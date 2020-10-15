Decision-Making in Adult Neurology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323635837

Decision-Making in Adult Neurology

1st Edition

Authors: Brett Cucchiara
Paperback ISBN: 9780323635837
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th October 2020
Page Count: 400
Description

Written by neurologists for neurologists, Decision-Making in Adult Neurology provides practical guidance when encountering patients whose clinical presentation is unfamiliar or complex, or whose treatment path is not completely certain. This useful handbook is filled with diagnostic and treatment algorithms that encourage you to think systematically and follow a logical sequence through the steps necessary for efficient and effective decision-making.

About the Author

Brett Cucchiara

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Neurovascular Lab; Associate Professor of Neurology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

