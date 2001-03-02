Decanter Centrifuge Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856173698, 9780080503820

Decanter Centrifuge Handbook

1st Edition

Editors: A. Records K Sutherland
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856173698
eBook ISBN: 9780080503820
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd March 2001
Page Count: 440
Description

Scope of Publication


A reference work for process designers and users of decanters, this book aims to bridge the information gap in this field - that between academic theory promoted in student textbooks and case study data in manufacturers sales literature.

Design


It includes information on design and specification, preparing the reader to select and correctly size equipment.

Purchase


As a design or project engineer working with vendors to make final equipment selection, this work provides the readers with the full facts before they start talking to product vendors.

Supply


In an environment of industry consolidation, the handbook allows you to track suppliers old and new, providing a basis on which users can find the new relevant company for the parts/service he/she wishes to purchase.

Operation


Once an equipment purchase is made, the user needs to be made aware of how to optimally operate decanters. The Decanter Centrifuge Handbook covers relevant (process) operating issues such as instrumentation and control and the use of flocculents.

Readership

Process designers, manufacturers and users of decanters.

Table of Contents

Introduction


Decanter development Manufacturers: who entered the markeplace, who left, who owns whom, specialities of major suppliers


Trends in technology

Decanter Design


Basic construction: vertical/horizontal, concurrent/countercurrent, leading/trailing conveyor, design limitation, natural frequency versus L/D and design


Materials of construction: maximum bowl speed versus bowl diameter, materials of construction


Basic components: bowl, conveyor, casing, drive, backdrive, gearbox, frame and mounting, inlets and outlets, bearings and seals


Variants: bowl diameter, clarifying length, beach angle, scolling aids: liners and grooving, conveyor leads, conveyor pitch, flight profile, cant and rake, flow: axial helical and vane assisted, baffle designs, feed zone design and position, polymer inlets, gearbox designs and alternatives, cake discharge, brakes, weat inserts, tiles, noise abatement features, surface finishes


Special features: three phase design, screen bowls, double beach design, nozzle cake discharge, vanes and discs, casing baffles, windage control, cake collectors, cake reslurry, back drive systems, centripetal pump, skimmer pipe, drain valves, high temperature and high pressure designs, compound beach angles


Instrumentation: Tachometers, proximity probes, torque monitoring, power meters, controllers

The Market


Where decanters are used, how many are used, importance in that market, impact on decanter design and use for manufacturer and end-user

Applications: effluent - municipal and industrial, drilling muds, olive and palm oils, proteins, starches, brewery and distillery grains, dairy, petrochemicals, minerals, pharmaceuticals, heavy chemicals, clays, water works sludges, fish meal, surimi, rendering


Application Types: clarification, classification, dewatering, extra dry solids, washing, reslurry wash, thickening

Theory


Clarification: sigma theory, classification, thickening, compaction, limitations, examples


Conveying: beta theory, scrolling, scrolling efficiency, dewatering examples


Power Consumption: W&F, scrolling, process, braking, total


Polymer Addition: mixing, flocculation time, addition point, consumption


Pressure developed: in liquor, in cake, equivalent of torque, g-force


Scaling: conveying, power, torque, dryness, capacity


Particle size distribution: cut point, surface area, converting number of weight distribution, use with sigma and capacity


Moving layer theory


Calculating the effect of vanes and discs


Fundamental studies

Flocculents


Types of flocculents: polycrylomides and others, anoimic, cationic, nonionic, molecular weight, ionic charge


Dosing Make-up: methods, equipment, time, concentration, addition point

Test work and data


Test methods: equipment needed, planning the test, data needed, manipulating the data, examples of data to illustrate theory

Calculations and scale-up


Options
Identifying the pertinent method


Data needed


Preparing the date: function to be calculated


Mass balance


Recovery


Polymer Dose


g-level


Power Calculations


Worked examples

Plant Instrumentation and Control


The complete decanter plant is considered. Feed and polymer pumps, polymer make up systems, off-take conveyors and centrate receivers will all be included. Instrumentation in common use will be enumerated including mechanical and electronic devices. These will include level indicators, speed meters, torque meters, solids in liquid monitors and meters, timers, starters, vibration monitors and bearing condidtion monitors

Decanter Features for special applications

Tables of decanter data

Nomenclature, acknowledgements, references, index

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9781856173698
eBook ISBN:
9780080503820

About the Editor

A. Records

K Sutherland

Ratings and Reviews

