Debugging Embedded and Real Time Systems
1st Edition
Description
Debugging Embedded and Real-Time Systems: The Art, Science, Technology and Tools of Real-time System Debugging gives a unique introduction to debugging skills and strategies for embedded and real-time systems. Practically focused, it draws on application notes and white papers written by the companies who create the design and debug tools.
Suitable for the professional engineer and student, this book is a compendium of best practices based on the literature (which are often hard to find) as well as the author’s considerable experience as a tools developer.
What you will learn:
- The pin requirements and clocking speeds for debug ports
- How to access all CPU resources when execution stopped
- To performing read-write system memory access via debug port
- To control CPU execution
- How to debug and control individual running applications in the multitasking OS
- The execution trace recording of an individual application
- The benefits of auxiliary communication supported by the debug-port (such are printf)
- SOC performance data gathering which is configurable via debug port
- Application performance monitoring
- The latest debug support for multi-core SOC system
- Options for execution breakpoint control availability of data access breakpoints
Key Features
- A unique reference on Debugging Embedded and Real-Time Systems
- Presents best practice strategies for debugging real-time systems
- Written by an author with many years of experience as a tools developer
- Real-life case studies show how debugging skills can be improved
- Coverage of specialized tools, such as logic analysis, JTAG debuggers and performance analyzers that are used for designing and debugging embedded systems
Readership
Professional embedded systems engineers, software engineers developing embedded systems, students studying embedded systems
Table of Contents
- What’s the Problem?
2. A Systematic Approach to Debugging
3. Best practices for Debugging Software
4. Best practices for Debugging Hardware
5. In HW/SW Integration Phase
6. An Overview of the Tools for Embedded Design and Debug
7. Systems-on-Chip (FPGAs with embedded cores)
8. Using On-Chip Debug Resources
9. Testing Methods for Isolating Defects
10. Defects in Real-time systems
11. Debugging Real-Time Operating Systems (RTOS)
12. Serial communications systems
13. Networked systems
14. Memory Systems
15. The Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178119
About the Author
Arnold Berger
Arnold Berger has a Ph.D. in Material Science from Cornell University and has 20+ years of industrial experience ranging from hardware design engineer to Director of Research and Development (R&D) at several companies including Ford Motor Company, Hewlett-Packard, Advanced Micro Devices and Applied Microsystems. Moreover, Dr. Berger has more than 15 years of teaching experience at UWB and other institutions. He chaired the faculty committee that created the BSEE degree at UWB and served as the first Chair of the Division of Engineering and Mathematics in the School of STEM. Dr. Berger has published over 60 papers, holds four patents and has authored two textbooks on computer architecture and embedded design. He is a senior member of IEEE. His research interests include the design of tools for debugging embedded systems, technologies for enabling remote access of student lab experiments and the automatic detection of plagiarism.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Univesity of Washington, Bothell, USA