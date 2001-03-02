Scope of Publication



A reference work for process designers and users of decanters, this book aims to bridge the information gap in this field - that between academic theory promoted in student textbooks and case study data in manufacturers sales literature.

Design



It includes information on design and specification, preparing the reader to select and correctly size equipment.

Purchase



As a design or project engineer working with vendors to make final equipment selection, this work provides the readers with the full facts before they start talking to product vendors.

Supply



In an environment of industry consolidation, the handbook allows you to track suppliers old and new, providing a basis on which users can find the new relevant company for the parts/service he/she wishes to purchase.

Operation



Once an equipment purchase is made, the user needs to be made aware of how to optimally operate decanters. The Decanter Centrifuge Handbook covers relevant (process) operating issues such as instrumentation and control and the use of flocculents.