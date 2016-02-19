Daylight Illumination–Color–Contrast Tables for Full-form Objects
1st Edition
Description
Daylight Illumination-Color-Contrast Tables for Full-form Objects is the result of a major computational project concerning the illumination, color, and contrast conditions in naturally illuminated objects. The project from which this two-chapter book is derived is originally conceived in support of the various remote sensing and image processing activities of the Deutsche Forschungs- und Versuchsanstalt für Luft- und Raumfahrt, Oberpfaffenhofen, West Germany DFVLR, in particular, those depending on the quantitative photometric and colorimetric evaluation of photographs and other environmental records. This book contains a comprehensive set of tables, from which often-needed reference and engineering data can be taken on the inherent illumination, color, and contrast in a generalized full-form model object illuminated by the sun, the sky, and light reflected from the ground, and viewed by a nearby observer. The computations leading to the tables pertaining to the luminance and color distributions in the sky were carried out at the Meteorologisches Institut der Universität München.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
0. Introduction
0.1 General
0.2 Computation of Luminance Distribution in the Sky
0.3 Computation of Irradiance, Illuminance, Color, and Contrast in the Object
0.4 User Instructions
0.5 List of References
1. Tables
1.00 Tables of Basic Data
1.05 Tables for Sun Elevation 5 Degrees
1.10 Tables for Sun Elevation 10 Degrees
1.20 Tables for Sun Elevation 20 Degrees
1.30 Tables for Sun Elevation 30 Degrees
1.45 Tables for Sun Elevation 45 Degrees
1.60 Tables for Sun Elevation 60 Degrees
1.90 Tables for Sun Elevation 90 Degrees
