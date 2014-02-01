Davidson's Principles and Practice of Medicine
22nd Edition
Description
More than two million medical students, doctors and other health professionals from around the globe have owned a copy of Davidson’s Principles and Practice of Medicine since it was first published. Today’s readers rely on this beautifully illustrated text to provide up-to-date detail of contemporary medical practice, presented in a style that is concise and yet easy to read. Davidson’s provides the factual knowledge required to practise medicine, explaining it in the context of underlying principles, basic science and research evidence, and shows how to apply this knowledge to the management of patients who present with problems rather than specific diseases. The book has won numerous prizes including being highly commended in the British Medical Association book awards.
Davidson’s global perspective is enhanced by the input of an international team of authors and a distinguished International Advisory Board from 17 countries. Building on the foundations laid down by its original editor, Davidson’s remains one of the world’s leading and most respected textbooks of medicine.
Key Features
- The underlying principles of medicine are described concisely in the first part of the book, and the detailed practice of medicine within each sub-specialty is described in later system-based chapters.
- Most chapters begin with a two-page overview of the important elements of the clinical examination, including a manikin to illustrate the key steps in the examination of the relevant system.
- A practical, problem-based clinical approach is described in the ‘Presenting Problems’ sections, to complement the detailed descriptions of each disease.
- The text is extensively illustrated, with over 1000 diagrams, clinical photographs, and radiology and pathology images.
- 1350 text boxes present information in a way suitable for revision, including 150 clinical evidence boxes summarising the results of systematic reviews and randomised controlled trials and 65 ’In Old Age’ boxes highlighting important aspects of medical practice in the older population.
- A combined index and glossary of medical acronyms contains over 10 000 subject entries. The contents can also be searched comprehensively as part of the online access to the whole book on the StudentConsult platform.
- Access over 500 self-testing questions with answers linked to the book’s content for further reading.
- The text uses both SI and non-SI units to make it suitable for readers throughout the globe.
Table of Contents
Part 1 - Principles of medicine
Good medical practice
Therapeutics and good prescribing
Molecular and genetic factors in disease
Immunological factors in disease
Environmental and nutritional factors in disease
Principles of infectious disease
Ageing and disease
Part 2 - Practice of medicine
Critical illness
Poisoning
Medical psychiatry
Oncology
Palliative care and pain
Infectious disease
HIV infection and AIDS
Sexually transmitted infections
Clinical biochemistry and metabolism
Kidney and urinary tract disease
Cardiovascular disease
Respiratory disease
Endocrine disease
Diabetes mellitus
Alimentary tract and pancreatic disease
Liver and biliary tract disease
Blood disease
Rheumatology and bone disease
Neurological disease
Stroke disease
Skin disease
Laboratory reference ranges
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2014
- Published:
- 1st February 2014
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057199
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051036
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052248
About the Editor
Brian Walker
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro Vice Chancellor – Research Strategy & Resources; Chair of Medicine, University of Newcastle, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
Nicki R Colledge
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physician in Medicine for the Elderly, Liberton Hospital and Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, UK
Stuart Ralston
Affiliations and Expertise
Arthritis Research UK Professor of Rheumatology, University of Edinburgh; Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, UK
Ian Penman
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Gastroenterologist, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, UK
Reviews
Beautifully constructed with superb clarity of style - Davidson's continues to provide for students, doctors and other health professionals a sound basis for the practice of medicine.
Royal Society of Medicine and Society of Authors Medical Book Awards
This book comes through where others fail: an excellent textbook, easy to read and superb value.
British Medical Journal
"This latest edition remains accessible, authoritative and pretty comprehensive in its coverage. The book also retains its considerable clarity, readability and sheer breadth of subject matter. All in all, I found this book to have retained its position as an excellent one stop shop for clinical medicine for both undergraduates and a number of post graduates, in particular GPs... Considering the price, I think this provides very good value for a new edition published this year (2014). Even more impressive, this book is still at the forefront after so many years is a tribute to the man who started it all off, Sir Stanley Davidson."
Glycosmedia, April 2014
Davidson’s is a truly wonderful companion. … If students want a comprehensive yet accessible book to have from the start of their medical training, I would recommend this one!
Tim Jackson, Brighton and Sussex Medical School
A great textbook for integrating medical science and clinical medicine: whenever I have studied a topic from Davidson's, I feel as though I have a firm grasp on the science as well as the practice.
Tara Berger, University of Newcastle
I love this book - after reading a section, you haven’t just learned it, but you’ve understood it.
George Collins, University College London
Davidson’s has somehow managed to get better with age. While staying true to its foundations, it has brilliantly incorporated the latest in medical advances and treatment.
Sabreen Ali, University of Sheffield
I cannot recommend the introductory chapters enough - the content is gold dust for students or doctors at any stage in their career. … Davidson’s stands apart from the crowd … no medic’s bookshelf is complete without one.
David Miller, University of Glasgow
This new edition is fantastic! The book content is exceptional … this book is an institution which has improved edition on edition.
Sarah Edwards, Peninsula Medical School