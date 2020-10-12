Day-to-day Challenges in Facial Plastic Surgery,An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 28-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. William H. Truswell, is devoted to Day-to-day Challenges in Facial Plastic Surgery. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Consulting Editor, Dr. J. Regan Thomas. Articles in this issue include: Guiding the Patient on Their Journey through Facial Rejuvenation Surgery; Incorporating Nonsurgical Options and Aesthetic Services into a Facial Plastic Surgery Practice; Evaluating, Purchasing, and Incorporating High Tech Equipment into a Facial Plastic Surgery Practice; Identifying and Handling Personality Disorders when Selecting Patients for Surgery; Unhappy Patients Can Turn into Angry Patients; Balancing University Obligations and a Cosmetic Surgery Practice in a Full Time Academic Environment; The Art of Teaching, Training, and Putting the Scalpel in Residents’ Hands; Facial Plastic Surgery Journals; Recognizing, Managing, and Guiding the Patient Through Complications in Facial Plastic Surgery; Recognizing and Managing Complications in Laser Resurfacing, Chemical Peels, and Dermabrasion; Life in an Academic Practice vs. a Solo Private Practice; How to Leverage Social Media in Private Practice; The Best Business Moves You Can Use to Enhance Your Practice; Understanding and Getting Involved in the International Facial Plastic Surgery Community; and Securing Operating Room Time for Elective Cases.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 12th October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323698160
About the Editor
William Truswell
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.