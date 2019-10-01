Decision Making Applications in Modern Power Systems

Ahmed Faheem Zobaa received his B.Sc.(Hons), M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical power and machines from Cairo University, Egypt. After being a senior lecturer in renewable energy at University of Exeter, U.K, he became associate professor and then Professor at Cairo University. Currently, he is a Senior Lecturer in power systems, an MSc course director and a full member of the Institute of Energy Futures at Brunel University London, U.K. His main areas of expertise are power quality, (marine) renewable energy, smart grids, energy efficiency, and lighting applications. Dr. Zobaa is involved in the editorial activities of many international journals, including as editor-in-chief, editor and associate editor. He is a registered Chartered Engineer, Chartered Energy Engineer, European Engineer, and International Professional Engineer. He is also a registered member of the Engineering Council U.K., Egypt Syndicate of Engineers, and the Egyptian Society of Engineers. He is a senior fellow of the Higher Education Academy of U.K. He is a fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, the Energy Institute of U.K., the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers, the Royal Society of Arts, the African Academy of Science, and the Chartered Institute of Educational Assessors. He is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Also, He is a member of the International Solar Energy Society, the European Power Electronics and Drives Association, and the IEEE Standards Association.