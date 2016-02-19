Deaf Children
Deaf Children: Developmental Perspectives aims to identify new areas of research, evaluation, and application related to deafness. The book discusses the development of deaf children; the methodological issues in research with deaf children; and the structural properties of American sign language. The text also describes the acquisition of signed and spoken language; speculations concerning deafness and learning to read; future prospects in language and communication for the congenitally deaf. The role of vision in language acquisition by deaf children; research and clinical issues on impulse control in deaf children; and the effects of deafness on childhood development are also considered. The book further tackles the education implications of research and theory with the deaf; developmental perspectives on the experiential deficiencies of deaf children; and the development of the deaf individual and the deaf community. Scholars interested in more general issues within disciplines such as sociology, developmental psychology, linguistics, psycholinguistics, experimental psychology, communication, clinical psychology, psychiatry, and education will find the text invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
I Introduction
1 The Development of Deaf Children: An Overview of Issues
Introduction
Individual Differences in Deafness
Family Environments
Linguistic Environments
Educational Environments
Summary
References
2 The "Natural History" of a Research Project: An Illustration of Methodological Issues in Research with Deaf Children
Criteria and Procedures for Recruitment of Subjects
Selection of Matching or Comparison Groups
Other Potential Variables for the Selection of Subjects
Summary and Conclusions
References
II Linguistic Issues
3 Structural Properties of American Sign Language
Basic Issues in the Study of Sign Language
On Pantomime and Signs
Historical Change in American Sign Language
On the Internal Structure of Signs: Evidence from the Experimental Study of Short-Term Memory
Slips of the Hand
Grammatical Processes
Summary
References
4 The Acquisition of Signed and Spoken Language
Traditional Transmission of Ameslan: Deaf Children of Deaf Parents
Connie's Children
The Process of Learning Bimodal Language
First Signs
Word-Sign Order
End of Words-Signs
Perceptual Salience and Other Morphemes
Summary
References
Some Speculations Concerning Deafness and Learning To Read
Locus of the Problem
Cognitive Factors
Some Aspects of Linguistic Structure Relevant to Reading
A Prospectus for One Stage in Reading Development
Summary
References
6 Future Prospects in Language and Communication for the Congenitally Deaf
The Early Acquisition of Language
An Ideal Written Language
Cross-Modality Transformation Rules and Supplementary Communication Devices
Summary an d Conclusions
References
7 On The Role of Vision in Language Acquisition by Deaf Children
Vision as a Channel for Language Acquisition
Manual Signing
The Visual Representation of Speech
Reading
References
III Social Development
8 Impulse Control in Deaf Children: Research and Clinical Issues
Research on Impulse Control in Deaf Children: A Review
Etiology of Poor Impulse Control in Deaf People
Theoretical Alternatives
Parental Hearing Status: Implications for Impulse Control
Implications for Intervention
References
9 The Effects of Deafness on Childhood Development: An Eriksonian Perspective
Infancy: The Development of Trust
Early Childhood: Autonomy versus Shame and Doubt
Later Childhood: Initiative versus Guilt
Summary
References
IV Educational and Cultural Contexts
10 Current Research and Theory with the Deaf: Educational Implications
The Research to Application Process
Contributions of Ethology
Relationship of Thought, Language, and Deafness
Manual Communication, Sign Language, and Total Communication
Summary
References
11 Developmental Perspectives on the Experiential Deficiencies of Deaf Children
A Piagetian Perspective on Experiential Deficiencies
The Deaf Childs Environment
Summary and Conclusions
References
12 The Development of the Deaf Individual and the Deaf Community
Institutional Control
Family Dynamics and Social Interaction
Individual Functioning
Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
