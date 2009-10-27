Decision Making in Medicine
3rd Edition
An Algorithmic Approach
Description
This popular reference facilitates diagnostic and therapeutic decision making for a wide range of common and often complex problems faced in outpatient and inpatient medicine. Comprehensive algorithmic decision trees guide you through more than 250 disorders organized by sign, symptom, problem, or laboratory abnormality. The brief text accompanying each algorithm explains the key steps of the decision making process, giving you the clear, clinical guidelines you need to successfully manage even your toughest cases.
Key Features
- An algorithmic format makes it easy to apply the practical, decision-making approaches used by seasoned clinicians in daily practice.
- Comprehensive coverage of general and internal medicine helps you successfully diagnose and manage a full range of diseases and disorders related to women’s health, emergency medicine, urology, behavioral medicine, pharmacology, and much more.
- A Table of Contents arranged by organ system helps you to quickly and easily zero in on the information you need.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 27th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070768
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323041072
About the Author
Stuart Mushlin
Master Clinician, Department of Medicine, BWH
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Preliminary Residency Program, Division of General Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Instructor, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Harry Greene
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Vice President, Massachusetts Medical Society, Waltham, MA, USA