Decision-Making in Adult Neurology
1st Edition
Description
Written by neurologists for neurologists, Decision-Making in Adult Neurology provides practical guidance when encountering patients whose clinical presentation is unfamiliar or complex, or whose treatment path is not completely certain. This useful handbook is filled with diagnostic and treatment algorithms that encourage you to think systematically and follow a logical sequence through the steps necessary for efficient and effective decision-making.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 15th October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323635837
About the Author
Brett Cucchiara
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Neurovascular Lab; Associate Professor of Neurology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
