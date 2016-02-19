Decentralized A.I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444887054, 9780444599247

Decentralized A.I

1st Edition

Editors: Y. Demazeau J.-P. Müller
eBook ISBN: 9780444599247
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 6th July 1990
Page Count: 272
Description

Much research in Artificial Intelligence deals with a single agent having complete control over the world. A variation of this is Distributed AI (DAI), which is concerned with the collaborative solution of global problems by a distributed group of entities.

This book deals with Decentralized AI (DzAI), which is concerned with the activity of an autonomous agent in a multi-agent world. The word agent'' is used in a broad sense, to designate an intelligent entity acting rationally and intentionally with respect to its goals and the current state of its knowledge. A number of these agents coexist and may collaborate with other agents in a common world; each agent may accomplish its own tasks, or cooperate with other agents to perform a personal or global task. The agents have imperfect knowledge about each other and about their common world, which they can update either through perception of the world, or by communication with each other.

The papers were originally presented at a workshop held at King's College, Cambridge, and have been revised for this book.

Table of Contents

Introduction (Y. Demazeau, J.-P. Müller)

Features of the Autonomous Agent. Distributed Cooperation Algorithms (E. Werner). The Positive Role of Conflict in Cooperative Multi-Agent Systems (J.R. Galliers).

Interactions between Decision Capabilities. Social Power: A Point Missed in Multi-Agent, DAI and HCI (C. Castelfranchi). Knowledge Interchange Protocols (J.A. Campbell, M.P. D'Inverno). Distributed AI and Manufacturing Control: Some Issues and Insights (H. Van Dyke Parunak).

Interactions between Reasoning Capabilities. Interactions Among Autonomous Planning Agents (F. von Martial). A Temporal Planner for Modelling Autonomous Agents (M. Lizotte, B. Moulin). Motion Planning in a Multi-Agent World (T. Fraichard, Y. Demazeau). A Framework for the Recognition of Actions and Plans from Visual Information (M. Di Manzo, A. Cucchiarelli, S. Valenti).

Interaction between Perceiving Capabilities. Cooperation between Distributed Agents through Self-Organisation (L. Steels). An Experiment in Cooperation (D. Connah, P. Wavish).

Practical Issues for Information Exchange. Modelling Autonomous Agents and their Groups (T. Maruichi, M. Ichikawa, M. Tokoro). Experiences on Semi-Autonomous User Agents (H. Hammainen, J. Alasuvanto, R. Mantyla). Cooperating Expert Problem-Solving in Blackboard Systems: ATOME Case Study (B. Maitre, H. Laasri).

No. of pages: 272
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1990
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444599247

About the Editor

Y. Demazeau

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), Laboratoire d'Informatique Fondamentale et d'Intelligence Artificielle, Grenoble, France

J.-P. Müller

Affiliations and Expertise

Université de Neuchâtel, Institut de Mathématiques et d'Informatique, IMI, Neuchâtel, Switzerland

