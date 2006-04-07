Decision Making in Pain Management
2nd Edition
Clear algorithms and concise accompanying explanations facilitate the evaluation and management of nearly 140 common pain manage¬ment problems. The New Edition of this best-selling resource features a completely new section on Cancer Pain plus brand-new chapters on patient evaluation, chronic pain, upper and lower extremity pain, nerve blocks, and more. It also incorporates comprehensive updates throughout to reflect the latest evaluation techniques, treatment approaches, and pain syndromes.
- Offers an entirely new section on Cancer Pain, plus brand-new chapters on patient evaluation, chronic pain, upper and lower extremity pain, nerve blocks, and more.
- Reflects all of the latest evaluation techniques, treatment approaches, and pain syndromes.
EVALUATION
1. Initial Management of Acute Pain
2. Evaluation of the Chronic Pain Patient
3. Evaluation of Pain in Children
4. Evaluation of the Geriatric Pain Patient
5. Assessment of Substance Abuse Potential
6. Psychological Evaluation
7. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
8. Sleep Disturbances and Chronic Pain
9. Pain Measurement
10. Radiography / PET Scan
11. Discography
12. EMG/NCV (upper / lower)
13. Thermography
14. Exam Under Sedation
15. Testing & Treatment with IV Local Anesthetics & Other
16. Differential Epidural / Spinal Blockade
17. Diagnostic Nerve Blocks
ACUTE PAIN
18. Epidural Endoscopy
19. Patient Controlled Analgesia
20. Acute Herpes Zoster
21. Acute Upper Extremity Pain
22. Acute Lower Extremity Pain
23. Acute Thoracic Pain
24. Acute Abdominal Pain
25. Acute Pancreatitis
26. Obstetric Pain
CHRONIC PAIN SYNDROMES
27. Myofascial Pain Syndromes
28. Post-Herpetic Neuralgia
29. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
30. Metastatic Cancer Pain
31. Diabetic Neuropathy
32. Chronic Pancreatic Pain
33. Neuropathic Pain
34. Central Pain Syndrome
35. Phantom Pain
36. Pain in the Spinal Cord-Injured Patient
37. The Fibromyalgia Syndrome
38. Rheumatoid Arthritis
39. Osteoarthritis
40. Discogenic Back Pain
41. Nonsomatic Pain
42. AIDS
43. Groin Pain
44. Pelvic Pain
CANCER PAIN
45. Patient Education
46. Cancer Pain Management
47. Medical Management of Cancer Pain: Oral Analgesics?
48. Neurolytic Blocks
49. Non-Pharmacological Interventions
50. Implantable Devices
51. Hospice Care / Palliative Care
HEAD AND NECK PAIN
52. Head and Neck Pain
53. Approach to the Patient with Headache
54. Vascular Headache
55. Trigeminal Neuralgia
56. Temporomandibular Disorders
57. Orofacial Pain
58. Torticollis
59. Whiplash
60. Cervical Zygapophysial Pain
61. Cervical Radiculopathies
UPPER EXTREMITY PAIN
62. Myofascial Upper Extremity Pain
63. Shoulder Pain
64. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
65. Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome of the Hand
66. Shoulder - Hand Syndrome
67. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
68. Neuropathic Syndromes
69. Entrapment Syndromes
70. Tendinitis
71. Upper Extremity Bursitis
THORACIC PAIN
72. Chronic Thoracic Pain
73. Post-Mastectomy Pain
74. Post-Thoracotomy Pain Syndrome
75. Compression Fracture Pain of the Back
76. Rib Dysfunction
BACK PAIN
77. Acute Low Back Pain
78. Chronic Low Back Pain
79. Myofascial Back Pain
80. Lumbosacral Radiculopathy
81. Spinal Stenosis
82. Ankylosing Spondylitis
83. Failed Laminectomy Syndrome
84. Facet Joint Syndrome
85. Sacroiliac Joint Pain
LOWER EXTREMITY PAIN
86. Bursitis
87. Entrapment Syndromes
88. Piriformis Syndrome
89. Hip Pain
90. Knee Pain
91. Foot Pain
92. Evaluation of Intermittent Claudication
PEDIATRIC PAIN
93. Management of Painful Procedures in Pediatric Patients
94. Chronic Benign Pain in Children
95. Cancer Related Pain in Children
PHARMACOLOGY
96. Local Anesthetic Choice
97. Local Anesthetic Toxicity
98. NSAIDS
99. Steroids
100. Antidepressants
101. Anticonvulsants
102. Narcotics
103. Botulinum Toxin Pharmacology
104. Neurolytic Agents
105. Topical Agents
THERAPEUTIC MODALITIES
106. Narcotic Detoxification
107. Physical Therapy
108. Occupational Therapy
109. Vocational Rehabilitation
110. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation
111. Psychological Interventions
112. Hypnosis
113. Biofeedback
114. Acupuncture
115. Continuous Neural Blockade
116. Intravenous Regional Blockade
117. Steroid Joint Injections
118. Intradiscal Therapies
119. Epidural Steroid Injections
120. Intrathecal Analgesics (Narcotics & Other Compounds)
121. Neurolytic Blocks
122. Complications of Neurolytic Blocks
123. Implantable Infusion Pumps
124. Spinal Cord Stimulation
125. Cryoanalgesia
126. Radiofrequency Ablation
127. Neurosurgical Procedures for Pain
128. Prosthetic Support
129. Preop Evaluation & Preparation for Regional Anesthesia
130. Peripheral Nerve Stimulators
131. Radiographic Contrast Media
132. Pediatric Extremity Blocks
133. Cranial Nerve Block
134. Peripheral Nerve Block
135. Sympathetic Blocks
136. Epidural Block
137. Subarachnoid Block
APPENDICES
1. Definitions of Common Pain Terms
2. Pain Clinic Organization
3. Assessment Tools
4. Opioids
5. Opioid Side Effects and Treatment
6. Antidepressants
7. NSAIDS
No. of pages: 384
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 7th April 2006
Imprint: Mosby
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070157
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323019743
Somayaji Ramamurthy
Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, UTHSC at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
Euleche Alanmanou
Assistant Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, UTHSC at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
James Rogers
Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, UTHSC at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX