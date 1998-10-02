DCOM Explained - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555582166, 9780080503790

DCOM Explained

1st Edition

Authors: ROSEMARY ROCK-EVANS
eBook ISBN: 9780080503790
Paperback ISBN: 9781555582166
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 2nd October 1998
Page Count: 256
Description

DCOM Explained describes what services DCOM provides, both development and runtime. Thus the aim of the book is not to teach how to program using DCOM, but to explain what DCOM does so readers will become better able to use it more effectively, understand the options available when using DCOM, and understand the types of applications that can be built by using DCOM.

This book describes:

  • what each of the services mean, including load balancing, security, guaranteed delivery, deferred delivery, broadcasting and multi-casting, and session handling
  • what the service aims to do, such as saving time and effort or providing a secure, resilient, reliable, high performance network
  • how the service could be provided, and what other solutions exist for achieving the same end
  • how Microsoft has tackled the problem

Key Features

  • Provides a complete, easy to understand, and compact picture of all the services of DCOM
  • Written from a designer or manager's point of view
  • Compares DCOM with other middleware

Readership

Technical managers, project leaders, designers, systems analysts, programmers, systems desigers

Table of Contents

What is DCOM?
Main Concepts Used in DCOM
Main Services of DCOM
COM
Active X
MS RPC
Cedar
Other Communication Functions
DCOM and Windows NT
DCOM and Other Platform Support
DCOM and the Internet
Microsoft Transaction Server
MSMQ (Falcon)
OLE DB and Active Data Objects
Security
Directory Services
Administration
Summary

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080503790
Paperback ISBN:
9781555582166

About the Author

