Decision Making Applications in Modern Power Systems
1st Edition
Description
Decision Making Applications in Modern Power Systems presents an enhanced decision-making framework for power systems. Designed as an introduction to enhanced electricity system analysis using decision-making tools, it provides an overview of the different elements, levels and actors involved within an integrated framework for decision-making in the power sector. In addition, it presents a state-of-play on current energy systems, strategies, alternatives, viewpoints and priorities in support of decision-making in the electric power sector, including discussions of energy storage and smart grids.
As a practical training guide on theoretical developments and the application of advanced methods for practical electrical energy engineering problems, this reference is ideal for use in establishing medium-term and long-term strategic plans for the electric power and energy sectors.
Key Features
- Provides panoramic coverage of state-of-the-art energy systems, strategies and priorities in support of electrical power decision-making
- Introduces innovative research outcomes, programs, algorithms and approaches to address challenges in understanding, creating and managing complex techno-socio-economic engineering systems
- Includes practical training on theoretical developments and the application of advanced methods for realistic electrical energy engineering problems
Readership
Power engineers, postgraduate engineering students, planners, analysts, designers, operators, electric utilities and power producers, and engineers regarding efficient and enhanced long-term operation of power systems
Table of Contents
1. Multi Criteria Decision Making (MCDM) methodologies and their application in sustainable energy system/microgrids
ABHISHEK KUMAR
2. Uncertainty Management in Power System Operation Decision Making
Behnam Mohammadi-ivatloo and Mohammad Hemmati
3. Uncertainty Analysis and Risk Assessment for Effective Decision Making Using Wide Area Synchrophasor Measurement System
Dusmanta Kumar Mohanta
4. Power quality issues of smart microgrids: applied techniques and decision making analysis
Yahya Naderi
5. Modeling and Simulation of Electrical Parameters in the Context of Smart Grids
Antonio Carlos Zambroni de Souza
6. Adaptive Estimation and Tracking of Power Quality Disturbances for Smart Grid Applications
Papia Ray
7. Role of micro phasor measurement unit (μPMU) for decision making based on enhanced situational awareness of modern distribution system
Dusmanta Kumar Mohanta
8. Effects of Electrical Infrastructures in Grid with High Penetration of Renewable Sources
Antonio Carlos Zambroni de Souza
9. Distributed Generation in Deregulated Energy Markets and Probabilistic Hosting Capacity Decision Making Challenges
Sherif M. Ismael
10. PSO Applied to Reactive Power Redispatch for Loss Reduction Considering Renewable Generation
Antonio Carlos Zambroni de Souza
11. Decision making-based optimal Generation-side secondary reserve scheduling and Optimal LFC in Deregulated Interconnected Power Systems
Hassan Haes Alhelou
12. Heuristic Methods for the evaluation of Environmental Impacts in the Power Plants
Jandecy Cabral Leite
13. Pre-dispatch of load in power plants considering maintenance management using fuzzy logic
Jandecy Cabral Leite
14. Integration of Fixed Speed Wind Energy Conversion Systems into Unbalanced and Harmonic Distorted Power Grids
Murat E. Balci
15. Impact of Demand Side Management Scheme on PV and Battery Size in Autonomous Residential Building
Dr. Rajeev Kumar Chauhan and Dr. Kalpana Chauhan
16. Multi-stage and Decentralized Microgrid Operations with Electric Vehicles in the Diversified California Demand Response Markets
Bin Wang
17. Pattern-Recognition Methods for Decision Making in Protection of Transmission Lines
Mohammad Pazoki
18. A Reliable Decision Making Algorithm for Fault during Power Swing in 400kV Double Circuit Transmission Line: A Case Study of Chhattisgarh State Power System Network
Anamika Yadav Sr.
19. Modeling and Processing of Smart Grids Big Data: Case Study of a University Research Building
Paulo F. Riberiro, Lênio Oliveira Prado Júnior Sr. and Shady H. E. Abdel Aleem
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164457
About the Editor
Shady H.E. Abdel Aleem
Shady Hossam Eldeen Abdel Aleem (MIEEE'12) and (MIET'16) received the B.Sc. and M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Power and Machines from the Faculty of Engineering, Helwan University, Helwan, Egypt, in 2002, and the Faculty of Engineering, Cairo University, Egypt, in 2009 and 2013 respectively. Currently, he is an Associate Professor at 15th of May Higher Institute of Engineering. He is working in the field of electric machines, power quality, electric circuits, and renewable energy systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences Department, 15th of May Higher Institute of Engineering, Cairo, Egypt
Almoataz Youssef Abdelaziz
Almoataz Y. Abdelaziz was born in Cairo, Egypt, in 1963. He received the B. Sc. and M. Sc. degrees in electrical engineering from Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt in 1985, 1990 respectively and the Ph. D. degree in electrical engineering according to the channel system between Ain Shams University, Egypt and Brunel University, England in 1996. He is currently a professor of electrical power engineering in Ain Shams University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ain Shams University, Faculty of Engineering, Cairo, Egypt
Ahmed F. Zobaa
Ahmed Faheem Zobaa received his B.Sc.(Hons), M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical power and machines from Cairo University, Egypt. After being a senior lecturer in renewable energy at University of Exeter, U.K, he became associate professor and then Professor at Cairo University. Currently, he is a Senior Lecturer in power systems, an MSc course director and a full member of the Institute of Energy Futures at Brunel University London, U.K. His main areas of expertise are power quality, (marine) renewable energy, smart grids, energy efficiency, and lighting applications. Dr. Zobaa is involved in the editorial activities of many international journals, including as editor-in-chief, editor and associate editor. He is a registered Chartered Engineer, Chartered Energy Engineer, European Engineer, and International Professional Engineer. He is also a registered member of the Engineering Council U.K., Egypt Syndicate of Engineers, and the Egyptian Society of Engineers. He is a senior fellow of the Higher Education Academy of U.K. He is a fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, the Energy Institute of U.K., the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers, the Royal Society of Arts, the African Academy of Science, and the Chartered Institute of Educational Assessors. He is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Also, He is a member of the International Solar Energy Society, the European Power Electronics and Drives Association, and the IEEE Standards Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Engineering, Design and Physical Sciences, Brunel University London, Uxbridge, United Kingdom
Ramesh Bansal
Prof. Bansal Ramesh is a Professor and Group Head in the Department of Electrical, Electronic and Computer Engineering at Pretoria University, South Africa. Diversified research Interests in the areas of Renewable Energy and Conventional Power Systems which includes wind, PV and hybrid power systems, distributed generation, analysis and control of induction generators (SEIG & DFIG), grid integration of renewable energy, power systems analysis (reactive power/voltage control, stability, faults and protection), Smart Grid, FACTS and power quality.
Affiliations and Expertise
Electrical & Computer Eng. Department, College of Engineering, University of Sharjah, University of Sharjah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates