Day-to-day Challenges in Facial Plastic Surgery,An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323698160

Day-to-day Challenges in Facial Plastic Surgery,An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 28-4

1st Edition

Editor: William Truswell
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323698160
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th October 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. William H. Truswell, is devoted to Day-to-day Challenges in Facial Plastic Surgery. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Consulting Editor, Dr. J. Regan Thomas. Articles in this issue include: Guiding the Patient on Their Journey through Facial Rejuvenation Surgery; Incorporating Nonsurgical Options and Aesthetic Services into a Facial Plastic Surgery Practice; Evaluating, Purchasing, and Incorporating High Tech Equipment into a Facial Plastic Surgery Practice; Identifying and Handling Personality Disorders when Selecting Patients for Surgery; Unhappy Patients Can Turn into Angry Patients; Balancing University Obligations and a Cosmetic Surgery Practice in a Full Time Academic Environment; The Art of Teaching, Training, and Putting the Scalpel in Residents’ Hands; Facial Plastic Surgery Journals; Recognizing, Managing, and Guiding the Patient Through Complications in Facial Plastic Surgery; Recognizing and Managing Complications in Laser Resurfacing, Chemical Peels, and Dermabrasion; Life in an Academic Practice vs. a Solo Private Practice; How to Leverage Social Media in Private Practice; The Best Business Moves You Can Use to Enhance Your Practice; Understanding and Getting Involved in the International Facial Plastic Surgery Community; and Securing Operating Room Time for Elective Cases.

Details



Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020







About the Editor

William Truswell

