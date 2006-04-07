Decision Making in Pain Management

EVALUATION



1. Initial Management of Acute Pain



2. Evaluation of the Chronic Pain Patient



3. Evaluation of Pain in Children



4. Evaluation of the Geriatric Pain Patient



5. Assessment of Substance Abuse Potential



6. Psychological Evaluation



7. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder



8. Sleep Disturbances and Chronic Pain



9. Pain Measurement



10. Radiography / PET Scan



11. Discography



12. EMG/NCV (upper / lower)



13. Thermography



14. Exam Under Sedation



15. Testing & Treatment with IV Local Anesthetics & Other



16. Differential Epidural / Spinal Blockade



17. Diagnostic Nerve Blocks



ACUTE PAIN



18. Epidural Endoscopy



19. Patient Controlled Analgesia



20. Acute Herpes Zoster



21. Acute Upper Extremity Pain



22. Acute Lower Extremity Pain



23. Acute Thoracic Pain



24. Acute Abdominal Pain



25. Acute Pancreatitis



26. Obstetric Pain



CHRONIC PAIN SYNDROMES



27. Myofascial Pain Syndromes



28. Post-Herpetic Neuralgia



29. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome



30. Metastatic Cancer Pain



31. Diabetic Neuropathy



32. Chronic Pancreatic Pain



33. Neuropathic Pain



34. Central Pain Syndrome



35. Phantom Pain



36. Pain in the Spinal Cord-Injured Patient



37. The Fibromyalgia Syndrome



38. Rheumatoid Arthritis



39. Osteoarthritis



40. Discogenic Back Pain



41. Nonsomatic Pain



42. AIDS



43. Groin Pain



44. Pelvic Pain



CANCER PAIN



45. Patient Education



46. Cancer Pain Management



47. Medical Management of Cancer Pain: Oral Analgesics?



48. Neurolytic Blocks



49. Non-Pharmacological Interventions



50. Implantable Devices



51. Hospice Care / Palliative Care



HEAD AND NECK PAIN



52. Head and Neck Pain



53. Approach to the Patient with Headache



54. Vascular Headache



55. Trigeminal Neuralgia



56. Temporomandibular Disorders



57. Orofacial Pain



58. Torticollis



59. Whiplash



60. Cervical Zygapophysial Pain



61. Cervical Radiculopathies



UPPER EXTREMITY PAIN



62. Myofascial Upper Extremity Pain



63. Shoulder Pain



64. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome



65. Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome of the Hand



66. Shoulder - Hand Syndrome



67. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome



68. Neuropathic Syndromes



69. Entrapment Syndromes



70. Tendinitis



71. Upper Extremity Bursitis



THORACIC PAIN



72. Chronic Thoracic Pain



73. Post-Mastectomy Pain



74. Post-Thoracotomy Pain Syndrome



75. Compression Fracture Pain of the Back



76. Rib Dysfunction



BACK PAIN



77. Acute Low Back Pain



78. Chronic Low Back Pain



79. Myofascial Back Pain



80. Lumbosacral Radiculopathy



81. Spinal Stenosis



82. Ankylosing Spondylitis



83. Failed Laminectomy Syndrome



84. Facet Joint Syndrome



85. Sacroiliac Joint Pain



LOWER EXTREMITY PAIN



86. Bursitis



87. Entrapment Syndromes



88. Piriformis Syndrome



89. Hip Pain



90. Knee Pain



91. Foot Pain



92. Evaluation of Intermittent Claudication



PEDIATRIC PAIN



93. Management of Painful Procedures in Pediatric Patients



94. Chronic Benign Pain in Children



95. Cancer Related Pain in Children



PHARMACOLOGY



96. Local Anesthetic Choice



97. Local Anesthetic Toxicity



98. NSAIDS



99. Steroids



100. Antidepressants



101. Anticonvulsants



102. Narcotics



103. Botulinum Toxin Pharmacology



104. Neurolytic Agents



105. Topical Agents



THERAPEUTIC MODALITIES



106. Narcotic Detoxification



107. Physical Therapy



108. Occupational Therapy



109. Vocational Rehabilitation



110. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation



111. Psychological Interventions



112. Hypnosis



113. Biofeedback



114. Acupuncture



115. Continuous Neural Blockade



116. Intravenous Regional Blockade



117. Steroid Joint Injections



118. Intradiscal Therapies



119. Epidural Steroid Injections



120. Intrathecal Analgesics (Narcotics & Other Compounds)



121. Neurolytic Blocks



122. Complications of Neurolytic Blocks



123. Implantable Infusion Pumps



124. Spinal Cord Stimulation



125. Cryoanalgesia



126. Radiofrequency Ablation



127. Neurosurgical Procedures for Pain



128. Prosthetic Support



129. Preop Evaluation & Preparation for Regional Anesthesia



130. Peripheral Nerve Stimulators



131. Radiographic Contrast Media



132. Pediatric Extremity Blocks



133. Cranial Nerve Block



134. Peripheral Nerve Block



135. Sympathetic Blocks



136. Epidural Block



137. Subarachnoid Block



APPENDICES



1. Definitions of Common Pain Terms



2. Pain Clinic Organization



3. Assessment Tools



4. Opioids



5. Opioid Side Effects and Treatment



6. Antidepressants



7. NSAIDS

