. Cryoanalgesia

126. Radiofrequency Ablation

127. Neurosurgical Procedures for Pain

128. Prosthetic Support

129. Preop Evaluation & Preparation for Regional Anesthesia

130. Peripheral Nerve Stimulators

131. Radiographic Contrast Media

132. Pediatric Extremity Blocks

133. Cranial Nerve Block

134. Peripheral Nerve Block

135. Sympathetic Blocks

136. Epidural Block

137. Subarachnoid Block

APPENDICES

1. Definitions of Common Pain Terms

2. Pain Clinic Organization

3. Assessment Tools

4. Opioids

5. Opioid Side Effects and Treatment

6. Antidepressants

7. NSAIDS

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323070157
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323019743

About the Author

Somayaji Ramamurthy

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, UTHSC at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

Euleche Alanmanou

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, UTHSC at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

James Rogers

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, UTHSC at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.