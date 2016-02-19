Daylight Illumination–Color–Contrast Tables for Full-form Objects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125137508, 9780323147897

Daylight Illumination–Color–Contrast Tables for Full-form Objects

1st Edition

Authors: M Nagel
eBook ISBN: 9780323147897
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 504
Description

Daylight Illumination-Color-Contrast Tables for Full-form Objects is the result of a major computational project concerning the illumination, color, and contrast conditions in naturally illuminated objects. The project from which this two-chapter book is derived is originally conceived in support of the various remote sensing and image processing activities of the Deutsche Forschungs- und Versuchsanstalt für Luft- und Raumfahrt, Oberpfaffenhofen, West Germany DFVLR, in particular, those depending on the quantitative photometric and colorimetric evaluation of photographs and other environmental records. This book contains a comprehensive set of tables, from which often-needed reference and engineering data can be taken on the inherent illumination, color, and contrast in a generalized full-form model object illuminated by the sun, the sky, and light reflected from the ground, and viewed by a nearby observer. The computations leading to the tables pertaining to the luminance and color distributions in the sky were carried out at the Meteorologisches Institut der Universität München.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

0. Introduction

0.1 General

0.2 Computation of Luminance Distribution in the Sky

0.3 Computation of Irradiance, Illuminance, Color, and Contrast in the Object

0.4 User Instructions

0.5 List of References

1. Tables

1.00 Tables of Basic Data

1.05 Tables for Sun Elevation 5 Degrees

1.10 Tables for Sun Elevation 10 Degrees

1.20 Tables for Sun Elevation 20 Degrees

1.30 Tables for Sun Elevation 30 Degrees

1.45 Tables for Sun Elevation 45 Degrees

1.60 Tables for Sun Elevation 60 Degrees

1.90 Tables for Sun Elevation 90 Degrees




Details

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323147897

About the Author

M Nagel

Ratings and Reviews

