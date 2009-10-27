Decision Making in Medicine - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323041072, 9780323070768

Decision Making in Medicine

3rd Edition

An Algorithmic Approach

Authors: Stuart Mushlin Harry Greene
eBook ISBN: 9780323070768
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323041072
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th October 2009
Page Count: 768
Description

This popular reference facilitates diagnostic and therapeutic decision making for a wide range of common and often complex problems faced in outpatient and inpatient medicine. Comprehensive algorithmic decision trees guide you through more than 250 disorders organized by sign, symptom, problem, or laboratory abnormality. The brief text accompanying each algorithm explains the key steps of the decision making process, giving you the clear, clinical guidelines you need to successfully manage even your toughest cases.

Key Features

  • An algorithmic format makes it easy to apply the practical, decision-making approaches used by seasoned clinicians in daily practice.
  • Comprehensive coverage of general and internal medicine helps you successfully diagnose and manage a full range of diseases and disorders related to women’s health, emergency medicine, urology, behavioral medicine, pharmacology, and much more.
  • A Table of Contents arranged by organ system helps you to quickly and easily zero in on the information you need.


About the Author

Stuart Mushlin

Master Clinician, Department of Medicine, BWH

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Preliminary Residency Program, Division of General Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Instructor, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

Harry Greene

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Vice President, Massachusetts Medical Society, Waltham, MA, USA

